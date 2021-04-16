NAPPANEE — Fairfield and NorthWood came into Friday’s game on opposite sides of the spectrum.
The Falcons were 1-5 and struggling to put runs together, while the Panthers came in at 3-0 behind their well-oiled machine of an offense.
Fairfield came ready to play and punched the Panthers in the mouth from the start. They competed hard and went back-and-forth the entire contest with AJ Risedorph’s group.
NorthWood’s offense though— which has now scored 59 runs through four games — was too strong in the end, putting up nine on Friday to upend Fairfield 9-7 and remain undefeated.
“Confidence comes from putting the work in beforehand,” said Risedorph when asked how his offense has been so strong so far. “I got to give our guys a lot of credit, because they put in a lot of work and a lot of time in the offseason. We made a commitment to making sure our pitchers were ready to throw live earlier this year than normal, that way our hitters could see live pitching earlier. I think most coaches around the state, if not the country, with us getting shutdown last year would agree that it was important for us to get guys experience as much as possible.”
That experience would be needed early on against the Falcons after Darin Kauffman’s team jumped on NorthWood senior Landon Kemp in the top of the first. Fairfield had only scored more than four runs once in six games coming into Friday night. They matched that in one half inning to take a 4-0 advantage into the bottom half of the first.
“Our offense has come a long way this last week,” Kauffman said. “(14 runs) against Culver last week, that kind of lit a spark. We hit that first gap shot (tonight), and I felt like everyone was so tense and so nervous to start, but that gave us some relief. Our swings are so much better; we’ve been making hard contact. … We actually outhit them with 12 hits. The game was real close, and I’m just real proud of the guys for battling.”
NorthWood’s high-powered lineup wasted no time in getting back the runs given up during the first frame. The Panthers scored five runs on five hits to go up 5-4 after one inning.
NorthWood junior Gage Gongwer brought in the first run with an RBI single to right. One batter later, junior Beau Stankovich brought home senior Kyle Sellers to trim the deficit to two on a sacrifice fly. Senior Logan Balasa — who’d pitch in relief and pick up the save later in the game — tied things up by bringing in two after driving an offering from Fairfield senior Mike Stout deep to center for a double.
Senior Trevor Klotz put NorthWood up 5-4 behind an RBI single to left, but that lead would be short lived as well.
In a game that featured more ups and downs than a seesaw through the first few innings, it seemed NorthWood could never fully put the Falcons away.
Fairfield tied the game at five in the top of the second after an RBI single by junior Owen Miller. The Panthers would add a run in the bottom of the second and in the bottom of the third, but the Falcons came back in each frame to tie it at six and seven, respectively.
During the bottom of the fourth, NorthWood took a lead it finally wouldn’t surrender after Balasa’s third RBI of the game put the Panthers up 8-7.
Fairfield had chances later on in the game, including an opportunity to take the lead with two runners in scoring position and one out during the top of the fifth. Back-to-back groundouts by junior Casey Murray and freshman Michael Slabaugh ended up neutralizing the threat.
The pitching tandem of Kemp and Balasa for NorthWood held Fairfield to just three runs after the explosive first inning from the Falcons, and Risedorph gave his pitchers credit after the contest.
“I was just really proud of how he responded,” said Risedorph when asked about Kemp. “To be able to get some innings in under 15 pitches, which is a program goal of ours. That allows him to go deeper in the game, and he was able to do that. … Balasa then came in and threw strikes and did a good job by picking up the save with his performance tonight. That does us a huge favor moving forward to be able to save some pitching.”
The Panthers added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth after a wild pitch from Fairfield’s Braylon Chupp scored Stankovich. Balasa’s strong top of the seventh then preserved the victory.
NorthWood plays on Saturday next in a doubleheader against Western at home, while Fairfield will play Central Noble at home on Saturday as well.
