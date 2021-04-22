GOSHEN —It seemed as if Goshen had all the momentum going.
The RedHawks had loaded the bases on back-to-back walks from Northridge starting pitcher Gavin Collins. Although Goshen trailed 5-2, they were bringing up their No. 4 hitter, senior Ezequiel Moreno Reyes, with a chance to cut into the Raider lead even more.
On top of that, Northridge coach Andrew Brabender decided to make a pitching change. Out went Collins and in came left fielder Trevor Yoder. Yoder only had a handful of warmup pitches before having to get out of a bases-loaded jam.
The junior did just that.
After going down 3-1 in the count, Yoder came back with two-straight strikes to strikeout Reyes and end the threat. Northridge then exploded for 10 runs in the top of the sixth to defeat Goshen, 15-3, in Northern Lakes Conference action Thursday night at Phend Field.
“He’s just a strike-thrower,” said Northridge coach Andrew Brabender of Yoder. “We had confidence he would come in and throw strikes in that situation, and he did. He did a good job. He doesn’t ever seem to have a moment that feels too big for him, so we felt like that was a good position for him to be in.”
“We had all the momentum; we had them on the ropes,” Goshen coach JJ DuBois added. “I’d take that situation every time; if you give me the bases loaded and the No. 4 hole up, I’ll take that. (Reyes) came up big in that situation earlier this year, and it just didn’t happen here. (Yoder) made a good pitch, he challenged us and he beat us. That’s baseball, I guess.”
Northridge had two big offensive innings in the contest: the second and the sixth. In the second, the Raiders plated five runs to take a 5-0 advantage. Junior Carter Gilbert had a 2-RBI double and junior Clint Walker followed with an RBI single to drive in the final three runs of the frame.
The sixth inning, though, is where the Raiders would flex their offensive muscles. A total of 14 batters came up to the plate, 10 of which came around to score. Everyone in the Northridge lineup scored in the inning except senior Jesse Ryman, who had a suicide squeeze that scored a run.
The Raiders had RBI hits from Collins, Walker, junior Korey Beehler, Ryman, senior Cam Waters, senior Jamon Christner and Walker again before the third out was recorded.
“I felt like we had (Goshen) on the ropes early and we kind of let them off,” Brabender said. “So, it was nice to see us put the gas on there at the end, but it would’ve been nice to also do that when we had them on the ropes.”
Sophomore Mitch Daniels started for the RedHawks. He lasted until the sixth inning, being charged with giving up seven runs. Despite hitting multiple batters and some walks, DuBois thought the right-hander battled throughout the game.
“He was all over the place for a while,” said DuBois of Daniels. “We almost went to the bullpen really early because he was struggling, but he did the same thing he did against Elkhart: he just found a way to get guys out, and in big moments, he came through.”
Goshen scored two runs in the bottom of the third. The first one came on a throwing error by Waters that allowed RedHawks senior Reece Fisher to score. Then, senior Noah Meikle drew a walk with the bases loaded to let another Goshen runner score.
The RedHawks added a run in the fifth on a sacrifice fly from Noah Alford, making it a 5-3 game before Northridge opened the floodgates in the sixth.
Goshen (5-5, 1-1 NLC) turns right around with another NLC game Friday against Mishawaka. Weather postponements from earlier in the week have jumbled up some schedules, as the RedHawks are in the midst of playing five games in a four-day stretch.
“I feel like we’re in the major leagues — we get to play every day,” DuBois said. “It’s already a grind, and especially with our conference starting up. Our conference is a grind, so to go back-to-back-to-back conference games is tough. But that really shows who are the good teams, who has the depth because you can’t stack your pitching.”
The Raiders remain unbeaten on the season, improving to 6-0 overall and 1-0 in the NLC. Like Goshen, Northridge is in a similar predicament with their schedule. They host Concord Friday before playing a doubleheader Saturday at home: one game against NorthWood at 11am, immediately followed by a game against Fort Wayne Carroll.
“Just trying to control what we can control, which is just us,” Brabender said. “We’re not worrying about anything else. … Just focusing on Concord. One game at a time; not looking past them.”
