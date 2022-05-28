Here is a look at some of the area baseball sectional scores from Saturday. Note: this story will be updated later with scores from Class 1A, Sectional 51 games at Fremont.
CLASS 3A, SECTIONAL 21 AT JIMTOWN
Wawasee 10, Lakeland 4
The defending sectional champions will get to continue to defend their crown in the championship game Monday after knocking off the Lakers Saturday afternoon. Kaleb Salazar powered the Wawasee offense with four RBIs, while Maddux Everingham delivered four hits to lead the Warriors in that department.
Lakeland led the game 2-1 after the first inning, maintaining that lead until Wawasee scored four runs each in the fifth and sixth innings. The Warriors will now carry a 12-14 record into Monday's championship game. The Lakers' season ends with a 9-19 record.
NorthWood 5, Jimtown 3
In arguably the biggest upset of the day, the 4-21 Panthers defeated the 17-9 Jimmies on Jimtown's home field. Beau Patterson was the hero for NorthWood, belting a three-run home run in the top of the fifth inning to turn a 3-2 Panther deficit into a 5-3 lead.
Gage Gongwer pitched the first six innings for NorthWood, not allowing a run in the final four frames he threw in. Isaac Roberts then came in and closed out the game in the seventh, sealing the upset victory for the visitors.
NorthWood, now 5-21, will play Wawasee in the sectional final Monday at 12 p.m. back at Jimtown. It'll be a rematch of last season's sectional championship game, which was won, 3-2, by the Warriors.
CLASS 2A, SECTIONAL 35 AT WESTVIEW
Fairfield 5, LaVille 1
Senior Owen Miller dominated on the mound for the Falcons, throwing a complete game, allowing just two hits while recording 10 strikeouts. Keegan Miller had four RBIs for Fairfield, with three of them coming on a bases-clearing double in the top of the fourth inning to put his team ahead for good.
The Falcons improve to 18-6 on the season with the win.
Westview 8, Bremen 1
The Warriors took care of business on their home field to advance to the sectional championship game for a second-straight season. Westview will carry a 15-8 record into the sectional title game.
Westview played Fairfield last Tuesday, May 17 in a game that the Warriors won 9-8 in nine innings. The Falcons led 6-0 entering the bottom of the seventh inning before Westview mounted a furious comeback, tying the game before eventually winning in extra innings.
Monday's sectional final between Fairfield and Westview will begin at 1 p.m. at Westview High School.
CLASS 4A, SECTIONAL 4 AT PENN
Northridge 8, Concord 0
Penn 3, Warsaw 1
Monday's sectional final between Northridge and Penn will be at 11 a.m.
Full reports from those games online at goshennews.com/sports.