SYRACUSE — Wawasee last won an IHSAA baseball sectional title in 1997. NorthWood’s last crown was earned in 2018.
Both teams will look to update those numbers Monday when they square off with postseason hardware on the line thanks to Class 3A Wawasee Sectional victories Saturday.
Played in cold and windy conditions, Wawasee (17-12) bested Jimtown 5-3 and NorthWood (19-6) blanked West Noble 10-0 in five innings to move into the Sectional 21 final at 11 a.m. Monday back at Wawasee.
Foes from the Northern Lakes Conference, NorthWood topped Wawasee 6-0 and 8-0 during the 2021 regular season.
The sectional winner advances to the Bellmont regional next Saturday, June 5.
WAWASEE 5, JIMTOWN 3
The Warriors prevailed over the Jimmies in a contest where every run on both sides was scored with two outs.
The decisive blow was struck by junior Lucas Ringler in the bottom of the sixth inning. His two-run single to right field drove in freshman pinch-runner Cole Turner (running for senior Jacob Meek, who singled to center) and senior Kameron Salazar (who was intentionally walked).
“Clutch hitting is what it’s going to come down to at sectional time,” Wawasee coach Brent Doty said. “You get good pitching and if you can play good defense and get a couple of key hits, a lot of times that will win games. That’s what I’ve been preaching all year. It went in our favor today.
“(Ringler) has battled all year. He’s been a steady, consistent guy for us at the top of the lineup. He came up huge today.”
Jimtown’s third out in the sixth inning came at the plate. Junior Hunter Konrath singled to center field, then moved to third base on senior Cooper Frank’s doubled to right field off reliever Salazar.
Konrath was called out trying to steal home with freshman left-hander Brandon Smith at the plate. The runner was tagged out after missing the dish by Wawasee senior catcher Parker Young.
“I think he missed the plate,” said Doty of Konrath. “It was a bang-bang play, obviously. Both teams were going to try to scratch across any kind of run they. It was a good, competitive battle.”
On the day, Young also threw out would-be base stealers at second base in the fourth inning and third base in the fifth inning.
The Jimmies pulled into a 3-3 tie with one run in the top of the fifth inning. Sophomore Sam Garner beat out a bunt single and later scored on junior Darrian Gillespie’s groundout to sophomore first baseman Dylan Stump.
The Warriors took a 3-2 lead with three runs in the fourth inning, with four of Wawasee’s seven hits came during the rally. Junior Grant Brooks led off with a single to right field, then the next two hitters were retired before freshman Ty Brooks rapped a single to left field to plate Grant Brooks.
Then, Meek reached base on a Jimtown error, allowing Ty Brooks to cross the plate on the play. A single to right by Salazar knocked in Meek with the go-ahead run.
Jimtown (12-12) produced one run each in the second and third innings. In the second inning, junior Luke Bottom got on base by an error and later scored on Konrath’s single to right field.
The Jimmie third inning saw Sam Garner draw a one-out walk. With two outs, Gillespie kept the inning alive with a slow-roller infield hit, and junior Nick Carithers drove in Garner with a single to right field.
Ty Brooks pitched the first 5 2/3 innings for Wawasee, giving up three runs and five hits with three strikeouts and two walks.
“Ty wasn’t as efficient as he usually is, but he battled,” Doty said. “He has the resolve. Our young guys have made a lot of progress.”
Brooks was relieved in the sixth by Salazar (1 1/3 innings, 2 hits, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks) and was credited with the win.
Senior right-hander Braden Garner (5 2/3 innings, 7 hits, 5 runs, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks) absorbed the loss. Senior righty Kole Ross retired the only batter he faced in the sixth inning.
NORTHWOOD 10, WEST NOBLE O (5 INNINGS)
The Panthers had 13 seniors on their sectional roster, while the Chargers had one.
The more-seasoned team was the winner Saturday.
“We were just simple in our approach,” said NorthWood coach A.J. Risedorph of his hitters. “We dedicated our week to working on being able to think 'A' to 'B.' If we think fastball but our timing is off, we are automatically stacked into our B swing.
“We had guys able to do that (Saturday). Those were some of the line drives we were able to get over the infield.”
The Panthers won by the run rule with two in the first inning, three in the second and five in the fourth.
NorthWood collected 11 hits as six different players drove in runs — senior Isaiah Yoder (2), senior Sergio Lira Ayala (2), junior Wriley Symons (2), senior Kyle Sellers (1), junior Gage Gongwer (1) and senior Jacob Raasch (1).
In the Panther first inning, Yoder singled to left field and scored on Lira Ayala’s double to center field. Lira Ayla was plated by Raasch’s two-out double to left field.
With one out, senior Beau Stankovich ignited the NorthWood uprising in the second inning with a single to left field, then being replaced on the bases by senior Karson Kirby. Senior Nate Newcomer followed with a walk.
Yoder’s single to right field drove in Kirby and Newcomer.
The Panthers sent nine batters to the plate and lashed four hits in the fourth inning. Newcomer got this started by reaching on an error. Yoder drove Newcomer home with a single to right field.
With one out, Lira Ayala doubled to center field to score Yoder. A single to left field by Gongwer pushed Lira Ayala across the plate.
Raasch reached on a fielder’s choice and senior Logan Balasa cracked a double to center field. Another double to center — this time by Simons — plated Raasch and Balasa.
Right-hander Raasch walked none and allowed two hits — an infield single to senior Randy Villanueva and a single to right field by junior Chastin Lang in the fourth inning — as the winning pitcher.
“You throw guys on the bump and you’ve got pitchers and throwers — (Raasch) was a pitcher,” Risedorph said. “He was controlling the running game when guys did get one and he was able to throw multiple pitches for strikes and get ahead (in the count) early. That’s what we need with pitchers in the postseason.”
Righty Villanueva — the Chargers’ lone representative from the Class of 2021 and the only player on the team with any varsity experience — pitched the first 4 2/3 innings with five strikeouts, one walk, 10 hits and 10 runs allowed. Right-hander Adam Nelson gave up one hit and struck out one in a 1/3 inning of relief.
West Noble finished the season 2-23.
“The thing that we did (Saturday) is that we didn’t beat ourselves,” Chargers coach Doug Brown said. “They beat us. The first time we played (NorthWood in a 12-0 loss on April 12), we gave it away.
“I’ll take that. (NorthWood) hit the ball well (Saturday). They were all solid hits and there’s nothing you can do.”
Brown talked the approach taken by the coaching staff with an inexperienced team this spring.
“We’re on a growth model — ready or not, here you go,” said Brown. “We knew this was a learning year. There was so much teaching. We coached hard. It’s tough. We’ve got everyone but one coming back next year and we’ve got the experience.”
