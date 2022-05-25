JIMTOWN — Wawasee beat the raindrops and lightning to win in the quarterfinals of the IHSAA Class 3A Sectional 21 baseball tournament at Jimtown.
The Warriors beat Tippecanoe Valley 5-2 in the first game Wednesday at Booster Field.
Wawasee used two pitchers — right-hander Cole Turner for three innings and righty Grant Brooks for four — in topping the Vikings right before heavy rain fell.
“We wanted to keep them under 60 pitches,” said Warriors coach Joe Salazar, who saw Turner toss 25 and Brooks 62 with nine strikeouts. “That was the plan.”
Valley scored one run against Grant Brooks in the top of the seventh to make the final score. With one out, Hunter Craft reached on a three-base error and came in on Noah Prater’s infield out.
Wawasee (11-14) went up 5-1 with one run against right-handed knuckleballer D.J. Estep in the sixth.
Colt Dolsen drew a lead-off walk and later scored on Ty Brooks’ infield single.
The Vikings tallied one run in the sixth inning to cut the gap to 4-1.
Estep led off the frame and reached on an error and later scored from third base on an error.
Valley stranded runners at second and third base but did not score in the fifth against Grant Brooks. Evan Myers lashed a lead-off single to center and Prater cracked a two-out single to left.
With Brooks on in relief of Turner, the Vikings left the bases loaded in the top of a scoreless fourth.
Wawasee took a 4-0 lead with four runs against right-hander Marcus Bernicky in the third inning.
“Put the ball in play, fake bunt, slash — we did our job,” said Warriors coach Joe Salazar.
Dylan Stump drew a lead-off walk, moved to second and third on two fielder’s choices and scored on an error.
Grant Brooks reached on a fielder’s choice.
Maddux Everingham walked and was spelled by courtesy runner Kane Dukes.
Ty Brooks bunted for a single.
Grant Brooks scored when Lucas Ringler drew a bases-loaded walk. Dukes crossed the plate on Kaleb Salazar’s single to center. Ty Brooks scored on Hunter Fiedeke’s bunt back to the pitcher.
Valley finished 6-10.
“We just missed so many games (because of weather),” said Tippecanoe Valley head coach Jarred Littlejohn. “It’s good to have timely hitting and we just didn’t have it tonight.
“We left six or seven guys in scoring position against a good pitcher like Brooks.”
The second game was suspended because of lightning. Lakeland led West Noble, 1-0, in the middle of the second inning.
Lakeland scored one run in the top of the first against Brooks Ruisard.
Lead-off hitter Carson Mickem singled to right, stole second and went to third on a wild pitch before coming home on Jason McBride’s infield out.
The contest will resume at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Wawasee and the Lakeland-West Noble winner will play one another in the first semifinal at noon Saturday. The second semifinal — NorthWood vs. Jimtown — follows Wawasee vs. Lakeland or West Noble. The championship is scheduled for noon Monday.
During the regular season, Wawasee beat Lakeland 6-3 and did not play West Noble.
Wawasee won a sectional championship in 2021. The last Lakeland title came in 2008, NorthWood in 2018 and Jimtown in 2007.