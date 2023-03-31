With a lot of big-named players returning to the area this season, it feels like baseball could be one of the more successful sports overall for The Goshen News coverage area this spring.
Westview has virtually its entire starting lineup back for a team that had a 15-9 overall record, going 10-1 in Northeast Corner Conference games to win the conference title outright. It was somewhat of a surprising NECC title for the Warriors, as the majority of its lineup last season was sophomores and freshmen.
Now, those players return as juniors and sophomores, ready to take the next step.
“The 2023 season comes with high expectations,” Westview coach Jason Rahn said. “With the majority of our roster returning with significant varsity experience from last year, we feel that we will compete with anyone we play with. Max Engle and Micah Miller will carry the bulk of the load on the mound as our #1 and #2 starters. Braden Kauffman and Jaxon Engle anchor the defense at SS and behind the plate, respectively, as two of the best defenders of their position in the state. Calumet College commit Matty Mortrud will bring his versatile defense and log a lot of innings on the mound as well.
“Offensively, should be a very powerful lineup 1 to 9 with Kauffman, Miller, & Wire at the top and the three Engle boys. Along with Mortrud, we expect to put up some big numbers this season.”
Although the Warriors were NECC champs, they did not win a sectional championship. That’s because their conference rival, Fairfield, knocked them off in the Class 2A, Sectional 35 title game, avenging a loss from the regular season.
Fortunately for Westview, the Falcons have moved up to Class 3A this year. While Fairfield will be playing bigger schools come postseason time, their roster appears more than capable of handling it. They went 19-7 last year and bring back most of their starting lineup. Senior Alec Hershberger will lead the pitching staff, with the southpaw coming off a season where he posted a 5-3 record with a 1.29 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 59.2 innings pitched.
“Bringing back most of our players from last year’s sectional championship team is huge,” Fairfield coach Darin Kauffman said. “These guys have worked so hard this offseason. They have set some high goals that they would like to exceed. We will take it day by day. We have a tough schedule with a lot of good talent in this area. This will prepare us for the postseason. We're excited to get this season started.”
The Northern Lakes Conference race could be wide open again. Northridge and Goshen were the co-champions a season ago, both finishing with 10-4 NLC marks. Heading into the final two games of the conference slate, though, five of the eight teams still had a mathematical chance of earning a share of the conference title.
Like Fairfield and Westview, both Goshen and Northridge return a lot of talent. The RedHawks will be led by senior Thomas Castillo, while Gavin Collins is expected to pace the Raiders’ offense in 2023.
“We have a senior-heavy group,” Goshen coach JJ DuBois said. “Leadership and experience won’t be an issue anywhere but on the mound. These guys experienced some success last year by sharing the NLC conference championship, but are hungry to show that it wasn’t a fluke. They know they have set a new bar of expectations and want to make sure we reach those expectations this year.”
Northridge coach Chad Gerard offered his thoughts on how he thinks his team will fare this season.
“We are hoping for a solid performance this season with a lot of returning players, but we know to be successful we need to take it one day at a time,” Gerard said. “We have a solid core of returning starters, including our leadoff man in Gavin Collins and our two top starting pitchers in Kaden Plank and Qade Carrington.
“The NLC is always very competitive. We are hoping to be able to play well enough to have a chance at the end of the season to be competing for the conference championship. Mishawaka is looking very strong and so is Goshen, but we are not looking past anyone else because in this conference anyone can beat anyone on any given day.
Gerard concluded, “We are also looking at a very strong non-conference schedule, including games with Penn, Crown Point, SB St. Joe, Homestead and two with FW Carroll. We are hoping the strength of the conference, plus our non-conference games will help us prepare for the type of games we will see in the sectional and hopefully beyond.”
2023 Goshen News area baseball teams — preseason info
BETHANY CHRISTIAN BRUINS
Head coach: Jim Kraft, 5th season (37-52 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Tony Moser, Jared Schlabach
Last season’s record: 10-15 (5-1 HPC; co-conference champs)
Returning letterwinners: Senior: Breece Erickson; Juniors: Kyle Boyer, Tyson Chupp, Cater Miller, and Josiah Yoder; Sophomores: Jacoby Reinhardt and Ayden Falcon.
Other varsity players: Freshmen: Gabriel Brennenman, Trey Caffee, Jude Miller, and Zach Reiff.
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We return a nice nucleus from last year's sectional final team and add a good freshman class. We hope to contend for our conference championship, get better every day, and play our best baseball at the end of the year.”
CONCORD MINUTEMEN
Head coach: Greg Hughes, 7th season (3rd at Concord; 71-86-1 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Jerry Schrock, Dyrk Miller, Perry Haimes, Billy Penland, Jared Christophel, Ethan McIntire and Tyson Miller
Last season’s record: 8-17 (3-11 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Nathan Schoenherr and Keegan Eslick; Juniors: Braeden Messenger, Andrew Kavanagh and Michael Campanello; Sophomores: Josh Creek, Ethan Dolph, Troy Deaton, Bryce Ramirez and Jesus Esparza
Other varsity players: Senior: London Adkins; Sophomores: Emanuel Rosa and Noah Norwood; Freshmen: Mark Herman and Jordan Flores
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “This is the youngest team I've ever coached. We only have eight upperclassmen in the program out of 43 players. But it's also the most talented group I've ever coached from top to bottom. How fast our young players adjust to varsity level competition will be key. Pitching is also key; we don't have a pitcher that will blow the fastball by you, but we do have pitchers that can hit the corners. We are blessed with left-handed pitching with six in the program; three out of our top five varsity pitchers are left-handed. We are excited about the season and about the future of our program.”
ELKHART LIONS
Head coach: Scott Rost, 20th season (3rd with the merged Elkhart; 294-256 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Steve Asbury, Bruce Baer, Chad O'Brien, Jade Bashore, Matt Kloss, Nolan Grose and Jake Shreiner
Last season’s record: 12-15 (6-5 NIC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Sam Russo, Sammy Asbury, Braden Cook, Jackson Stewart, Max Grove, Mitchell Lahndorf and Ethan Leazenby; Junior: Braeden Becker.
Other varsity players: Seniors: Owen Lewis, Cameron Karbalaeali and Preston Stimac; Junior: Caden Compton; Sophomores: Quinn Rost and Brady Sherwood.
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We are very excited to get this season started and watch this team develop on a day-by-day basis. This group has worked hard over the winter to build a positive culture for the entire program. We return over 60% of our innings on the mound and we've seen steady improvement with everyone on our pitching staff. We will not be overpowering on the mound, but we definitely have a group that is not afraid to compete on every pitch. Defensively, we need to be more consistent from game to game, especially up the middle. The offensive focus has been on improving our situational hitting. I really like our combination of contact guys, speed, and a little pop in our line-up. I believe we will be a solid team and a tough out come May.”
ELKHART CHRISTIAN ACADEMY EAGLES
Head coach: Shawn Baker, 3rd season (6-27 overall record)
Assistant coach: Ignacio Ramirez
Last season’s record: 3-13 (2-4 HPC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Gabe Kahl, CJ Leiby and Shawn Oberholtzer; Juniors: LJ Bevier, Preston Stutzman and Carter Hunt; Sophomore: Liam Elkins
Other varsity players: Sophomore: Grayson Graham; Freshmen: James Ramirez, Sammy Schrock and Carter Fisher
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We've got a lot of experience coming back, lots of solid players. Guys have worked really hard in the offseason to improve their skills. If we can solidify our defense and pitching, I think we'll see good success on the field this season.”
FAIRFIELD FALCONS
Head coach: Darin Kauffman, 6th season (63-41 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Pierce Zent, Caleb Yoder, Brent Carrick, Newell Phebus, Tyler Runkle, Kyle Carrick, Benji Bailey
Last season’s record: 19-7 (7-4 NECC)
Returning letterwinners: Senior: Alec Hershberger; Juniors: Michael Slabaugh, Cohen Yoder, Keegan Miller, Owen Garrison, Luke Mast and Landon Miller.
Other varsity players: Juniors: Donovan Mast, Mitchell Miller, Sawyer Ernsberger and Cooper LeCount; Sophomores: Eli Miller and Hunter Kauffman.
GOSHEN REDHAWKS
Head coach: JJ DuBois, 5th season (38-42 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Troy Pickard, James Greensides, Julian Gonzalez, Jesus Zepeda, Connor Glick and Tom Cain
Last season’s record: 11-12 (10-4 NLC; co-conference champs)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Thomas Castillo, Quinn Bechtel, Noah Alford, Adam Ellison, Yabi Kurtz and Nathan Pinarski; Junior: Damian Castillo; Sophomore: Quinn Shreiner Landes
Other varsity players: Senior: Max Krider; Junior: Payton Bontrager, Jace Hershberger and Caelan Miller; Sophomores: Kyan Miller and Omar Carrillo; Freshmen: Braxton Cline and Evan Wagner
JIMTOWN JIMMIES
Head coach: Cory Stoner, 5th season (39-34 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Jim Fredwell, Todd Cook, Kevin McMahon, Cam Zellers
Last season’s record: 17-10 (5-6 NIC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Sam Garner, Beau Kaler, Dylan Cook, Connor McPhee and Kaden Rogers; Junior: Brandon Smith; Sophomore: Ben McAlister
Other varsity players: Juniors: Ashton Blasko, Kahne Kelley, Braden Ullery and Tyler Kite; Sophomores: Aiden Carithers, Mason Armstrong and Ty Zartman
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We are really excited to build off of some of the success we had last year. We will have a mix of younger players getting some of their first varsity experience, with some seniors who are getting their third and fourth year of varsity experience. As always, we will need to focus on coming together as a team and avoiding the distractions that naturally come with spring sports and school winding down. We can't wait to get out on Booster Field and open up the season but we understand there is a lot of work to get done before then and we will need to focus one day at a time and one task at a time.”
NORTHRIDGE RAIDERS
Head coach: Chad Gerard, 7th season (2nd at Northridge; 61-61 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Mark Bell and Jim Morris
Last season’s record: 19-10 (10-4 NLC; co-conference champs)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Gavin Collins, Harrison Kauffman, Qade Carrington, Kaden Plank, Kade Sainz, Jethro Hochstetler, Zak Martin, JP Hill and Murphy Zimmerman; Juniors: Max Horner, Jack Urbanski and Conner Roth
Other varsity players: Juniors: Collin Yoder, Kaiden Miller and Christina Florea; Sophomore: JT Tabor
NORTHWOOD PANTHERS
Head coach: AJ Risedorph, 6th season (63-42 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Shannon Baker, Wes Bogan, Brock Beehler, Gary Robinson
Last season’s record: 5-22 (3-11 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Logan Perry, Jacob Adams, Mitchell Freshour, Brayden Winslow, Logan Beachy and Cody Lambert; Juniors: Beau Patterson and Carson Mashack; Sophomores: Mason Bogan, Nate Dutkowski, Landon Perry and Connor Reed.
Other varsity players: Junior: Dawson Kemp; Sophomore: Mason Warren; Freshmen: Ryder Ransberger, Nathan Shrock
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We are returning a lot of young talent and many who have spent the necessary invisible hours to make us competitive in 2023. We've made great strides in our off-season development. We have increased our strength and speed. We have a great group of leaders, which include potentially six sophomores/freshmen on the varsity field. Though young, these young men are hungry and eager for the challenge. It should be a challenging but enjoyable season, especially as we break in our new facility.”
WAWASEE WARRIORS
Head coach: Joe Salazar, 2nd season (13-15 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Vince Rhodes, Andy Zaebst, Blake Haynie, Dennis Tittle, Jason Morrison, Shawn Senter
Last season’s record: 13-15 (5-9 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Gavin Malone, Dylan Stump, Ty Brooks, Hunter Fiedeke, Kaleb Salazar
Other varsity players: None provided
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We are overall a young and inexperienced team, but we have good athletes that will learn quickly and contribute in all areas. Pitching is a concern until we get more experience, but I feel once guys feel comfortable and throw more innings we will get to where we need to be. We have some strong juniors who are returning from a year off and some sophomores who are hard workers and I expect to help contribute this season as well. We have some multisport Freshman who are talented, but I haven't been able to see much of them.”
WEST NOBLE CHARGERS
Head coach: Waylon Richardson, 1st season
Assistant coaches: Dave Shields, Devin Peters, Mel Coyle, Jose Marmolejo
Last season’s record: 3-19 (3-8 NECC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Jonathan Schwartz, Elijah Bacon, Bailey Ruisard, Josh Ness and Winston Deel; Junior: Brady Shields; Sophomores: Jordan Eash, Noah Eash and Brooks Ruisard
Other varsity players: Senior: Louis Schrage; Junior: Noah Rassner; Sophomore: Andrew Deel; Freshmen: Trevor Steele, Joe Button, Carson Hamman, McKale Bottles, Nolan Kelly, Mason Taylor and Matthew Trinklein.
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We are very excited to get the season going. We have a lot of young guys adjusting very well and our returners are leading by example. We have had a really good winter working on our craft and conditioning.”
WESTVIEW WARRIORS
Head coach: Jason Rahn, 12th season (164-97 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Steve Christner, Adam Christner, Mike Antal, Matthew Jones and Mason Atra
Last season’s record: 15-9 (10-1 NECC; conference champs)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Kylen Bender and Maty Mortrud; Juniors: Scott Yoder, Braden Kauffman, Micah Miller, Mason Wire and Jayce Brandenberger; Sophomores: Gavin Engle, Jaxon Engle, Max Engle and Jack Massey
Other varsity players: Juniors: Luis Osorio and Riley Helman; Freshman: Caiden Schrock