Some of the best pitchers in the state will be featured across the area in the 2022 baseball season.
Wawasee senior Grant Brooks returns for his final year with the Warriors after going 6-2 on the mound in 2021 across nine starts, striking out 76 batters and recording a 2.06 ERA in 61 innings pitched. Brooks was an integral part of Wawasee winning its first team sectional since 1996 last year, starting and winning sectional games against Lakeland and NorthWood.
Brooks is also dominant when he’s not on the mound. The Butler University commit was productive at the plate, as he mustered up a .458 batting average on 49 hits, five of which were home runs. With the graduation of seniors Parker Young and Kameron Salazar, Brooks will be looked to as a leader for the Warriors under first-year head coach Joe Salazar.
"We have had great senior leadership thus far," Joe Salazar said. "Our group has been working hard to improve on the little things that we need to improve on as a team from last year and they are working hard to improve the things they need to as individuals as well. We have a pretty good group of underclassmen that will improve as they get more varsity experience."
Another Northern Lakes Conference team with a first-year head coach and a dominant ace pitcher is Northridge. The Raiders are now led by Chad Gerrard, who spent the past couple of years leading the Bremen Lions program. Northridge will be led on the mound by southpaw senior Carter Gilbert, who’s been a University of Kentucky commit since his sophomore year.
Northridge went 21-8 overall and 10-4 in the NLC last year and are expected to once again contend for the conference title.
“We expect to put a very competitive team out on the field this season,” Gerard said. “The NLC is a very tight league and teams are very well coached all the way across. I think it’s really a toss-up for who comes out on top this season. I am looking for big contributions from our pitching staff and defense especially, and I expect our lineup to have a good year at the plate.”
While Brooks and Gilbert are in their final high school seasons, one dominant pitcher that is just a junior is Fairfield’s Alec Hershberger. The lefty was sensational a season ago, throwing two no-hitters — both games he lost, coincidently. Although his overall record was 3-5, most of those losses weren’t his fault. He struck out 97 batters and only allowed seven earned runs in 54 2/3 innings, making him one of the most coveted junior pitchers in Indiana.
His performance a season ago — as well as his play at various camps and showcases across the state since then — have earned him and the Falcons a lot of buzz entering 2022. Fairfield is ranked in the top 10 of the Class 2A polls by both Prep Baseball Report and the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association.
“Very excited about this group,” Fairfield coach Darrin Kauffman said. “We have a very experienced, young team coming back this season that has played a lot of baseball. We have depth in pitching and defense that will help us throughout this season. Proud of how hard this group has worked this offseason and excited to hit the field.”
Wawasee was the lone sectional champion from The Goshen News coverage area a season ago. NorthWood is the defending NLC champions, but will look to replace 12 seniors from last year’s team. The Northeast Corner Conference has the 2A state runner-up last year in Eastside, a team that Fairfield will have to contend with if they want to win sectional gold.
Note: West Noble did not submit full team info by our deadline.
BETHANY CHRISTIAN BRUINS
Head coach: Jim Kraft (27-37 record at school)
Assistant coaches: Anthony Moser, Jared Schlabach
Last season’s record: 12-11 (4-0 HPC)
Returning letterwinners: Senior: Beck Willems; Junior: Breece Erickson; Sophomores: Kyle Boyer, Tyson Chupp, James Lind, Carter Miller
Other varsity players: Sophomores: Nico Brenneman, Ian McHugh, Josiah Yoder; Freshmen: Jacoby Reinhardt, Ayden Falcon
Coach's comments on the upcoming season: “We return five starters from last year, but have only two upperclassmen on the roster. So, as a young team, we hope to compete in our conference and to get better every game and play our best at the end of the year.”
CONCORD MINUTEMEN
Head coach: Greg Hughes, 2nd season at Concord (63-69-1 record overall)
Assistant coaches: Cody Hilligoss, Jerry Schrock, Perry Haimes (JV head coach), Billy Penland, Jared Christophel (c team), Matt Ulfig, Todd Driver
Last season’s record: 8-18-1 (4-10 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Hunter Dutton, Zach Pedzinski, Mitch Whitehead, Dom Starrett; Junior: Nathan Shupert; Sophomore: Braedon Messenger.
Other varsity players: Seniors: Erik Wingard, Thomas Burkert, Sam West; Juniors: Keegan Eslick; Sophomores: Andrew Kavanagh, Michael Campenello; Freshmen: Bryce Ramirez, Ethan Dolph, Josh Creek, Jesus Chavez, Emanuel Rosa.
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We are a very young team this year. We have 39 players with only 13 total seniors and juniors. We have a good group of upperclassmen mixed with a very talented group of underclassmen. We are excited with the direction the program is heading. We have 14 pitchers, including four lefties that will probably see some varsity action at some point this season. We have also added five catchers this year compared to one last season. We won’t have a dominant shutdown pitcher, but we will have a lot of arms we can count on. Defense will be a big key to our success. On offense we just need to put the ball in play and move runners over.”
FAIRFIELD FALCONS
Head coach: Darrin Kauffman (44-34 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Pierce Zent, Newell Phebus, Caleb Yoder, Jordan Geyer, Benji Bailey, Tyler Runkle
Last season’s record: 11-14 (6-4 NECC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Casey Murray, Owen Miller, Dylan Weaver, Braylon Chupp; Juniors: Alec Hershberger; Sophomores: Michael Slabaugh, Luke Mast, Owen Garrison, Landon Miller, Cohen Yoder
Other varsity players: Junior: Jack Yoder; Sophomore: Keegan Miller
GOSHEN REDHAWKS
Head coach: JJ DuBois (27-30 overall)
Assistant coaches: Clay Norris, Troy Pickard, Julian Gonzalez, Jesus Zepeda, Connor Glick
Last season’s record: 15-14 (7-7 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Roman Schrock, Mitchel Daniels, Isaiah Park, Braxton Burns, Thomas Castillo (All NLC), Adam Ellison, Noah Alford (All NLC Honorable Mention), Nathan Pinarski, Quinn Bechtel, Jake Turner, Yabi Kurtz
Other varsity players: Sophomores: Damian Castillo, Caelan Miller, Myles McLaughlin, Jace Hershberger; Freshman: Quinn Shriener Landes
Coach's comments on the upcoming season: “This is a really coachable group with a ton of enthusiasm. Last year’s group was about as close of a group as I’ve seen in my playing and coaching career. This team looks to be the same. The goal is to get these guys to use that closeness and continue to push each other as a team. We’re going to need to use our athleticism to win games. Every single one of our returning letterwinners play at least one other sport and some of them play two other sports. We have a great group of athletes, so we just need to use the season to continue to get better so we’re ready to go for sectionals.”
LAKELAND LAKERS
Head coach: Michael Issacs
Assistant coaches: Britain Isaacs, Dalton Schmidt, Morgan Moore, Hunter Frost, Matt Front, Art Bowers
Last season’s record: 6-21 (2-9 NECC)
Roster: Seniors: Jason McBride, Caleb Sellers, Cole Schiffli, Caedan Cabellero, Ethan Anderson, Ege Bilbay, Hendrik Dueber; Juniors: Deion Marshall, Mark Wells, Manny Sanchez, Japheth Dominguez; Sophomores: Cole Frost, Taylor Wells, Jayden Marshall, Bo Kerns, Kody Mapes, Jeffery Mullen; Freshmen: Carson Mickem, Nick Huppenthal, Drannon Miller, Justin Carlson
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “Lakeland will be very young and inexperienced starting off the 2022 campaign. After losing five senior starters to graduation, one junior starter to early graduation and another junior starter to golf, these Lakers will have a lot of catching up to do. Seniors Caedan Cabellero and Cole Schiffli along with junior Deion Marshall will be the only returning starters with much varsity experience. Cabellero is the only experienced hurler returning and will be the Day 1 starter. With that being said, this group is the hungriest group Lakeland has had since 2018. Weight room attendance was the highest ever in my tenure and the players love challenging each other.”
NORTHRIDGE RAIDERS
Head coach: Chad Gerard, 1st season at Northridge (42-51 overall career record)
Assistant coaches: Jim Morris, Mark Bell
Last season’s record: 21-8 (10-4 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Carter Gilbert, Korey Beehler, Trevor Yoder; Juniors: Gavin Collins, Kade Sainz, Harrison Kauffman; Sophomore: Max Horner
Other varsity players: Juniors: Jethro Hochstetler, Kaden Plank, Murphy Zimmerman, Zak Martin, Qade Carrington, JP Hill; Sophomore: Jack Urbanski
NORTHWOOD PANTHERS
Head coach: AJ Risedorph, 4th season (58-20 overall career record)
Assistant coaches: Shannon Baker, Brock Beehler, Wes Bogan, Nick Davis, Kevin Roberts
Last season’s record: 19-7 (11-3 NLC, conference champs)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Cole Davis, Gage Gongwer, Karson Kirby, Isaac Roberts
Other varsity players: Juniors: Logan Perry, Cody Lambert, Brayden Winslow, Caleb Branam, Logan Beachy, Jacob Adams, Mitchell Freshour; Sophomores: Beau Patterson, Carson Mashack, Dawson Kemp; Freshmen: Mason Bogan, Nate Dutkowski, Mason Warren, Landon Perry, Connor Reed
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “This team will be led by four seniors who were able to see the work it takes to be successful from the previous 12 graduating seniors. They have a unique opportunity to lead a young team who are hungry to prove themselves. I am excited to see them compete this year. With many unknowns going into this season, one thing is for certain: we will be able to witness players push themselves and each other to be the best and grow as young men.”
WAWASEE WARRIORS
Head coach: Joe Salazar, 1st season
Assistant coaches: Vince Rhodes, Andy Zaebst, Blake Haynie, Josh Brown
Last season’s record: 18-13 (8-6 NLC), sectional champions
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Grant Brooks, Lucas Ringler, Jeb Richey; Juniors: Gavin Malone, Dylan Stump, Brady Russell; Sophomore: Ty Brooks
Other varsity players: Senior: Steve Saunders; Juniors: Cole Turner, Landen Alexander, Jay Duncan; Sophomores: Kaleb Salazar, Ethan Slabaugh, Hunter Fiedeke, Bryson Baldridge, Ryan Menzie; Freshmen: Reed Ridenbach, Maddux Everingham, Dane Cripe
WEST NOBLE CHARGERS
Head coach: Aaron Coy, 1st season
Last season’s record: 2-23 (0-10 NECC)
WESTVIEW WARRIORS
Head coach: Jason Rahn, 11th season (149-88 overall)
Assistant coaches: Steve Christner, Adam Christner, Joel Mishler, Derrike Johns, Brett Byrkett
Last season’s record: 7-18 (3-7 NECC)
Returning players: Seniors: Branden Lehman, Mason Atra, Easton Bontrager, Isaac Heyerly; Juniors: Kylen Bender, Matty Mortrud; Sophomores: Braden Kauffman, Micah Miller, Mason Wire, Jayce Brandenberger
Other varsity players: Senior: Alec Titus; Sophomore: Scott Yoder; Freshmen: Gavin Engle, Jaxon Engle, Max Engle, Jack Massey
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “The 2022 season cannot come soon enough. 2021 was a disappointment to say the least, when it comes to wins and losses. We were very young and inexperienced, so having a year under our belt should benefit. The amount of work the guys have put in the weight room and in the cages is more than any other group I've had. I know they are hungry and look to turn things around from a season ago. We are excited to see the depth we have on the mound. We feel we have 5 legitimate starting pitchers with a good mix of guys to come in relief. Defensively we are solid around the field and I expect those youthful mistakes from a year ago to disappear. Top to bottom we compete well at each position and I expect that to play out on the field.”
