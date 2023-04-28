BENTON — It was a historic night at Fairfield High School Friday, as the Falcons’ baseball team played its first game on its brand-new turf field.
Only one caveat — Fairfield wasn’t the home team.
Instead, its biggest rival, Westview, was the designated home team for the contest. The Warriors were originally scheduled to host the NECC Tournament semifinal game, but due to the constant rain throughout the day Friday, their field was unplayable.
Therefore, the game was moved to Fairfield’s new facility, with Westview retaining its status as the home team despite the venue change.
Both teams seemed to want to maximize their time at the new confines, as a near-three-hour game would follow between the Falcons and Warriors. When it was all said and done, it was “visiting” Fairfield who walked away with a 12-6 win, advancing so Saturday’s championship game of the NECC Tournament. That game will be played at noon at Fairfield — this time with the Falcons as the actual home team.
“That’s going to be a trivia question down the road,” said Fairfield coach Darin Kauffman on being the visitors in the team’s home stadium debut. “Our bitter rivals are the home team, and we’re the first away team to win on our home field. It was nice to just get out here and play on it. Obviously, it’s not all the way done yet, but at least we were able to get out here and get a feel for it.”
Walks were the story of the game. Westview pitchers issued 12 of them throughout the contest — five by junior Mason Wire, five by junior Micah Miller and two from sophomore Gavin Engle. The Warriors also had four errors in the contest.
“We can’t walk 12 guys and expect to win a baseball game,” Westview coach Jason Rahn said. “We out-hit them. We had four errors and 12 walks — there’s the story of the game.”
The bulk of the free bases for Fairfield (11-4) came in the top of the sixth inning. With Wire on the mound and the Warriors ahead, 5-3, Wire would face three more batters. He forced Fairfield’s Mitchell Miller to groundout before allowing a single to junior Luke Mast and walking junior Cohen Yoder.
With two runners on and one out, Rahn relieved Wire with Micah Miller. The junior would have a hard time finding the strike zone, as of the 31 pitches he threw, only nine of them were strikes.
Micah Miller walked Fairfield’s Michael Slabaugh to load the bases on four pitches. Owen Garrison then drew a walk to make it a 5-4 contest.
The tide looked like it might turn for the Westview hurler when he struck out Sawyer Ernsberger for the second out of the frame, but unfortunately for the Warriors, the wheels fell off from there.
Falcon junior Keegan Miller was hit by a pitch, tying the game at five. Eli Miller then drew a walk, scoring Slabaugh to put Fairfield ahead, 6-5. In the next at-bat, Garrison would score on a wild pitch to bring the score to 7-5. Landon Miller and Mitchell Miller then both proceeded to draw walks, with the latter soring Keegan Miller to extend the lead to three runs.
Rahn took Micah Miller out of the game at that point.
“Micah throws really hard; he’s a great pitcher,” Kauffman said. “It’s tough to come into a situation where it’s drizzly. We were just patient at the plate.”
With senior Kylen Bender now on the mound, Fairfield’s offense kept rolling. This time, they used their bats, with Mast ripping a single up the middle, scoring Eli and Landon Miller. Those would be the final two runs of the frame, putting the Falcons ahead, 10-5.
Fairfield added two more runs in the top of the seventh inning, while Westview tallied one in the bottom half of the frame.
The Falcons scored one run in the top of the first inning on an RBI groundout from Ernsberger, plating Yoder.
It remained a 1-0 game until the bottom of the third, where Westview (8-6) took its first lead of the game. With the bases loaded and nobody out, Warrior senior Matty Mortrud smacked a single into centerfield, scoring junior Jayce Brandenberger and senior Kylen Bender.
A groundout by junior Mason Wire a few batters later scored Micah Miller, putting Westview ahead, 3-1.
Fairfield got a run back in the top of the fourth on an RBI single from Yoder, scoring Landon Miller. The latter reached on an error to start the frame.
The Falcons tied the game at three in the fifth. Ernsberger led off the frame with a triple, then scored when a groundball from Keegan Miller was misplayed by Westview sophomore first baseman Max Engle.
Rahn mentioned how some of the miscues in the field affected how his pitchers could be used in the game.
“If they don’t score three unearned runs early in the game, Wire finishes the sixth inning because his pitch count is fine,” Rahn explained. Wire threw 103 pitches in his 5 1/3rd innings of work. “He went further than he’s gone all year, so we had to make a change. If we clean it up and don’t make the mistakes we do, his pitch count is down and he’s able to finish that inning.
“Obviously, we still have all the confidence in the world in (Micah) Miller, but there’s a reason why Wire started the game. We thought he’d be effective against their lineup, and he was. He induced a lot of soft contact. We’ve got to be better, defensively, when he’s throwing like that.”
Westview would take back the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. Sophomore Jaxon Engle and Micah Miller hit back-to-back triples, then Mortrud singled to score Miller.
A key play in the game happened next, as Gavin Engle tried to lay down a sacrifice bunt. He hit it too hard, though, and it allowed the Falcons to turn a 5-4-3 double play. Landon Miller fielded it, threw it to Luke Mast at second base for a force out, who then threw it to first baseman Donovan Mast in time to get Engle out.
“I think that was a huge play,” Kauffman said. “After they had taken the lead, we got that double play to kind of keep them at bay. That was a turning point for us.”
Westview next plays Monday at Lakewood Park Christian.
The NECC baseball final was originally supposed to be at Angola Saturday, but the damage done to the Hornets’ field by the weather has the Falcons now hosting the game.
“It’s hard,” said Kauffman on trying to win the NECC Tournament. “There are 12 teams in the conference. Trying to play it in a whole week, with pitching and the weather that plays into it — it’s hard to win that many games in the same week. It’s an honor to play in the championship game.”