SYRACUSE — Less than three weeks ago, the Wawasee baseball team had a 7-14 record. It had been an up-and-down season so far for the Warriors, who had picked up wins over quality teams like Mishawaka, but also had struggled against some of the weaker teams on their schedule.
After having won a Class 3A sectional the year prior, it seemed as if that was going to be a one-and-done situation for the program.
Fast forward to Thursday, and the Warriors were practicing on their school’s football turf to get ready for a regional semifinal game.
Wawasee has rattled off six-straight victories since mid-May, including three last week in Sectional 21 action. They beat Tippecanoe Valley, Lakeland and NorthWood en route to its second-straight sectional title and eighth overall in program history.
The Warriors (13-14) will now travel to Oak Hill High School in Converse Saturday to compete in the regionals. They will play New Castle (16-5-1) in a semifinal contest at 11 a.m. on the new turf field at Oak Hill. The second semifinal pits Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger (20-9) against defending regional champion Norwell (18-10). The two winners will then face in the regional finals Saturday at 8 p.m.
“Going 24 years without winning one to now winning two in a row — I think it not only brings life to the baseball program, but to the whole school,” senior Grant Brooks said. “It just shows people that if you put some work in, you can do it. It’s awesome, especially for the younger kids in the program all the way down to tee-ball.”
Brooks was one of only a handful of experienced players returning from last year’s sectional winner. Even the coach was different, as Joe Salazar replaced Brent Doty at the top spot in the program.
While Wawasee wasn’t getting blown out in a lot of games, they also weren’t coming away with wins. They lost 10 of their first 13 contests to begin the season.
“We have a young team, and that’s what I told them at the beginning: we’re going to have some growing pains,” Salazar said. “We had two returning seniors that played and (junior Ty Brooks). If you look at our schedule, our games and our scores, there was probably 10 games that we should’ve won. … It was just one inning that put us behind.”
Eventually, the Warriors started righting the ship, which has led them to the success they’ve had in the final two weeks. Players have credited the team unity increasing near the end of the season as a reason for this current winning streak.
“I think our team chemistry has improved a lot,” junior Ty Brooks said. “We’ve gotten a lot closer as a team, and we’re having fun. It’s a team game — have fun with it. At the end of the day, most of the time if you’re having fun, you’re going to win. We haven’t been getting too uptight, not putting pressure on ourselves and just having fun.”
Wawasee was also able to take advantage of some good fortune in the sectional, as they beat three teams with sub-.500 records. The only team that entered Sectional 21 with a winning record, Jimtown (17-9), lost in a semifinal game to NorthWood. The Warriors then beat the Panthers, 9-5, in the championship game Monday afternoon.
Joe’s son, Kaleb, was a big part of the team’s sectional success, batting .700 across the three games with nine hits and seven RBIs.
“I just realized that my team really needed me; obviously, this is the most important part of the season,” the younger Salazar said. “The rest of the season matters, but not as much as the sectional because it’s do-or-die. I just went up confident at the plate and did my thing.”
Another key was the pitching Wawasee received from both Brooks brothers and junior Cole Turner. After being a starter for the majority of the season, Grant Brooks was transitioned into more of a closer role. The move worked, as the senior finished all three sectional wins on the mound. He ended up pitching 7 1/3 innings across the three games, while Ty Brooks tossed 8 2/3 frames and Turner five.
“Everyone else was doing their job and getting to a spot where I could come in and close it,” Grant Brooks said. “I honestly loved being that guy they turned to, to come in and shut the door and really put the other teams away. It was a lot of fun.”
Wawasee will now prepare for a New Castle team that is making its first regional appearance since 2014. It’s a senior-laden Trojans team, as its top four pitchers, in terms of innings pitched, are all seniors. Aydan Decker-Petty and Eli Cooper are their two primary arms, as they’ve combined to throw 86 2/3 innings, 133 strikeouts and just 45 earned runs allowed.
Offensively, seniors take up the top six spots, batting average-wise, for New Castle, led by Corbin Mallott’s .397 average in 96 plate appearances.
For Wawasee, Grant Brooks leads the way with a .471 batting average. Kaleb Salazar is hitting .342, with Ty Brooks next at .280. The younger Brooks brother has a 2.67 ERA in 42 innings pitched, with Grant at a 2.16 ERA in his 35 2/3 innings of work on the mound.
“They’ve got three or four kids that have good batting averages, and then it kind of tampers off,” said Joe Salazar of New Castle. “It’s kind of similar to what we’ve got. I know they have two solid pitchers that throw pretty well.
“It’s going to boil down to the basics. We just need one more run than they do.”