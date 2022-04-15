GOSHEN — It seemed like once Fairfield starting hitting Friday, they couldn’t stop against NorthWood.
The Falcons had a hit barrage in the third inning, with the first five batters all recording a base knock. They had six total hits in the frame, sending 10 players to the plate as part of a six-run inning.
That was plenty of run support for the Fairfield pitching, as the home team emerged with a 10-3 victory over the Panthers to improve to 3-0 on the young season.
“We had good contact and I thought we adjusted very well that second time through (the lineup),” Fairfield coach Darin Kauffman said. “We adjusted a little bit, and that was nice for us. This is our first full week of games, so for us to see our third game in four days — our at-bats were very good.”
Owen Miller started festivities in the third inning with a single. Owen Garrison then doubled, putting two runners in scoring position. Keegan Miller made sure they both came home safely, singling to centerfield to score both Owen Miller and Garrison, making it a 4-1 game at the time.
Alec Hershberger then singled, putting runners on first and third base. This set up another Miller to be a run producer, as Landon Miller smacked a two-RBI double to left-center field, increasing the Falcon lead to five.
After a NorthWood pitching change, Fairfield’s Casey Murray was hit by a pitch to put him on first base. Luke Mast, the nine-hitter in the Falcons lineup, then did some damage with an RBI double to score Landon Miller. Murray would score on the next at-bat courtesy of a sacrifice fly from Cohen Yoder.
It would be then where Panthers relief pitcher Logan Perry would settle down, getting out of the rest of the inning unscathed. Perry would then pitch a scoreless fourth and fifth inning before surrendering two more runs in the sixth. Fairfield’s final two runs came off of an RBI infield single from Hershberger and an RBI groundout from Landon Miller.
Perry pitched 3 2/3 innings total, allowing three hits while walking four batters.
“Logan Perry did a nice job coming in,” NorthWood coach AJ Risedorph said. “He threw 71 pitches I think, and that was something we were kind of feeling out. Bullpen-wise, I feel pretty good.”
NorthWood struck first in the game on an RBI single from Beau Patterson in the top of the second inning. Fairfield immediately responded with two runs of their own in the bottom half of the frame on an RBI single from Mast and a sacrifice fly from Yoder.
The Panthers plated two runs in the fourth on an RBI single from Nate Dutkowski and then a bases-loaded walk by Gage Gongwer.
Combining on the pitching for Fairfield was Garrison and senior Dylan Weaver. Garrison pitched the first three innings, allowing two hits and striking out four. Weaver then finished the last four frames, striking out six Panther batters along the way. The senior southpaw worked at a breakneck pace, not taking much time off between pitches while on the mound.
“We have deep pitching,” Kauffman said. “We had Garrison start, and he battled. And then Dylan Weaver … he likes rhythm. As the game was going, the rain was coming. He always likes to work fast, and that’s what we wanted there.”
NorthWood drops to 1-3 on the season. It’s a young Panthers team this season, as they graduated 12 seniors from last year’s roster. They will get a tough test Saturday when they travel to No. 6 (Class 3A) Western for a doubleheader.
“It’s going to be worth the drive,” Risedorph said, referencing the two-hour commute from NorthWood to Western High School in Russiaville. “We set that up because if we go to a regional, we’ll play two games in one day against state opponents. What better way to prepare for that than right now before we start conference?”
Fairfield also plays Saturday in a critical Northeast Corner Conference game on the road against Central Noble. The Falcons ace pitcher, junior Alec Hershberger, will start on the mound as Fairfield looks to improve to 3-0 in NECC play.
Hershberger started this past Tuesday against Churubusco, striking out 16 batters in seven innings. He wound up getting a no-decision out of it, as the Falcons needed eight innings to beat the Eagles, 1-0.
First pitch in Albion is set for 10 a.m.
“He was at (85 pitches Tuesday), so he’s full-go (Saturday),” said Kauffman of Hershberger. “We’ll see how he feels after throwing on Tuesday. This is the weird week where we’ve got three conference games in one week within the NECC, so we try to have him throw Tuesday and Saturday. We’re not going to do that very often, but this time, he’s going to.
“He feels great. He’s ready to go. I know Central Noble is going to be ready. They want a rematch from last year with him. When Alec’s on the mound, the guys know it’s going to be a great game.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.