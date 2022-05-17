TOPEKA – “Death will not have the final word, so we need not fear to speak it.”
The quote above reins true for those who believe in eternal life, and in this case, it’s just as accurate for those still present on earth in their remembrance of what former Fairfield sophomore Kadin Schrock meant to them and the community.
Hundreds of people showed up in droves to Fairfield High School Tuesday evening to offer their love and support for Schrock’s family after the 16-year-old passed away due to a tragic accident Sunday afternoon.
The sheer size of the crowd in attendance at the prayer vigil made it obvious how special Schrock was as a person, and how much he left his mark on the school and those in involved with it.
“Kadin was one of the most outgoing people I’ve ever known,” Fairfield head baseball coach Darin Kauffman said. “He wasn’t scared of anything. He had no fear. I don’t care if it was Roger Clemens, I think he’d step up there and not be nervous whatsoever. That’s just the type of kid Kadin was.
“He always made us laugh. He always had a joke and always had something to say, but when it was time to turn it on (on the field), he’d turn it on. That’s what made him such a coachable kid. He did a great job of keeping the team loose with the way he brought that energy.”
At the vigil, those in attendance were presented with a blue ribbon to wear and a piece of paper that had Luke 1:78-79 printed along the top, as well as the prayer that was recited during the event.
The crowd also sang in unison to ‘How Great is Our God?’ before the baseball team walked out of the building. Once the players made their way through the doors of the school and toward the busses parked at the curb, people were lined up on either side to greet them.
With Schrock’s family in attendance, the emotions were very heavy, but the scene of support for the Fairfield baseball team as it walked out to head to Tuesday’s game against Westview was a welcomed one.
“I guess I could say I was surprised, but I really wasn’t,” said Kauffman of the community support. “I know how our community is. When our community comes together, it’s one of the best. It was very touching and thoughtful of everyone to come out like that. To see all the people that came out and supported, you could just see how many lives Kadin touched.”
In the aftermath of the tragic accident, baseball obviously wasn’t on the forefront of everybody’s mind. However, with Tuesday’s NECC contest with the Warriors looming, a decision had to be made quickly.
“The emotions over the last 48 hours have been a back-and-forth roller coaster with the guys,” Kauffman said. “We had a meeting on the field (Monday) to discuss things, then tried to have a little bit of a practice. We went through some things as far as how we’d approach this. … They wanted to play for him. That was the biggest thing. We voted whether we’d play (Tuesday) and everyone said that it’s what Kadin would want. He’d want us to play, so we decided that we were going to play.”
Once Fairfield and its fans made it to Westview High, Westview showed its support by offering food trucks prior to the game, donating a portion of the gate proceeds to the Schrock family and allowing Fairfield students free admission with a student ID.
The Warriors baseball team added another respectful gesture before the game by wearing Fairfield jerseys during warm-ups.
“We all saw that they were promoting for everyone to wear blue,” Westview head coach Jason Rahn said. “And I told (Fairfield), if you have any extra jerseys, we’ll wear them for pregame. Just to kind of add on to the fact that, yes, we are here to compete, but we’re hurting for them at the same time. It was just another way to tip our hats to them.”
“I had no clue that was going to happen,” Kauffman added. “That was a very respectful thing to do. They’ve been very supportive through this entire process. … I’ve really appreciated all the area coaches and fans who have reached out over the last couple of days.”
WESTVIEW WINS WILD GAME
The large crowd that attended Tuesday’s game received a heck of a show that was worth the price of admission.
After Fairfield (14-5, 6-3 NECC) dominated for a majority of the evening with junior Alec Hershberger on the mound, Westview (13-6, 9-1 NECC) came to life down by six in the bottom of the seventh.
After Hershberger was pulled following the Warriors cutting the lead to 6-3, Westview managed to get to Fairfield sophomore Cohen Yoder in relief.
Yoder gave up three earned runs on three hits, allowing Westview to send the game into extras.
During the first extra frame, Fairfield quickly regained the lead by scoring two runs with the bases loaded. Senior Owen Miller hit a ground ball to the second-base side and managed to beat out the potential inning-ending double play.
The throw got past first base, allowing senior Dylan Weaver and sophomore Michael Slabaugh to come around and score.
Westview’s resilience would arise once again in the bottom of the eighth, with two runs coming across the plate with two outs to extend the contest.
Sophomore Braden Kauffman’s RBI triple to left would score sophomore Jayce Brandenberger before a Fairfield throwing error brought in Kauffman from third to send the game into the ninth tied at eight.
During the bottom of the ninth, the Warriors finished off their NECC foe, winning in walk-off fashion after sophomore Mason Wire dove into home following a bunt by freshman Jaxon Engle.
“They don’t lack confidence,” said Rahn of his team. “They aren’t cocky, but from the end of last season on, they’ve really gotten after it. We always tell them there’s no reason not to have faith in each other. We stuck with it. We got (Alec Hershberger)’s pitch count up to where we could see somebody else, and then we just kept competing from there.”