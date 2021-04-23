NAPPANEE — Timely hitting and a strong outing on the mound from NorthWood’s Jacob Raasch proved to be the difference in Friday’s Northern Lakes Conference matchup between the Panthers and Wawasee.
NorthWood scored five of its six runs with two outs and Raasch was unhittable. The senior threw a complete game shutout in which he surrendered just two hits while striking out six. Coach AJ Risedorph’s group shutout Concord 10-0 on Thursday and did the same to the Warriors on Friday, winning 6-0.
“He really had a little bit of everything going,” said coach Risedorph of Raasch. “It helps when you get ahead in the count early, and he was able to throw multiple pitches for strikes. He had his fastball working obviously, then his changeup and breaking ball. That allows for guys to be off-balance in the box and not square things up as much. … (Raasch) is an athletic kid, and he definitely has a knack for being able to throw pitches with some movement. That’s something that’s hard to teach, and he picked that up early in his career.”
Wawasee’s batters looked uncomfortable all game, and the two times the Warriors had a chance to put up runs with players in scoring position were shut down quickly by Raasch.
“That’s just baseball,” Wawasee coach Brent Doty said. “You’re going to have those nights where you are on offensively and some nights not. You have to give credit to NorthWood with the way they pitched and played defense. They didn’t give us a lot of opportunities to score. So, yeah, two hits and no runs, sometimes you get stopped like that in that regard. Hopefully we’re better (on Saturday) so we can go win two there.”
The Panthers broke the scoreless tie during the bottom of the second with two outs and runners on the corners. On a 2-1 pitch from Wawasee starting pitcher Grant Brooks, NorthWood’s Nick Lechlitner smacked it to left, where it dropped in front of Wawasee leftfielder Zach Grifith to score Sergio Lira Ayala. Two batters later, senior Kyle Sellers added a couple more runs to the scoreboard with a line-drive single to left that brought in senior Nate Newcomer and Lechlitner.
“That third out is so important,” said Risedorph when asked about his team’s two-out run production. “In this program, we’ve been a beneficiary of getting runs like that this season so far, but we’ve also been on the other end of it. We talk about that a lot. That two-out focus, so our guys were able to shut things down for them with two outs, while we were able to take advantage of them.”
Both Grant and Ty Brooks pitched solidly for Wawasee in spurts, but what hurt the Warriors the most was the inability to get off the field with one out remaining. Coupled with the non-existent offensive outing at the plate, and Wawasee never could put meaningful pressure on the Panthers during the game on Friday.
NorthWood would add a run during the bottom of the fourth on a two-out single by senior Logan Balasa to score Lira Ayala for the second time. The Panthers would continue their two-out trend during the bottom of the fifth as well with a triple from Balasa and a single by Newcomer that brought in Beau Stankovich and Balasa, respectively.
The Warriors had an opportunity to end the shutout with runners on second and third and two outs during the top of the sixth, but Raasch forced Grant Brooks into a pop out to end the threat.
Sellers (2-for-3) and Balasa (3-for-3) led the way in the batter’s box for the Panthers on Friday with two RBI each. Newcomer (1-for-3) and Lechlitner (1-for-3) were both responsible for the other two runners batted in.
Weather permitting for both teams, NorthWood (6-2) will face Northridge on Saturday while Wawasee (4-3) hopes to do some damage in the Wawasee Invitational in Syracuse.
“This is a quality win against a quality team,” Risedorph said. “Doty’s a heck of a coach over there, and Wawasee will be a force to be reckoned with in the second half of the season when we turn this around. We have a big game against Northridge (on Saturday) and they’re playing well, so our guys can be happy about this one, but we have to be ready to go for Saturday.”
