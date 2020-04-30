All eyes were going to be focused on Northridge this baseball season as they came off a sectional championship a season ago. With their entire pitching staff back from 2019, the Raiders seemed poised to make a deep run in the Class 4A state tournament. Unfortunately, they won’t be able to get that chance due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Elsewhere in the Northern Lakes Conference, NorthWood, Wawasee and Goshen were all trending to have strong 2020 seasons as well. The RedHawks had five seniors on the roster, along with three returning junior letterwinners. The Panthers had nine returning letterwinners, but were losing their top two pitchers from 2019 in Matt Dutkowski and Alec Holcomb. The Warriors reigned supreme, though, with 10 returning letterwinners, including seven seniors.
Here’s what the rosters of some of the area baseball teams would’ve looked like had a season occurred.
BETHANY CHRISTIAN
Coach: Jim Kraft, 2nd season.
Assistant Coaches: Jared Schlabach, Jared Christophel, Jason Smith.
Previous year’s record: 6-15.
Returning letterwinners: Senior — Jacob Plank. Juniors — Tyson Miller, Tony Moser. Sophomores — Jacob Shank, Conner Steele, Beck Willems.
Other varsity candidates: Senior — Andrew Hoang. Junior — Ethan Boyer. Freshmen — Joey Mujica, Kaden Paul, and Breece Erickson.
CONCORD
Coach: Greg Hughes, 1st season.
Assistant Coaches: Cody Hilligoss, Perry Shepherd, Marvin Shepherd.
Previous year’s record: 2-22.
Returning letterwinners: Seniors — Logan Wittmer, Ethan Casey, Jose Mendoza, Carter Neveraski. Juniors — Dalton Swinehart, Kayden Cain, Griffen Swartout. Sophomore — Hunter Dutton
Other varsity candidates: Senior — Edgar Galiendo. Juniors — Ryan Kitch, Alex Bermudez, Bryson Shrock, Pablo Sandoval. Sophomores — Zach Pedzinski, Dom Starrett, Tommy Kinsman, Erik Wingard, Antonio Perez. Freshmen — James Lewis, Darian Decker, Sam Trowbridge, Nicholas Williams, Nathan Schoenherr, Hayden Marshall, Nathan Rose.
FAIRFIELD
Head Coach: Darin Kauffman, 3rd season.
Assistant Coaches: Pierce Zent, Caleb Yoder, Isaac Yoder.
Previous year’s record: 18-8 (8-3 NECC).
Returning letterwinners: Seniors — Cade Gall, Adam Schrock, Felipe Arevalo. Junior — Mike Stout. Sophomore — Owen Miller.
Other varsity candidates: Seniosr — Andrew Petersen, Dakota Wools. Junior — Carson Abramson. Sophomore — Casey Murray, Gavin McKibben, Dylan Weaver, Braylon Chupp, Landyn Morgan, Candon Schrock. Freshman — Brock Short.
GOSHEN
Head Coach: JJ DuBois, 2nd season.
Assistant Coaches: Clay Norris (6th season), Troy Pickard (3rd Season), Dylan Hutchison (2nd Season), Matt Ulfig (2nd season).
Previous year’s record: 12-16 (8-8 NLC).
Returning letterwinners: Senior — Skylar Reyes. Juniors — Dominick Reyes, Reece Fisher, Colin Turner.
Other varsity candidates: Seniors — James Troyer, Jocsan Sanchez, Tommy Cartagena-Garcia, Mason Schrock. Juniors — Angel Reyes, Ezequiel Moreno Reyes, Moises Gutierrez. Sophomore — Roman Schrock. Freshman — Thomas Castillo.
LAKELAND
Coach: Michael Isaacs, 4th season.
Assistant Coaches: Delmar Bontrager, Miles Mast, Britain Isaacs, Kevin Witham, Art Bowers.
Previous year’s record: 14-9.
Returning letterwinners: Seniors — Jayce Riegling, Kole Lounsbury, Kolton Taylor, Braden Yoder. Juniors — Colton Isaacs, Brady Bontrager, Clinton Bowers, Blake Sturdivant. Sophomores — Caedan Caballero, Jensen Miller.
Other varsity candidates: Senior — Nathan Lacey. Juniors — Bracey Shepherd, Jaren Fry. Sophomores — Cole Schiffli, Brock Marabeas. Freshmen — Deion Marshall, Isaac Hays.
NORTHRIDGE
Head Coach: Andrew Brabender, 12th season.
Assistant Coaches: Dyrk Miller, James Greensides, Mike Miller, Josh Tackett, Arick Doberenz.
Previous year’s record: 17-9.
Returning letterwinners: Seniors — Davis Enfield, Cam Knepp, Nick Logan, Drew Gayler, Hayden Nickel, Nolan Urbanski, Noah Streeter, Jaden Bourne. Juniors — Cam Waters, Jamon Christener, Jesse Ryman.; Sophomores – Carter Gilbert, Clint Walker.
NORTHWOOD
Head Coach: AJ Risedorph, 3rd season.
Assistant Coaches: Matt Cox, Todd Cleveland, Kevin Roberts, Shannon Baker (JV), Brock Beehler (JV).
Previous year’s record: 17-8.
Returning letterwinners: Jack Wysong, Jaden Miller, Cooper Davis, Josh Stratford, Kyler Germann, Kyle Sellers, Nate Newcomer, Sergio Lira Ayala, Jacob Raasch.
WAWASEE
Head Coach: Brent Doty, 7th season.
Assistant Coaches: Vince Rhodes, Kent Doty, Scott Beasley, Andrew Zaebst (JV), Brett Carson (JV).
Previous year’s record: 15-11.
Returning letterwinners: Seniors — Carter Woody, Levi Brown, Austin Baker, Logan Adkins, Ethan Garza, Gabe Moore, Tony Garcia. Juniors — Kameron Salazar, Parker Young. Sophomore — Grant Brooks.
Other varsity candidates: Senior — Charlie Doss. Juniors — Jacob Meek, Adam Beer, Riley Turner.
WEST NOBLE
Head Coach: Doug Brown, 8th season.
Assistant Coaches: Mel Coyle, Jose Marmolejo, Adam Storms.
Previous year’s record: 8-14.
Returning letterwinners: Seniors — Alex Ramirez (signed with Goshen College), Hunter Saggars. Sophomores — Kolby Knox, Adam Nelson, Randy Villanueva.
Other varsity candidates: Seniors — Kyler Brown, Jose DeLaRosa, Federico Musso. Juniors — Parker Gilbert, Alejandro Marmolejo. Sophomores — Kadon Arbogast, Peter Bradly, Noah Fulford, Jevon Miller, Zayne Patrick. Freshmen — Elijah Bacon, Winston Deel, Michael Lacount, Joshua Ness, Nevin Phares, Eddie Ramirez, Bailey Ruisard, Jonathan Schwartz, Lee Stringfellow, Ayden Zavala.
