EMMA — The journey to Monday’s sectional championship game for Westview began 364 days prior.
On Memorial Day 2022, the Warriors lost the Class 2A, Sectional 35 championship game to Fairfield, 6-3, on its home field.
The day following that contest, more than half of the Westview team was in the weight room.
“I don’t know if it was energy that had built up from being frustrated from the day before or if it was truly ‘We’re not going to experience this again’ type of attitude, but that’s been the mentality from the core group literally since we lost last year,” Westview coach Jason Rahn said.
That hard work paid off Memorial Day 2023.
Westview won the Class 2A, Sectional 38 title game this past Monday, shutting out fellow Northeast Corner Conference foe Central Noble, 6-0, for its 10th sectional title in program history and first since 2014.
“If I’m just answering for me and my staff — especially a couple of them that have been basically with me from the beginning — it was like, man, we’ve been in this (sectional championship) game eight times in 11 seasons, and we’re now 2-6,” Rahn said. “There was a long break between this one and the last one. We know we’re doing the right things as teachers and coaches, but sometimes it’s just not your day. In the back of your mind, you start to wonder, ‘When is that day going to come? When are we going to push through and get it done?’ … This was one of a few goals (for the team), and they made it happen. That’s not easy to do.”
The sectional win advances the Warriors (18-8) to Saturday’s Class 2A regional championship game against Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (22-8), which will be played at 11 a.m. at Reinebold Field (52900 Lily Road, South Bend). A victory would be the first regional championship in program history for Westview.
It’s also the first year of a new tournament format, with the regional now being one game and the semi-state becoming a four-team, three-game setup. The format used to be flipped, but was changed earlier this spring to be in-line with how the basketball and softball state tournaments are constructed.
“At some point, either this weekend or next weekend, you’re going to have to come out with another (pitcher), and that’s really what it comes down to — who’s No. 2 pitcher can be good and be on-point?” Rahn said. “And so, for us, we have confidence because we have depth on the mound. To me, when (you have to play two games in a day) doesn’t matter.
“I also think it sounds better saying that you won a regional and got to semi-state, so if that means if you have less to do to get to that point, I like that.”
A big part of the reason why Westview won its first sectional in nine years was the play of Max Engle. The sophomore pitched in all three sectional games, going a combined 13 innings, allowing zero runs and striking out 26 batters along the way.
He started and went four innings against Churubusco in the quarterfinal game, recorded a six-out save in the semifinal victory over Eastside, then pitched all seven innings, allowing three hits while striking out 12 in the win over the Cougars Monday.
For the season, Engle has an 8-2 record with a 0.84 ERA in 66 innings pitched. Of the 20 runs that have scored off Engle, only eight have been earned. He’s allowed only 45 hits while recording 96 strikeouts, and opponents are batting just .187 off him as well.
Rahn noted that since Engle gave eight runs (one earned) in the first inning of his first start against Central Noble April 20, the sophomore southpaw has been locked-in on the mound. Engle actually pitched five more innings in that contest, allowing zero runs as the Warriors rallied to win, 16-8.
“That first inning was about atrocious of a defensive inning as we could have, and he was on the mound, taking the brunt of that,” said Rahn of Engle, referencing the April 20 contest. “From that inning-on, he’s only gotten better. He’s taken one loss since then, but he’s been unbelievable.”
Offensively, Westview has ran through junior Braden Kauffman. The leadoff hitter has a team-best .411 batting average while also leading the team in doubles (9), home runs (5) and stolen bases (15) while being tied with senior Matty Mortrud in RBIs (23). Kauffman’s two-run blast in the fourth inning of Monday’s sectional final helped the Warriors get some much-needed breathing room.
Of the seven players to appear in all 26 games for Westview so far, five of them have a batting average of .300 or better: Mortrud (.321), juniors Jayce Brandenberger (.400), Mason Wire (.322) and Micah Miller (.300), and sophomore Jaxon Engle (.367). Kauffman has only missed one game, while senior Kylen Bender has appeared in 23 to round out the player with 20-plus appearances so far this season.
Westview now gets ready for a Bishop Luers team that defeated Bluffton, 12-1, and Adams Central, 4-1, to win the Sectional 37 title. The Knights faced a rugged schedule in the Summit Athletic Conference, picking up quality wins against the likes of Fort Wayne Carroll (twice) and Fort Wayne Snider. They’ve won 10 in a row as well, dating back to May 11.
Senior Nate Heflin leads the offense with a .404 batting average, while Qwenton Roach is tops in RBIs with 33. Speed is key for Luers, as they have three players with 20 or more stolen bases this season: junior Jaden Mays (25), sophomore Jacob Felger (22) and Roach (22).
On the mound, the four main pitchers are senior Charlie Stanski and juniors Travis North, Isaac Zay and Mason West. In the sectional final against Adams Central, North pitched the first 3 1/3rd innings, with West then throwing the final 3 2/3rds. They combined to allow seven hits while recording nine strikeouts.
“I’ve been able to have some good conversations with people that have played against them, and they kind of validated what we were thinking, as far as who to really keep an eye on when we’re pitching,” said Rahn of Luers. “We’ve got a good feel of their pitching staff and who we think their No. 1, 2 and 3 are.
“And honestly, we’ve played a tough schedule this year, and I think that’s gotten us to a point where we can go into this game, especially with Max on the mound, feeling really confident in who we are. If we do what we’re capable of what we’re doing, we feel like we can win against just about anybody.”