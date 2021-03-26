AJ Risedorph remembers hitting a wall. Reece Fisher said it was depressing.
Losing last year’s high school baseball season was a gut punch for everybody. Now, with the season set to start March 29, everyone is looking forward to having the game back.
“Right now, I’m thankful I get a chance to keep these seniors on the team,” said Risedorph, who’s entering his third season as NorthWood head coach. “Every single one of these guys is going to buy-in to their roles and they want to see this thing through. … I’m just really excited for their families to show up to the ballpark and get to watch them as well.”
“I’m really grateful we get to have this season,” added Fisher, a senior on Goshen’s team. “I just want to leave it all out there this year and give it my all. … Every day, every practice is a great environment. Hanging out with the guys and practicing with them — I wouldn’t want to be doing anything different.”
There was still some hope last March that a spring sports season could happen by May. Once the gravity of the COVID-19 pandemic set in, though, it seemed obvious a sports season wasn’t going to happen. On April 2, 2020, the IHSAA released a statement saying spring sports were officially canceled.
“It was depressing,” Fisher said. “Football got to play their year, basketball got to play their year, and baseball, track and softball didn’t get their year. It felt unfair.”
Risedorph, like most people, felt badly for the seniors who had their final seasons taken from them. He did everything he could to make sure the group he lost was recognized.
“When everything got finally canceled, I think everyone hit a wall — I know I did,” Risedorph said. “I hurt for our seniors. … I tried to do the best I could to honor them through the spring and figure out a way to do a senior night. I spent some days by myself, working hours on the field, mowing and painting the grass and putting their numbers on the diamond.
“You just try to do as much as you can to make it special for them.”
Now, all focus goes toward this season. The combination of not having last season and teams in the area having younger rosters makes for a year of uncertainty, in terms of who might stand out from the crowd.
NorthWood has 12 seniors on its team, though, which is the most in the area. That provides a certain level of comfort, in Risedorph’s mind.
“They have stepped up unbelievably … honestly, the Saturday after our regional basketball loss, I got a picture sent to me from Kyle Sellers, and it was him at Victory Field in Indianapolis that night,” Risedorph said. Risedorph is an assistant boys basketball coach at NorthWood as well. “I have such a good mix of these kids who have put in a ton of time in the weight room, tons of time in the weight room and tons of time being athletes in other sports. When I got that text, it had been the first time I had smiled all night after the loss.”
Meanwhile, Fisher’s Goshen team is young. Despite the lack of experience, the goals remain the same as in years’ past.
“I just want to win,” Fisher said. “We’re young, but I definitely think we can win. We have players and we have guys that are willing to come together and play.”
BETHANY CHRISTIAN BRUINS
Head coach: Jim Kraft, 4th season (15-26 overall)
Assistant coaches: Jason Smith, Jared Christophel, Jared Schlabach
Returning letterwinners from 2019: Seniors: Tony Moser, Tyson Miller; Juniors: Jacob Shank, Conner Steele, Beck Willems
Other varsity members: Senior: Ethan Boyer; Junior: Josiah Slabach; Sophomores: Breece Erickson, Kaden Paul; Freshmen: Kyle Boyer, Nico Brenneman, Tyson Chupp, James Lind, Carter Miller.
CONCORD MINUTEMEN
Head coach: Greg Hughes, 2nd season at Concord, 7th overall (55-51 overall; 0-0 at Concord)
Assistant coaches: Cody Hilligoss, Perry Haimes, Todd Driver, Jerry Shrock, Billy Pendlen
Returning letterwinners from 2019: Seniors: Bryson Shrock, Dalton Swinehart, Griffen Swartout, Kayden Cain; Juniors: Hunter Dutton, Zach Pedzinski
Other varsity players: Seniors: Alex Bermundez, Ryan Kitch; Junior: Dom Starrett; Sophomores: Nathan Schoenherr, Hayden Marshall, Juan Contreras, Erik Wingard
What are you most grateful for this season? “Just grateful for the opportunity the players get to play baseball again and represent Concord. Players get a chance to get a little closer to normalcy,” coach Hughes said.
FAIRFIELD FALCONS
Head coach: Darin Kauffman, 4th Season (33-20 overall)
Assistant coaches: Pierce Zent, Caleb Yoder, Isaac Yoder, Felipe Arevalo
Returning letterwinners from 2019: Senior: Mike Stout; Junior: Owen Miller
Other varsity players: Seniors: Kyle McNeal, Mike Stout, Carson Abramson; Juniors: Casey Murray, Owen Miller, Candon Schrock, Dylan Weaver, Braylon Chupp; Sophomores: Brock Short, Jack Yoder, Alec Hershberger; Freshmen: Owen Garrison, Michael Slabach, Cohen Yoder
What are you most grateful for this season? “Happy to be back on the field playing the game we all love to play. We are excited to see our team, against another opponent. We will be young, but love the energy we have had all winter. We hope to be on the field all spring and not stuck in the gym,” coach Kauffman said.
GOSHEN REDHAWKS
Head coach: JJ DuBois, 3rd season (12-18 overall)
Assistant coaches: Clay Norris, Troy Pickard, Robby Riegsecker, Julian Gonzalez, Matt Ulfig
Returning letterwinners from 2019: Seniors: Reece Fisher, Colin Turner
Other varsity players: Seniors: Noah Meikle, Ezequiel Moreno, Isaac Sawatzky; Juniors: Mitchel Daniels, Hayden McDonald, Braxton Burns, Roman Schrock, Isaiah Park; Sophomores: Nathan Pinarski, Adam Ellison, Thomas Castillo, Noah Alford, Quinn Bechtel, Yabi Kurtz, Jake Turner.
What are you most grateful for this season? “I am grateful that we’re going to be able to play baseball again. It will have been 674 days from between Goshen baseball games. That is a long time for kids to practice and scrimmage each other. They just want to play ball. I think the five seniors that graduated without getting to play their last year still left an impact on this program. I think a lot of our guys will play with that in mind. Nothing is guaranteed, so I’m hoping our guys play like there is no tomorrow,” coach DuBois said.
LAKELAND LAKERS
Head coach: Michael Isaacs, 5th season (46-34 overall)
Assistant coaches: Miles Mast, Britain Isaacs, Art Bowers, Matt Frost, Hunter Frost
Returning letterwinners from 2019: Seniors: Brayden Bontrager, Blake Sturdivant, Clinton Bowers; Juniors: Jensen Miller, Caedan Caballero
Other varsity players: Seniors: Colton Isaacs, Bracey Shepherd; Junior: Brock Marabeas, Cole Schiffli, Ethan Anderson, Grayden Milham, Jason McBride; Sophomore: Isaac Hays
What are you most grateful for this season? “Lakeland’s #1 priority, as always, is to stay relevant in the NECC. Westview, Fremont and Central Noble return a great amount of talent and experience. Our senior class has competed at a high level and expect nothing less from them. This will be the deepest our pitching staff has been in my tenure and plan on using options to keep arms fresh and live,” coach Isaacs said.
NORTHRIDGE RAIDERS
Head coach: Andrew Brabender, 14th season (record not provided)
Assistant coaches: Dyrk Miller, Mike Miller, Arick Doberenz, Josh Tackett, Andy Ross
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Cam Waters, Jamon Christner; Juniors: Carter Gilbert, Clint Walker
Other varsity players: Seniors: Jesse Ryman, Andrew Gerber, Brandon McCraner, Josh Belmont, Trevor Brown; Juniors: Korey Beehler, Ashton Bearnth, Trevor Yoder; Sophomore: Gavin Collins.
What are you most grateful for this season? “We are excited to get started and so grateful for new facility,” coach Brabender said.
NORTHWOOD PANTHERS
Head coach: AJ Risedorph, 4th season (39-13 overall)
Assistant coaches: Josh Estepp, Kevin Roberts, Shannon Baker, Brock Beehler, Dillion Weldy
Returning letterwinners from 2019: Seniors: Kyle Sellers, Nate Newcomer, Sergio Lira Ayala, Jacob Raasch
Other varsity players: Seniors: Nate Rulli, Isaiah Yoder, Landon Kemp, Logan Balasa, Nick Lechlitner, Trever Klotz, Beau Stankovich, Hunter Lechlitner; Juniors: Wriley Symons, Gage Gongwer, Cole Davis, Isaac Roberts, Karson Kirby.
WAWASEE WARRIORS
Head coach: Brent Doty, 8th season (record not provided)
Assistant coaches: Vince Rhodes, Kent Doty, Blake Haynie, Andy Zaebst, Heath Shock
Returning letterwinners from 2019: Seniors: Kameron Salazar, Parker Young; Junior: Grant Brooks
Other varsity players: Seniors: Carr Reinhard, Jacob Meek, Adam Beer, Riley Turner; Juniors: Lucas Ringler, Jeb Richey; Sophomores: Gavin Malone, Brady Russell, Dylan Stump, Colt Dolsen; Freshman: Ty Brooks
What are you most grateful for this season? “Most grateful for having the opportunity to allow these student-athletes to play after not having this opportunity last year,” coach Doty said.
WEST NOBLE CHARGERS
Head coach: Doug Brown, 10th season (record not provided)
Assistant coaches: Mel Coyle, Adam Storms, Jose Marmolejo, Dave Shields
Returning letterwinners from 2019: Juniors: Randy Villanueva, Adam Nelson, Kolby Knox
Other varsity players: Senior: Alex Marmolejo; Juniors: Kadon Arbogast, Peter Bradley, Noah Fulford, Zayne Patrick, Taylor Kuhn
What are you most grateful for this season? “As with most teams, the year off last year leaves us with a lot of unknowns. We will be very inexperienced this year. We have a lot of spots in the line-up that will be occupied by juniors and sophomores making their varsity debut. The good news for us is that those underclassmen are going to be very good baseball players. At the beginning of the year, we will be looking for continued improvement and hopefully hitting our stride by tournament time,” coach Brown said.
WESTVIEW WARRIORS
Head coach: Jason Rahn, 9th season (142-70 overall)
Assistant coaches: Steve Christner, Adam Christner, Jamar Weaver, Nate White, Derrike Johns, Brett Byrkett
Returning letterwinners from 2019: Seniors: Nick Mortrud, Ben Byrkett, Takota Sharick, Jordan Schrock
Other varsity players: Juniors: Alec Titus, Brandon Lehman, Julyan Dominguez, Easton Bontrager; Sophomores: Matty Mortrud, Kylen Bender; Freshmen: Braden Kauffman, Micah Miller, Mason Wire, Jayce Brandenberger.
What are you most grateful for this season? “We are very excited going into the 2021 season despite graduating such key position and middle of the lineup guys from 2019 and 2020. Four of which are playing in college. Takota Sharick will be expected to carry the load on the mound this year, but we look forward to new arms stepping in to fill voids. Our guys have come into the year in better shape than ever and there is a certain team chemistry that I feel we have that has been lacking in the past. Although young in age, sophomore Matty Mortrud (brother of Nick) and freshmen Braden Kauffman and Mason Wire are expected to step in help immediately on the defensive and offensive side of the ball. Like many teams, we are just excited to get the opportunity to play again,” coach Rahn said.
