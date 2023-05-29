EMMA — Westview took its 10th IHSAA sectional baseball title with a dominant mound performance and a display of power.
The Warriors blanked Central Noble, 6-0, Monday in the championship game of the IHSAA Class 2A, Sectional 38 tournament played on Westview's home field.
It was the first baseball sectional title for Westview since 2014.
“We’ve opened the door for this to happen many times in the past,” said Warriors coach Jason Rahn, who now has three sectional titles in 12 seasons leading the program. “We haven’t been able to step through our door. That was the challenge.
“The guys came out and did what they are capable of doing. When you have ‘Big Game Max’ on the mound, you’ve got to feel real good about things.”
Sophomore left-hander Max Engle (8-1) pitched a two-hitter with 12 strikeouts and no walks over 89 pitches. He was throwing to his brother — sophomore catcher Jaxon Engle — who called all the pitches.
“We’re usually on the same page,” said Max of his battery mate and sibling. “I have a few situations where I want to throw the pitch that I’m comfortable with.”
Max estimated he threw 60 percent fastballs and 40 percent breaking pitches Monday.
Because of sprinkler issues and extra water on the field, the game started an hour later than scheduled.
“I just did my routine like I always do,” Max Engle said. “I didn’t want to change to much.”
Junior lead-off hitter Braden Kauffman — after sending a fly out deep to center field in the bottom of the second inning — belted his team-leading fifth home run in the fourth as Westview (18-8) beat the Cougars (15-11).
The last came on a 1-0 pitch and cleared the fence in left.
It was the second meeting of 2023 for the Warriors and Cougars. Westview beat visiting Northeast Corner Conference opponent Central Noble 16-8 on April 20.
In that game, the Cougars tallied eight runs in the first inning off Max Engle, then none the rest of the way in a six-inning outing.
“I knew what I could do,” said Engle of the rematch. “I didn’t have my best stuff the last time. I just wanted to refresh, re-set and play my own game.”
The Warriors added two runs in Monday’s third inning and three in the fourth.
In the third, Jaxon Engle reached on an error and was spelled by junior courtesy runner Riley Helman, who scored when junior Mason Wire cracked a double to right. Wire was plated by senior Matty Mortrud’s one-out single to right.
In the fourth, sophomore Jack Massey drew a one-out walk and scored on Kauffman’s homer. Junior Jayce Brandenberger singled to left, went to third base on Jaxon Engle’s single to left and scored on a balk.
Westview tacked on a sixth run with no hits in the sixth. Kauffman led off the frame with a walk, went all the way to third base on Brandenberger’s sacrifice bunt and scored on Jaxon Engle’s sacrifice fly to left.
“We played perfect baseball,” Rash said. “I could be more proud of our guys.”
Rahn coached the game from the dugout and let assistant Adam Christner handle third base coaching duties.
“We found ourselves in some big games during the year and we weren’t on the same page when it came to making pitching changes," Rahn said. "Adam and I are always on the same frequency. I knew there wasn’t an issue there.
“It sure came down to having that free range of communication all the time with everybody.”
The two Central Noble hits were a shot off Max Engle by junior Tyler Shisler with two outs in the first inning and a one-out single to right by sophomore Brody Morgan in the seventh.
The Warriors will play Bishop Luers (22-8) in a one-game regional this Saturday, June 3. The time and location of the game will be announced by the IHSAA by Wednesday.
“No one would have predicted when the season started we would be in the sectional championship game,” said Central Noble coach Tyler Graybeal. “We were super young with one senior (Lance Krider).”
Central Noble used three right-handed pitchers — sophomore Carter Wilkinson (3 1/3 innings, three runs, five hits, two strikeouts, three walks in 75 pitches), junior Jayden Stump (2/3 innings, two runs, one hits, two strikeouts, no walks in 14 pitches) and junior Jaxon Copas (2 innings, one run, no hits, one strikeout, one walk in 27 pitches).