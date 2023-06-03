SOUTH BEND — The tenth time proved to be the charm for the Westview baseball program.
After having failed to capture a regional championship in its previous nine appearances, the Warriors finally broke through Saturday, shutting out Fort Wayne Bishop Luers, 6-0, at Reinebold Field in South Bend.
The victory advances Westview to the Class 2A semi-state semifinals next weekend. It’s next opponent and where the location of the game will be is still yet to be determined as of 4 p.m. Saturday.
“They’ve worked their tails off,” said Westview coach Jason Rahn of his team. “It’s all about them. Our coaches come to work every day, and we challenge them every day, but they put in the work and they do their thing. I just couldn’t be prouder of our guys.”
Westview (19-8) rode another brilliant pitching performance from sophomore Max Engle to victory Saturday. The southpaw pitched all seven innings, allowing only four hits while recording nine strikeouts.
The Knights (22-9) only advanced one runner into scoring position when junior Isaac Zay led off the third inning with a double. He’d eventually reach third with one out, but back-to-back strikeouts from Engle ended the only real scoring threat from Luers all day.
On top of being dominant, Engle was efficient as well. He only threw 81 pitches, with 58 of them going for strikes.
“It’s 90% mental,” Engle said. “Just knowing what I can do, trusting my stuff. And I’ve got my brother (Jaxon) back there (as catcher), which is always helpful. Just trusting our game plan and knowing that I can go out and compete with anybody.”
Westview was the designated home team for the game. After Engle sent the Knights down in order to start the contest, the Warriors’ offense went to work.
Junior Braden Kauffman led off with a single. Two batters later, he moved to second when sophomore Jaxon Engle hit a single. This brought up junior Mason Wire, who proceeded to hit a slow ground ball toward Luers shortstop Nate Heflin. While the Knights were able to get Jaxon Engle out at second base, Wire was just fast enough to beat out the double play attempt, reaching third base successfully.
The next two batters then produced RBI singles for Westview, with senior Matty Mortrud driving in Kauffman and junior Micah Miller scoring Wire.
“It was absolutely huge,” said Rahn of the two-run first inning. “It settles everyone’s nerves. When you can do that for a guy (Max Engle) who you know can confidently go out and challenge hitters all the time with multiple pitches … the blood pressure can go down a hair.”
The Warriors then extended its lead in the fifth inning. After having left runners on base in the three prior frames — including the bases loaded in the fourth — Westview added three tallies in the fifth.
Wire doubled and Mortrud drew a walk, which chased Zay, the Luers’ starting pitcher, out of the game. The new Knights pitcher, Mason West, appeared to settle things down for his team, striking out the next two batters to inch his team closer to getting out of the frame unscathed.
West would then throw a four-pitch walk to sophomore Gavin Engle, though, to load the bases. Sophomore Jack Massey then needed just five pitches to accomplish the same goal, which allowed Wire to trot home and extended the Warriors’ lead to 3-0.
Westview then broke the game open in the next at-bat, with Kauffman lining an RBI single down the left field line to score Mortrud and Gavin Engle. The junior screamed in excitement toward his dugout after the base hit, with a regional title starting to feel in their grasp.
“We had our dude in the box with runners in scoring position, and he made it happen,” said Rahn of Kauffman’s hit. “It broke the ice big time there.”
Kauffman explained what his approach was during that crucial at-bat.
“(West) had walked the two people in front of me, so I was really just looking for a pitch that I could drive,” Kauffman said. “Other than that, I was going to wait him out. I took the 0-0 pitch to get it to 1-0, and then it was a fastball I think, so I got it elevated and found the pitch I could drive.”
Westview’s final run came in the sixth inning. With Wire on third base and Mortrud on second, West was called for a balk, allowing Wire to score with zero resistance for a second-straight inning.
The game ended when Luers sophomore Jacob Felger hit a fly ball to center field, where it was caught by Miller to seal the regional championship for Westview.
“It’s been a long time coming,” said Max Engle of winning a regional title. “A lot of work goes into it, so it feels pretty good to just have the trophy and keep playing.”
“It means everything,” Kauffman added. “This team doesn’t quit. We went through a rough patch at the start of the season, but we’ve been hot ever since. It’s just that no-quit attitude that we have. These guys just find a way to get it done.”
Rahn was the coach for the last sectional-winning team at Westview in 2014. That season, the Warriors won in the regional semifinals before losing in the championship game to Lafayette Central Catholic, 8-3, in an 18-inning game. That was under the old tournament format when you needed to win two games to win a regional and one for semi-state. Those have now been flipped, starting with this year.
“That team was special, too,” said Rahn of the 2014 group. “What’s nice is some of them were here (Saturday). This is for them just as much as it’s for this group.”