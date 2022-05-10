NAPPANEE — Wawasee and NorthWood both walked away with Northern Lakes Conference baseball victories Monday.
In a game suspended from April 22 at Wawasee that took 10 minutes to finish, the Warriors topped the Panthers 9-4. The contest resumed in sixth inning with Wawasee as the home team since the game began in Syracuse.
The regularly-scheduled second half of the NLC round robin saw NorthWood prevail 10-5.
Wawasee (5-11, 3-7 NLC) triumphed in the first contest behind three runs batted in from Cole Turner and two runs scored each by Kaleb Salazar, Ethan Slabaugh and Gavin Malone to give starter Ty Brooks the mound victory.
Isaac Brooks socked a seventh-inning solo home run for NorthWood.
The tables then turned in the second game Monday. The Panthers scored three runs each in the bottom of the first, third and fourth innings to take a 9-1 advantage then held off the Warriors.
“I liked the fight from the second half of the game to the end,” Wawasee coach Joe Salazar said. “We started putting the ball in play and hitting the ball hard.”
NorthWood right-hander Gage Gongwer did not allow a hit until a Ty Brooks double in the fourth inning.
Gongwer pitched 6 1/3 innings with 10 strikeouts and one walk while giving up five runs and five hits — including two singles to Hunter Fiedeke and a lead-off first-pitch home run to right field by Grant Brooks in the seventh — on 96 pitches.
“He was very aggressive early around the zone and getting ahead early (in the count),” said Panthers coach A.J. Risedorph of Gongwer. “He usually throws a lot of strikes. If you can throw them ahead with multiple pitches and get ahead then you can start forcing the issue a little bit.
“He froze quite a few guys (with six of his 10 strikeout being of the caught-looking variety).”
Said Salazar, “We have to realize against better pitcher that we’ve gotta jump. You can’t go down 0-2. We made the adjustment, but it was too late.”
With the dugout energy on a high level, the Panthers (3-15, 2-7 NLC) got runners on base on five of six frames and finished with 10 hits off three Warrior pitchers — Dylan Stump, Slabaugh and Turner, led by Gongwer (2), Mason Bogan (2).
“Mason Bogan is a freshman lead-off guy,” Risedorph said. “He’s been special all year.”
NorthWood lead-off man Bogan (3), No. 3 hitter Gongwer (2) and 2-hole batter Nate Dutkowski (2) paced the team in runs.
“We’ve been getting guys on, but putting the ball in play with runners in scoring position has been a challenge for us pretty much all year,” Risedorph said. “It was nice that we were able to knock those guys in.
“On the flip side of it was us being really intentional two outs and eliminating their big innings. That’s been the other thorn in our side recently. Defensively, this is our third game in a row where we played clean baseball.”
Monday also marked NorthWood’s “Let’s Strike Out Cancer” game with the Panthers and Warriors teaming help out the The Jason Mott Foundation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.