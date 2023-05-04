GOSHEN — It was a station-to-station kind of day in a Northern Lakes Conference baseball contest at Phend Field.
NorthWood (7-9, 6-4) moved runners well enough to earn a 2-1 win against Goshen (5-10, 3-4) Thursday.
The Panthers scored their runs in the second and seventh innings.
In the NorthWood second, sophomore Mason Warren was hit by a pitch, moved to second base on a wild pitch, took third base on freshman Nathan Shrock’s single to left field and scored on sophomore Connor Reed’s single to center.
Reed opened the Panthers seventh with an infield single, stole second base and scored from there on a fielder’s choice error when sophomore Ty Stankovich made contact.
“I don’t want to say that’s necessarily us,” said NorthWood coach A.J. Risedorph of the “small ball.” “But when you are facing a quality pitcher like (Thomas) Castillo and he’s one of their best defensive players, you want to put as much pressure on them as you can. So with us putting the ball in-play — even if it’s a bunt — is probably more effective for us than trying to swing through.”
Both pitchers — Panthers sophomore left-hander Mason Bogan and RedHawks right-hander Castillo — went the distance and threw just under 100 pitches apiece.
Bogan (4-1) scattered three singles, struck out three and walked four.
“He was lights out,” said Risedorph of the sophomore southpaw. “He did a phenomenal job. We have to look at our rotation and see where we need to put him.”
In the Goshen seventh, Bogan retired the first two hitters on a come-backer bunt and fly-out, then issued a walk before getting the final out thanks to a running catch by sophomore left fielder Landon Perry.
Thomas Castillo (2-3) yielded six hits (including a double to center by junior Beau Patterson in the sixth) while whiffing six and walking one.
“Every time he’s on the mound we know we have a good chance to win,” said RedHawks coach J.J. DuBois of Castillo. “We just have to scratch a couple (runs) across. The problem was we didn’t scratch a couple across (against NorthWood).”
Goshen plated their run in the third inning. Junior No. 9 hitter Caelan Miller led off with an infield single, stole second base, moved to third base on senior Nathan Pinarski’s groundout and crossed the plate on senior Thomas Castillo’s sacrifice fly to center.
The Panthers left five runners on base, including four in scoring position (second or third base). The Panthers had a man at third in both the sixth and seventh when Castillo was helped by an inning-ending pop-up and groundout.
The RedHawks stranded five runners as well, including four in scoring position.
The Goshen sixth ended with a pick-off — pitcher Bogan to second baseman Shrock to third baseman Stankovich.
“I told our guys we got out-coached today,” DuBois said. “I’m telling (the pinch-runner at second) to get more of a lead and got him picked off.
“(NorthWood) took that momentum and put some pressure on us. They executed their small ball stuff.”
The RedHawks turned a double play in the second when freshman third baseman Braxton Cline snagged a smash off freshman Ryder Ransberger’s bat and doubled off a runner at third.
Goshen got a pick-off first base by Thomas Castillo for the first Panther out in the third inning.
Both teams play home NLC games Friday, with NorthWood hosting Northridge and Goshen welcoming Warsaw to Phend Field.