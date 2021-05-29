TOPEKA — On May 17, Fairfield upended Westview 6-1 at home.
Saturday’s rematch in the Class 2A Sectional 35 semifinals between the two teams saw the Warriors avenge that loss to the Falcons when it mattered most.
Despite Fairfield starting pitcher Alec Hershberger dealing on the mound all afternoon, Westview scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to break a scoreless tie. With two runners in scoring position and two outs, Westview’s Mason Wire sent a fly ball deep into center field. Fairfield center fielder Brock Short made a diving attempt to end the inning and keep the game tied heading into the seventh, but the ball bounced from his glove as he hit the ground.
Braden Kauffman and Nick Mortrud came in to score and were mobbed by a sea of red in the process. The Warriors shut down any comeback attempt by Fairfield in the top of the seventh to secure the win and advance to Monday’s sectional championship.
“We’re probably one of the better six-win teams you’ve seen,” Westview coach Jason Rahn said. “We’ve been putting that in their heads as much as possible. We’ve been telling them they’re better than this, and they know it. Maybe we had to wait for a little spotlight, I don’t know.”
Saturday’s game was a pitcher’s duel in every sense of the word, as both Hershberger and Westview’s Micah Miller were practically unhittable all game long. Miller didn’t allow a single hit through the first three innings and Hershberger allowed just one while striking out eight during that span.
Overall, Miller pitched seven shutout innings on Saturday. He gave up just four hits while striking out eight total. Hershberger also pitched a complete game, allowing two unearned runs on four hits. The sophomore struck out 15 total batters.
“Both pitchers pitched really well,” Fairfield coach Darin Kauffman said. “Micah mixed it up on us. Kept us off balance. Him throwing that first-pitch curveball and keeping it up just kept us guessing. It kept us guessing whether he was going to throw the fastball or the curveball. I felt like later on, we started to attack it a little better. But we still didn’t get the big hits to knock anybody in.”
The inning that provided the most action was the sixth. During the top of the inning, Fairfield led off the frame with back-to-back singles by Dylan Weaver and Michael Slabaugh to put runners on first and second with nobody out. That would be as far as either player would advance though. After an Owen Miller strikeout, Hershberger’s lineout to center during the following at-bat turned into an inning-ending double play by Westview’s Ben Byrkett when Weaver was caught sleeping away from second base.
During the bottom of the frame, Mortrud and Kauffman reached on an error and a single, respectively, to put some pressure on Hershberger and the Falcons. Hershberger would string together his 15th strikeout of the day to make it two outs with two on, but after a double steal put Kauffman and Mortrud in scoring position, Wire sent a charge into a 1-0 pitch from Hershberger that changed the entire complexity of the game.
“I knew it was going to be a tough game,” coach Kauffman said. “I knew (Westview) was going to be ready. In sectionals, you’re going to get everybody’s best game. … Alec was really dealing (Saturday), and I’m just happy he’s a sophomore. We’re bringing back about everybody. I’m happy where we’ve come from the beginning of the season to the end. We saw a lot of good strides. We played a lot of tough teams this year with a lot of close losses. But we had a lot of close wins at the end, including beating Fremont which was a great win for us to end it.
"I told the guys I was proud of them, and that I know we’ll be back next year. We’re going to learn from what we did.”
The Warriors are now just 7-17, but they’ll host Central Noble (13-12) on Memorial Day at noon with the chance to advance to regionals.
“I can’t wait for Monday,” Rahn said. “I have to remind the guys to celebrate now, but we aren’t done. We can’t be done. … We didn’t show it (Saturday) against some plus pitching, but our bats are going to be ready to go (against Central Noble). I’m pretty excited for our guys, and I hope that they come out swinging the way we know they can.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.