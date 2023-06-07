EMMA — When the Westview baseball team takes the field Saturday, it’ll officially be the latest the program has ever played into a season.
The Warriors (19-8) are one of eight teams remaining in the Class 2A state tournament. They’re one of four northern teams heading to semi-state, where they’ll take on defending 2A state champion Illiana Christian (22-9) in a semifinal game at 11 a.m. at Municipal Stadium in Kokomo. They will be followed by the other semifinal contest of Winchester (15-11) vs. Delphi (22-10), with the two winners then advancing to the semi-state championship game at 8 p.m.
The South semi-state features semifinal matchups of Covenant Christian (14-15) facing Brownstown Central (24-8) and Mitchell (24-6) taking on Heritage Christian (17-15).
The two teams left standing at the end of the night Saturday will then get to play for the 2A state title next weekend in Indianapolis.
“It’s so exciting,” said Westview coach Jason Rahn of the program’s first semi-state appearance. “When your season ends, it’s always an abrupt ending. I think that’s part of the driving force, too: not only are we chasing things we’ve never achieved as a program, but now it’s kind of like, ‘We don’t want to be done.’ Especially with the seniors, but we just don’t want to be done being around each other every day. The ‘together’ mantra we’ve had the last few years has really stuck with this group; they do so much together, even off the field. That’s a special thing to have.”
Westview advanced to semi-state by defeated Churubusco, Eastside and Central Noble in Sectional 38 action, then shutout Fort Wayne Bishop Luers, 6-0, this past Saturday in a one-game regional championship.
“It’s something we worked toward all offseason,” junior shortstop Braden Kauffman said. “We really started after we lost to Fairfield last year (in the sectional championship game), so this is something we’ve been building toward. We knew we were going to be at this point, but we’re not done yet.”
SCOUTING ILLIANA CHRISTIAN
The Vikings have looked every bit the part of the defending state champions in this postseason.
In four playoff games so far, they have outscored its opponents by a 59-1 margin. They defeated North Newton, 16-0, Whiting, 14-0, and Hammond Bishop Noll, 11-1, in the sectional, then won 18-0 over Hebron in the regional championship game last week.
Kevin Corcoran has been the catalyst for Illiana both at the plate and on the mound. On offense, he has a .447 batting average with a team-best 47 hits, including 11 doubles. He’s also pitched 55 1/3rd innings, compiling an 8-2 record with a 1.01 ERA. He’s allowed just 28 hits while recording 108 strikeouts.
Corcoran is backed up at the plate behind two standout juniors and a freshman. Junior Tyler Balkema is second on the team with a .429 batting average, freshman Tanner Post third at .405 and junior Isaac VanderWoude fourth at .395. VanderWoude, a shortstop who’s already committed to the University of Virginia, has an .855 slugging percentage and leads the team with seven homer runs, 36 RBIs and 42 runs scored.
A stout Illiana lineup will be the task for Westview’s Max Engle, who has been brilliant on the mound in the playoffs. The sophomore has pitched 20 of the 26 postseason innings the Warriors have played so far, allowing zero runs total.
“I think, when you look at game one for us on paper, it’s going to be a good game — I hope it is, at least,” Rahn said. “When you look at the matchups on the mound, they’re going to be so similar. They’ve got a stud shortstop; we have one too. … We feel like, 1-9, we’re right there and we can compete."
HOW WINCHESTER, DELPHI MADE IT HERE
Winchester and Delphi are the two teams on the other side of the 2A North semi-state bracket.
Winchester battled inconsistencies all season, ending the regular season with a 12-11 record. The Golden Falcons have won three close games to get to semi-state: 3-0 over Frankton in the sectional semifinals, 1-0 over Lapel in the sectional final and 3-2 over Eastern (Greentown) in the regional championship. Lapel had a 22-6 record and Eastern 23-7 heading into those respective games with Winchester.
For Delphi, they beat Clinton Prairie, 11-1, in the sectional semifinals, Carroll (Flora), 2-0, for the sectional title and Bremen, 10-2, in the regional championship. The Oracles are 8-2 in its last 10 games after they had a three-game losing streak in early May.
TRAVEL ARRANGEMENTS
Given that Kokomo is more than a two-hour drive away from Westview High School, the team will head down Friday night and stay in a hotel.
“I just don’t want to do it early in the morning Saturday,” Rahn said. “I know it’s not your own bed; that’s kind of the hit-or-miss with it. But I think quality sleep would be better than getting up early Saturday.”
This will be the second time Rahn has coached a Westview team where they could play two postseason games in one day. The other came in 2014, when the Warriors played the first regional semifinal game, winning to advance to the regional final later that night.
“Personally, if I’m going to be sitting and watching another game, I’d rather do it after I’ve already played than before,” said Rahn when asked if it's an advantage of playing the early semifinal game instead of the second one. “My itinerary doesn’t change (playing the first game), where (the teams in the second game) is floating on how long our game takes. So, to me, we can put out the itinerary, and the guys know everything about what the plan is before we go to bed.”