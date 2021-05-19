NAPPANEE — Putting forth its “next pitch” approach, NorthWood rallied for an 8-7 baseball victory Wednesday against Goshen.
Rallying from deficits of 5-0 after two innings and 7-4 going into the bottom of the seventh, the Panthers edged the RedHawks to clinch the outright 2021 Northern Lakes Conference championship.
NorthWood improved to 17-6 overall and 11-3 in the NLC, while Goshen fell to 14-12 and 7-7.
“Our message has been pretty clear all year — it’s next pitch,” Panthers coach A.J. Risedorph said. “You’ve got to make the next one. You can’t worry about what just happened. That mentality is what we’ve drilled into these guys. That’s what we continue to do. We may leave guys on, but we’re just waiting to break through.”
NorthWood left at least one runner in every inning with 11 in total — seven of which were in scoring position.
“I feel really, really good about our lineup,” Risedorph said. “Tonight was only the second time — 1 through 9 — that we’ve had that lineup for our hitters. We’ve either been unhealthy or had guys on quarantine. This is the lineup I foresaw at the beginning of the year.
“We have guys able to put the ball in play and use our speed (the Panthers took extra bases and collected six stolen bases).”
The RedHawks stranded seven runners, including one in scoring position.
NorthWood’s four-run seventh opened with Jacob Raasch being hit by a pitch. With one out, Wriley Symons socked a 1-1 pitch for a two-run home run to left field to bring NorthWood within 7-6.
Beau Stankovich then drew a walk and was spelled by courtesy runner Karson Kirby. Nate Newcomer’s single to right moved Kirby to third base. Isaiah Yoder followed with a sharp grounder that Goshen first baseman Braxton Burns knocked down. Yoder won the race to the bag while Kirby scored the game-tying run and Newcomer, who had stolen second base, advanced to third.
Kyle Sellers then grounded to shortstop, and Newcomer beat the throw to the plate for the game winner.
Both RedHawk runs in the seventh inning scored on the same play. Thomas Castillo led off with a double to left and moved to third and across the plate thanks to two wild pitches. Reece Fisher, who walked intentionally, scored thanks to a NorthWood error.
Symons (0 hits, 2 walks, 1 intentional) got the last three outs and was the winning pitcher in relief of starter Gage Gongwer (6 innings, 7 runs, 6 hits, 3 strikeouts, 7 walks).
“Gage does what he does and he battled through it,” Risedorph said. “That’s really good for us moving forward. We knew at some point he’d see adversity and he handled it well.”
Colin Turner, who reached on an intentional walk, was cut down at the plate on a come-backer to the mound for the first Goshen out in the seventh.
“He’s been working at it all year,” said RedHawks coach J.J. DuBois of Turner. “He’s just been missing balls and hitting deep fly balls. He’s been going to the gap and hitting the ball to or off the fence a ton. It was good to see him jump on one and hit it like he can.”
Goshen was held to two runs in the seventh with the help of a an inning-ending NorthWood double play — second baseman Yoder to shortstop Newcomer to first baseman Nate Rulli.
The RedHawks tallied four runs before an out was recorded in the first inning. Noah Alford walked, Castillo was hit by a pitch and Fisher drove in Alford with a single to left. Turner then cracked his first homer of the season — a first-pitch, three-run shot that plated Castillo and Fisher.
Goshen then scored a two-out run in the second inning. Nathan Pinarski walked, moved to second base on a fielder’s choice and scored on Castillo’s single to center.
NorthWood cut the gap to 5-2 with a pair of third-inning runs. Gongwer walked with one out, and courtesy runner Kirby came in for him. A single to left field by Raasch and two wild pitches later, Kirby scored, while Raasch moved to third base.
Logan Balasa lofted a sacrifice fly to center field to drive in Raasch.
The Panthers pulled to within 5-4 with two runs in he fourth inning. With one out, Yoder walked and later scored on a groundout by Sergio Lira Ayala. Sellers singled to center and eventually scored on an outfield error by Goshen.
The RedHawks used three pitchers — Fisher (5 innings, 4 runs, 2 hits, 7 strikeouts, 8 walks), Noah Meikle (1 1/3 innings, 2 runs, 2 hits, 1 strikeout, 0 walks) and Castillo (four batters in the seventh, 2 runs, 2 hits, 1 walk).
“(Fisher) is a competitor and he kept us in the game,” DuBois said. “I was proud of his effort. If I’d let him, he’d throw 175 pitches. He was not wanting to come out of the game.”
Goshen visits John Glenn Thursday, while NorthWood hosts South Bend St. Joseph visits Friday.
