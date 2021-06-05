DECATUR — A valiant effort by the Wawasee Warriors baseball team fell just short during Saturday’s Class 3A Regional semifinal at Bellmont High School.
With both teams tied at two going into the top of the eighth, Norwell managed to crack the code against Wawasee starting pitcher Grant Brooks. The Knights scored five runs on three hits during the first frame of extras to chase the junior flamethrower from the mound and secure a trip to the regional final against Leo after winning 7-2 in eight innings over the Warriors.
Norwell would then go on to upset Leo in the regional final, 5-3, Saturday night.
“I don’t really think there’s an explanation,” said Wawasee coach Brent Doty when asked how the top of the eighth managed to fall apart for his group. “Baseball is fragile. You can be on top of the mountain one minute, and then falling off a cliff the next. It’s not something that one or two players did. There were just a couple small things that happened like a weak hit ball that found a hole, or an error. Those things snowball sometimes, and I think that’s what happened in the eighth unfortunately.”
At the beginning of the game, it was clear Wawasee came ready to play against the Knights. Brooks struck out the side during the top of the first, and the bats strung together a couple of runs during the bottom of the frame to put the Warriors up 2-0 after one.
Brooks helped himself out by sending an RBI single into center field that scored Kameron Salazar from second. Later in the frame, a sacrifice fly by Parker Young scored Lucas Ringler to help build the early momentum for Wawasee.
The Warriors had a chance to grow their lead even larger in the frame, but back-to-back outs by Warrior batters stranded Brooks at third. Wawasee threatened again in the bottom of the second with two runners in scoring position and only one away. Once again though, Norwell was able to work out of the jam and stop Wawasee from extending its 2-0 advantage.
While the missed opportunities built up for the Warriors, Brooks continued to rack up the strikeouts early on. The junior didn’t surrender a hit through the first three innings while striking out six Norwell batters.
“He was very solid on the mound,” said Doty of Brooks. “We’ve come to expect that out of Grant. He’s always locked in, and he always puts the work in. I thought he was good throughout. There were a couple hits that went over the fielder’s heads, but he didn’t give up a lot of hard contact. He was very good and efficient. We just came up on the short side of it (Saturday).”
Norwell finally found some success in the top of the fourth after three hits in a row ended up tying the game at two. Rocco Hanes smashed an RBI double to the wall in center field that scored Luke Graft to put the Knights on the board. They’d tie the game during the next at-bat when Brody Bolyn brought in Hanes on a line drive hit into left.
The Knights threatened for more after loading the bases with just one out, but Brooks was able to compose himself and escape from the rest of the frame unscathed.
As the pressure built, both teams failed to take advantage of even more opportunities later in the game. Both Norwell and Wawasee had the go-ahead run on second base in the sixth inning, but neither team could convert.
Both teams were sat down in order in the seventh inning, but everything changed in the top of the eighth when Norwell’s Eli Riley led off the frame with a double. From there, the Knights rattled off two more hits in a row, sandwiched between a walk, to finally break the 2-2 tie. Graft’s single scored Riley to make it 3-2, then Bolyn smacked a chopper over the head of Wawasee third baseman Jacob Meek to bring in Graft and make it 4-2 Knights.
After that hit, Brooks was pulled for Salazar on the mound. Wawasee’s starter finished the game with six earned runs given up on eight hits while striking out 10 after seven-plus innings pitched.
Shaky control from Salazar, combined with sloppy defense by Wawasee, helped Norwell add three more runs as the inning went on. The Warriors led off the bottom of the eighth with a single from Brooks to start a potential rally, but that’d be the only hit of the inning as Young, Colt Dolson and Carr Reinhard all went down in order to end the game.
Wawasee’s season ends at 18-13. While it was a roller coaster of a campaign for Doty and his team at times, being sectional champions will always make it a very memorable one.
“I’m so proud of our guys,” Doty said. “To think back at the beginning of the year when we only had three guys that had any varsity experience, it’s really a testament to the work our guys put in. … To walk away with a sectional after 24 years, we’re super proud of that.”
