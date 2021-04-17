FORT WAYNE — The West Noble baseball team got to experience a taste of what baseball’s like at the professional level.
The Chargers played at Parkview Field — home of the Fort Wayne TinCaps, a minor league affiliate of the San Diego Padres — against the Garrett Railroaders on Saturday.
West Noble fell 10-1, but the experience of playing in a professional ballpark will long outlast the loss suffered by coach Doug Brown and his group.
“It’s fun because it makes it feel like a whole different level,” Brown said. “The nice dugouts, the beautifully manicured field. It’s a lot of fun for us and for the kids. Our energy (on Saturday) was great. You can’t not have good energy when you come and play at a field like this.”
While the spike of energy was there for the Chargers, a wave of lethargy swept over West Noble in the batter’s box.
Garrett, led by starting pitcher Gage Smith, made life miserable for the batters for the entirety of the contest. West Noble managed just one run on five hits in the game against the Railroaders' trio of pitchers who saw time on the mound. They combined to throw 10 strikeouts, with eight of them coming from Smith during his four inning outing.
Despite that, the Chargers made a lot of good contact throughout the game, and coach Brown was encouraged by the showing.
“They’ve got really good pitchers,” Brown said. “And the second one and third one didn’t seem to drop off a whole lot. As far as at-bats though, they were probably our best ones of the year. The year off really, really hurt us. It’s taken some time. (On Saturday), we had some guys finally put the ball in play that hadn’t been doing that. I think we’re finally getting there. We’ve seen enough live pitching now, so hopefully this was a turn-the-corner moment for us.”
Through the first three innings, West Noble was in the game, and that was in big part due to starting pitcher Zayne Patrick. The right-hander — who was called on to start last minute due to an injury to the expected starter — held Garrett to two runs on four hits with a couple of strikeouts sprinkled in heading into the fourth inning.
“Zayne pitched really well,” Brown said. “For the kid to get thrown onto this field in this situation, he did really well. He had some nerves at the beginning, but I’m sure I would to in this ballpark. He settled in, and if we make a couple more plays behind him we’re right in this ballgame.”
The Chargers had their opportunities to make things interesting in the early stages of the game, but couldn’t capitalize with runners in scoring position.
In the bottom of the second, PJ Bradley hammered one to the left-center gap that resulted in a triple. The next batter — Chastin Lang — forced a walk to put runners on the corners with nobody out.
Two-straight strikeouts and a groundout though killed a golden opportunity for a team still in search of its first win. In the next inning, the Chargers had a runner on second with one out, but again failed to score.
During the top of the fourth, the Railroaders started to open it up by bringing home three to extend their lead to five. They’d put things out of reach in the sixth and seventh innings after combining to score five runs during those frames.
Smith led Garrett by going 2-for-5 with four RBIs. Two of his teammates — Jaxson Nodine and Graham Kelham — were next with two RBI each.
For West Noble, Bradley led the charge with two of his team’s five hits.
The Chargers (0-5) will be back on the diamond on Monday when they travel to Whitko to take on the Wildcats.
