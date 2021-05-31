SYRACUSE — Wawasee owns the diamond.
Less than 72 hours after the school’s softball team won a sectional championship by beating NorthWood, the baseball team followed suit. The Warrior baseball squad scored three runs in the first two innings, then held off all Panther comeback attempts to win the Class 3A, Sectional 21 title, 3-2, Monday for the program’s first sectional crown since 1997.
“I told the guys at the beginning of the day (Monday) that we didn’t have the opportunity to play last year, so just go out and have fun and enjoy it,” Wawasee coach Brent Doty said. “Whatever happens, happens. And, to do it after that long of a stretch, since ’97, it’s a testament to our guys. … Today is just really special for our guys, and I’m proud of them.”
Wawasee scored its first run of the game in the bottom of the first inning when senior Parker Young hit a single to left-center field, driving in junior Lucas Ringler to make it a 1-0 contest.
The Warriors were then able to capitalize on some defensive mistakes from NorthWood in the second. On the first at-bat of the inning, freshman Ty Brooks reached first base on an error from Panther shortstop Kyle Sellers. NorthWood pitcher Gage Gongwer was able to get the next two batters out, with Brooks reaching second base via a steal.
With two outs in the frame, senior Adam Beer stepped up to the plate. The Wawasee center fielder hit a fly ball to left field for what appeared to be the third out of the inning. The ball bounced off the glove of Panther junior Wriley Symons, though, and landed on the ground. This allowed Brooks to score and double the Warrior lead.
Wawasee senior Kameron Salazar then singled to center, driving in Beer, who had stolen second base earlier in the at-bat. Both runs scored were charged as unearned runs against Gongwer.
“To get that lead early on, that kind of takes the pressure off,” Doty said. “There’s pressure on both teams; everybody’s competing and trying to win hard. We were fortunate and took advantage of some miscues early on.”
NorthWood’s best chance to get back into the game came in the top of the third. Sellers led off with a single, then scored on an RBI double from senior Sergio Lira Ayala. Ayala advanced to third base on the throw home, putting him 90 feet away from scoring.
During the next at-bat, though, Lira Ayala tried to steal home. The Warriors read it perfectly, and pitcher Grant Brooks was able to throw to catcher Young, who tagged Lira Ayala for the first out of the frame. Two pitches later, Jacob Raasch singled to center field.
After Raasch’s hit, Logan Balasa was hit by a pitch and Symons singled to load the bases. This brought up catcher Beau Stankovich with a chance to potentially the tie game. The senior squared around to bunt, and the pitch jammed him inside. It still made enough contact with the bat, however, and was popped up right into the glove of Grant Brooks for the second out. The junior pitcher then instinctually turned around and fired to second base, where Balasa had ran far enough off of the bag to create a force out and end the inning for NorthWood.
The Panthers left the bases loaded in both the first and third innings and had 10 stranded runners total for the game.
“Those mistakes happen,” NorthWood coach AJ Risedorph said. “You can see how fragile the game is: you let one go, and that opens up the opportunity, obviously, for them to score. Any time you get the leadoff guy at second basically, percentages are, that guy’s coming in (to score).”
Despite the errors, NorthWood stayed close throughout the game. They scored their second run in the fourth inning when Brooks balked, allowing Nate Rulli to trot in from third base and make it a 3-2 contest.
The balk didn’t rattle Brooks, who then retired the next eight Panther batters to set up a showdown with Lira Ayala with one out in the top of the seventh. After a group discussion with Doty and his infield players on the mound, however, the coach decided to intentionally walk the Panther slugger, putting the tying run on base.
Doty said it was a tough decision to make, but he knew it was the right one.
“If I’m being honest, I didn’t necessarily want to,” said Doty when asked about intentionally walking Lira Ayala. “I wanted Grant to go after him and get Sergio, but the guys said, ‘Think back to Angola (in the sectional semifinals) two years ago.’ And I said, ‘Yup, you’re right.’ So, they kind of talked me into it, which is a testament to them; they’re always thinking the game, too.”
The move paid off for the Warriors, as Brooks struck out Raasch and Balasa each to end the game and secure the sectional crown.
“It feels amazing,” said Grant Brooks of winning the sectional. “We had a huge crowd here; lots of students and a lot of fans. And this team is special because of what we lost last year, and all these guys have worked so hard all season. It’s a young team, so it’s awesome to do what we did.”
NorthWood (19-7) sees its season end on a disappointing note following a Northern Lakes Conference regular season title. It’s also the second-straight season the Panthers’ year ends in the sectional final game.
“It’s tough when you have to let go; it’s going to take some time,” Risedorph said. “We have 12 seniors that have all bought in to a role, and most seasons, you’re asking for trouble when you have that many players who you know want to play. … I’m incredibly proud of this group, regardless of the result. I know this one is going to hurt them — it’s going to hurt all of us.
“But I know that, at the end of the day, these guys are going to leave here better men than when I came in. If I’m true to my mission, then we accomplished that this year.”
Wawasee (18-12) now gets to play Norwell (18-9) in the Bellmont regional semifinals. Norwell beat Oak Hill, 15-10, in their sectional title game Monday. The Warriors and Knights have four mutual opponents from the regular season: Columbia City (both beat), Concordia Lutheran (Norwell beat, Wawasee lost), East Noble (both teams lost) and Heritage (both teams lost).
The two teams will face off in the second regional semifinal of the day. The first regional semifinal game is scheduled for 11:00 a.m., while the championship game is set for 8:00 p.m. all at Bellmont High School in Decatur.
“We’re going to take a day off (Tuesday),” said Doty when asked how his team will get ready for regionals. “These guys have been grinding hard for a long time. We’re going to let them take the day off, let them recover, relax, spend some time with their families, stuff like that. And then, we’re back at it on Wednesday.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.