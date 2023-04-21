NAPPANEE — Wawasee found itself in the win column for the first time in 2023.
The Warriors (1-6, 1-2 NLC) bunched three of their four hits and scored the game’s only run in the top of the fifth inning on the way to a 1-0 Northern Lakes Conference baseball victory Friday on the turf at the NorthWood Field of Dreams Complex.
Junior Kaleb Salazar opened the Wawasee fifth by reaching base on an error. Junior Josh Patterson’s sacrifice bunt pushed Salazar to second base.
Senior Dylan Stump’s single to center field — the first hit of the contest for the Warriors — moved Salazar to third. Senior Gavin Malone followed with a bunt single to load the bases.
No. 8 hitter Daniel Wilson rapped a single to right field to drive in Salazar.
“I got a good first pitch,” the lefty-swinging Wilson said. “I feel more confident with a first pitch.”
On the same play, Stump was thrown out when NorthWood sophomore right fielder Mason Warren threw the ball to junior first baseman Beau Patterson, who then relayed it to junior catcher Carson Mashack for the second out.
The third out came on a fielder’s choice off the bat of senior Colt Dolsen.
NorthWood (3-6, 1-2 NLC) left the bases loaded against Wawasee junior right-hander Ty Brooks in the bottom of the sixth inning.
After the first two Panthers in the frame went out, Warren coaxed a walk and moved to third base on sophomore Connor Reed’s single to right. Sophomore Nate Dutkowski walked to load the bases.
Brooks responded with a rally-ending strikeout.
The righty set down NorthWood in order in the seventh inning with a strikeout, groundout and fly-out.
Making his third mound appearance and second start of the spring, Indiana State University commit Brooks (1-0) finished with a three-hit shutout. In 116 pitches, he struck out 11 and walked three. He now has 28 strikeouts in 16 innings this season.
“He’s just getting back into it,” said Wawasee coach Joe Salazar of Brooks. “One (of his appearances) was before spring break. His arm was bothering him a little bit early in the week when we were going to throw him. We rested him and let him throw (Friday) and he did a good job.”
NorthWood coach A.J. Risedorph has seen plenty of Brooks over the years.
“Ty Brooks is a special kid when it comes to how he can play the game,” Risedorph said. “That was probably one of the best performances I’ve seen from him.
“He’s a great pitcher and manager of the game for them. He was able to throw multiple pitches. Late in the game, because our guys were attacking and having some great (at-bats), he probably went to his change-up more than he has.”
The Warriors lost 10-4 Wednesday against Mishawaka, but Joe Salazar saw positives from a lineup that is lacking in overall varsity experience.
“We didn’t roll over and we limited our mistakes,” Salazar said. “Guys are starting to get confidence. There’s little stuff that we have to fix. That’s what we’re working on and we’re getting better as we go.”
The Panthers stranded seven runners Friday, including second base in the first, third, fourth and sixth and third base in the fourth and sixth.
NorthWood used three pitchers.
Left-hander Reed (0-1) worked the first five innings. In 72 pitches, he fanned six, walked two and gave up three hits.
“Connor Reed competed his tail off for us,” Risedorph said. “I couldn’t be prouder of him.
“Our guys need to understand we’re playing the long game of the season. (Reed is) a guy that once we get to the tail end of the season, we’ll be able to keep him out there for six or seven innings and he’ll compete for us.”
Senior right-hander Braydon Winslow whiffed two and left a runner at third base in the sixth and left the mound in the seventh after a hit batsman and a walk.
Senior right-hander Cody Lambert retired all three Warriors he faced with a strikeout and two groundouts.
Mashack threw out would-be Wawasee base-stealers at second for the first outs of the second and fourth innings.
NorthWood’s Friday lineup included five sophomores, two juniors, one senior and one freshman.
A four-team, three-game event is slated for Saturday at Wawasee. The Warriors play DeKalb and Jimtown meets Tippecanoe Valley at 10 a.m., with the winners meeting around noon.
NorthWood has the weekend off. It's next game is Monday when Warsaw comes to town.