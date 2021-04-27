TOPEKA — The defending NECC baseball tournament champions will continue their defense for a few more days.
Westview used the combination of timely hitting and pitching to knock off Churubusco, 7-6, Tuesday in the second round of the NECC tournament. Not only does the win advance the Warriors to Friday’s semifinal game at Eastside, but it was also Westview’s first win of the season (1-8)
“It’s about time,” said Westview senior Takota Sharick after getting his first win since 2019. “It’s definitely about time.”
Westview coach Jason Rahn expressed similar sentiments.
“It feels really good,” Rahn said. “We knew we’d have a good chance with Takota on the mound; we always do. It was just, ‘Can we play a complete game?’ … We’ve been in a lot of games. If this is the time to get the first (win), then we’ll take it.”
Churubusco (6-4) briefly led 1-0 after the top of the first inning on an RBI groundout from Evan Snyder. The Warriors quickly responded in the bottom half of the frame, scoring three times off Eagles starter Brayten Gordon. Sharick and freshman Mason Wire had back-to-back RBI singles, scoring freshman Braden Kauffman and Sharick, respectively. Then, a fielding error led to Wire coming in to score, making it a 3-1 lead after the first inning.
Westview increased the lead by one in the second inning on an RBI single from Kauffman. Churubusco got a run back in the third on another RBI groundout from Snyder.
Sharick started for the Warriors, and he was strong through five innings. After allowing the RBI groundout from Snyder, he retired eight of the next 10 Eagles batters he’d face.
“The fastball, definitely when I kept it down,” said Sharick when asked what made him effective on the mound. “And then, when I followed that early with a curveball for an out. … Once the top of the order came back around, I was working a lot more changeups. Started to change what they see so they don’t see the same thing.”
Westview’s offense backed up their starting pitcher even more in the bottom of the fourth. The Warriors cranked out five hits, scoring three more runs to balloon the lead to 7-2. Kauffman, Sharick and Ware had consecutive RBI singles, chasing Gordon from the game.
“You feel so much better on the mound when your team is battling at the plate,” Sharick said. “We’ve been needing to do that all year, and things finally started to click.”
Westview had 11 hits for the game, a sign of improvement in Rahn’s eyes.
“We didn’t change anything up,” said Rahn of his team’s approach at the plate Tuesday. “We just worked really hard about these guys feeling good about their swings. A couple of them had some mechanic things, and I think they finally had these ‘ah-ha’ moments Saturday and (Monday in practice). So, hopefully, they’ll carry that into the rest of the year.”
Churubusco made things interesting late in the game. In the top of the sixth, they were able to get to Sharick, as Wyatt Marks and Charles Spring had RBI singles to cut the deficit to three. With runners on first and second base and only one out, Rahn pulled Sharick from the mound and brought in sophomore Kylen Bender to get out of the jam.
Bender did just that, inducing two flyouts to end the Eagles threat.
“That was huge,” said Rahn of Bender’s pitching performance in the sixth. “And, right now, that’s what we’re looking for. With all of our guys, even Takota: throw strikes. Pitch to contact; challenge kids. … Hopefully that’s a boost of confidence for (Bender).”
Churubusco wasn’t done creating some late-game drama yet, though. With two outs in the seventh, Seth Abel singled to reach base. Two pitches later, junior Keenan Hendricks crushed a home run over the left field fence, making it a one-run game.
With the tying run at the plate, Bender was able to rally and strike out Marks to end the game.
After finally getting off the schneid, Sharick looks forward to building off the win starting Friday against a strong Eastside team, who’s 9-3 on the season.
“We’ve needed this all year,” Sharick said. “We’ve gotten so unlucky. Bad innings have killed us, but we’ve competed with some good teams. I think, right now, we’re probably getting overlooked, but I’m ready to see what else we can do.”
Rahn hopes that Tuesday’s win can spark his team for the second half of the season.
“We know who we are,” Rahn said. “I think other guys know that, too. I’ve talked to other coaches, and they know they don’t want to be the guys that catch us finally playing good baseball. Hopefully, this is a kickstart to the rest of our year.”
