ELKHART – After going over 20 years without a sectional title, the Wawasee baseball team now has two championships in a row after outlasting NorthWood, 9-5, during Monday’s Class 3A, Sectional 21 final at Jimtown High School.
Wawasee (13-14) were out of the gates quickly, scoring six runs during the first two innings to build a commanding lead early over the Panthers (5-22).
In the top of the first, following three straight walks to start the half inning, senior Lucas Ringler laced a ball to right field, scoring both senior Grant Brooks and junior Brady Russell to give the Warriors an early 2-0 lead after an inning of play.
During the top of the second, junior Dylan Stump led off the inning with a solo bomb that hit the top of the scoreboard in right to put Wawasee ahead by three.
Later in the frame, with the bases loaded and two outs, sophomore Kaleb Salazar came up big with a double that ended up clearing the bases to put the Warriors up by six after an inning and-a-half.
“We wanted to make sure we tried to stay aggressive,” said Wawasee head coach Joe Salazar of the early scoring frenzy. “We’ve had a lot of our guys put themselves in bad spots at times by watching good pitches go by. We looked to attack (Monday) by making sure we went after the first or second pitch. We did a great job of that, and we had some guys do a good job of stepping up when we needed to.”
With senior Gage Gongwer on the shelf after pitching during the win Saturday over Jimtown, NorthWood went with senior Isaac Roberts to start the contest.
Roberts was hit hard during 1 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs on three hits and six walks during the outing.
“The first two innings were huge,” NorthWood head coach AJ Risedorph said. “Obviously we talked a lot before the game (about strategy) and had our report down. We just have to be able to be competitive early in that spot. You don’t want to give up free passes and free bases, whether that’s walks or errors. But that’s baseball, and it’s something we have to make sure we don’t do in any game.”
In the bottom of the second, NorthWood managed to get on the board after a deep fly to right by sophomore Beau Patterson with two outs to bring in a couple and trim the Wawasee advantage to four after two innings.
After Roberts was relieved for freshman Nate Dutkowski – 5.1 innings pitched, three hits, three earned runs, five strikeouts – the scoring slowed down for the Warriors.
Wawasee still managed to up its lead back to six during the third and fourth innings behind a NorthWood error that scored junior Gavin Malone from second base before Kaleb Salazar earned his fourth RBI of the game in the top of the fourth with an RBI single to right that plated Ringler.
Both teams exchanged runs in the fifth inning before NorthWood made a push in the bottom of the sixth.
After junior Ty Brooks – five innings pitched, five hits, three runs (one earned) and six strikeouts – was pulled in favor of his older brother Grant Brooks, the Panthers did some damage against the senior right-hander.
NorthWood opened the frame with back-to-back doubles from junior Logan Beachy and Roberts to get one run closer at 9-4.
Later in the half inning, with one away and runners on the corners, senior Cole Davis singled past the right side of the infield to plate Beachy and pull the Panthers to within four.
After a single by freshman Mason Bogan loaded the bases with two outs, junior Caleb Branam stepped up to the batter’s box as the potential game-tying run.
Nothing would come of the threat though, as Grant Brooks would get Branam to strikeout looking to end the sixth.
“I knew he’d snap out of it,” said Joe Salazar of Grant Brooks. “He’s a senior, he’s a stud, and he’s been in those situations before. It was just about settling down a little bit and getting back into it. I expected them to step through it. I was a little nervous, but I knew who was on the mound.”
During the bottom of the seventh, the Panthers had two runners on with one out after back-to-back singles by Roberts and Beachy, but a groundout by Patterson and a strikeout from Dutkowski would end the game and hand Wawasee the championship.
NorthWood’s season comes to a close at 5-22, but a young Panthers team should be improved in 2023 with 15 of 19 returning from this season’s roster.
“This is a young team, and in a game like this, it’s something we’ll be able to grow on,” Risedorph said. “You have a club like we did this year who had the opportunity to play for a championship, and that’s something that’ll definitely move us forward.
“There's definitely a lot to look forward to. We’re going to be young again next season, but the seniors we are losing our pretty irreplaceable. Gage is a guy who has been a horse for us for two years. Roberts has always put in those invisible hours for us. You have Karson Kirby, who in a year with a lot of errors, he was the guy that went through the season without making any. He held down our center field, and he’s always been our voice. Those guys will be hard to replace.”
Wawasee now prepares for the regional round this Saturday at Oak Hill High School in Converse.
“I had a feeling we had the talent to do some damage,” Joe Salazar said. “It was just a matter of when they were going to come along. If you noticed through the season, a lot of those (close) games, we were already winning. And because of certain situations, it just looked like the kids weren't used to being in those spots. After those things happened so many times, we found ways to finish. Some kids starting gaining confidence, and now we’re on a roll here.”