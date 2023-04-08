EMMA — It was a tough day at the ballpark for the Westview baseball team Saturday, dropping both games of a doubleheader against Mishawaka.
The Cavemen won game one, 8-1, before taking game two by a 6-1 margin. It was the first games for both teams in more than a week following a layoff due to spring break.
Westview is now 1-3 on the season, while Mishawaka is still undefeated at 3-0.
“The word of the day that seemed to be coming up a lot was ‘compete,’ especially at the batter’s box,” Westview coach Jason Rahn said. “We’re too good of a hitting team to put up two runs. … We’re capable of having a better approach at the plate than we did (Saturday).”
GAME ONE: MISHAWAKA 8, WESTVIEW 1
Westview was able to work around a lot of Mishawaka baserunners in the first four innings, with the Cavemen’s lone run in that stretch coming, in part, to the Warriors allowing them to score.
With runners on first and third base and one out in the top of the second, Mishawaka junior Brady Gallo went to steal second base. Instead of just holding onto the ball, Westview sophomore catcher Jaxon Engle fired the ball down to shortstop Braden Kauffman, who was covering second base and applied the tag to Gallo for the second out.
In the process, this allowed Cavemen senior AJ Budd to score easily, making it a 1-0 game. Mishawaka wasn’t able to score the rest of the inning despite getting two more runners on base, with that decision to throw out Gallo being useful in minimizing the overall damage done.
Mishawaka stranded eight runners total on base in the first four innings. Three of those were pitched by Jaxon’s twin brother, Max Engle, and the fourth one by junior Mason Wire. Max Engle was on a pitch count since he will be needed early next week when the Warriors begin Northeast Corner Conference play.
After a 1-2-3 fifth inning from Mishawaka’s offense, they finally broke through in the sixth. They scored three runs in the frame, smashing four hits, including back-to-back RBI singles from seniors Kaden Rose and Maddux Yohe to make it a 4-0 game at the time.
The Warriors’ lone run of the game would come in the bottom of the sixth when Kauffman uncorked his third home run of the season, a solo shot over the left field wall to start the frame. Westview would get two more runners on after that, but couldn’t score.
Kauffman is now batting .400 through four games (6-15) with three home runs and six RBIs.
“(Kauffman) is a high-level guy on both sides of the field,” Rahn said. “He’s been swinging it really well. … He’s one of his own worst critics, too; he works hard. We think he’s a catalyst to jump start things, but (Saturday), it didn’t seem like the guys got on that bandwagon necessarily to join him.”
The Cavemen then tallied four runs in the seventh, with a three-RBI double from junior Cooper Pritchett blowing the game wide open.
The offensive performance backed up a strong pitching showing from Tommy Harringer. The junior had a no-hitter through 4 2/3rd innings, ultimately giving up just three hits, one walk and striking out nine Westview batters in six innings.
GAME TWO: MISHAWAKA 6, WESTVIEW 1
Westview jumped out to the early lead in game two.
Kauffman led off the bottom of the first with a single. He then advanced to second base on a wild pitch from Mishawaka starter Lucas Nowacki. A few pitches later, Westview junior Micah Miller hit a tough groundball up the middle that bounced off the glove of Yohe, trickling into the outfield and allowing Kauffman to score.
Miller eventually made his way to third base and Jaxon Engle to second with two outs, bringing sophomore Gavin Engle to the plate. With a chance to create some more separation, the latter Engle popped out to Pritchett instead to end the inning.
“We should’ve probably scratched across another run in the first, and not doing so led to us, mentally, taking a step back,” Rahn said. “We did not compete in the box the rest of the way.”
Mishawaka then took the lead in the third inning. With runners at second and third and one out, Yohe hit a slow roller to second base. The throw from Gavin Engle to first base got away a little bit, going over senior Maty Mortrud’s head at first base and allowing both runs to score.
The Cavemen went up 3-1 in the fourth on an RBI single from Chris Grontkowski.
Mishawaka then doubled its run production in the fifth inning, once again capitalizing on a fielding error from Westview in the process. A flyball that went off the glove of centerfielder Jace Brandenberger allowed Rose and Yohe to score. The final run then came on a sacrifice fly off the bat of senior Matt Pelletier, platting Pritchett.
Westview will get one practice Monday before NECC play begins Tuesday against Garrett at home. The Warriors won the NECC regular season last year with a 10-1 conference record — however, it’s lone defeat came at the hands of the Railroaders.
“Monday, we need to come out with an extreme intent to get better,” Rahn said. “Let’s just get better than what we were coming into Monday. Let’s regroup at the plate and let’s make sure we have some good pre-game bullpens so we’re ready for Tuesday.”