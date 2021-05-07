NAPPANEE — The NorthWood Panthers baseball team was just three outs away from a massive come-from-behind victory at home against the NLC’s strongest team in Northridge.
Up 2-1 going into the top of the sixth, NorthWood coach AJ Risedorph pulled ace starting pitcher Gage Gongwer after five in favor of right hander Jacob Raasch to help secure the victory for the Panthers.
The junior pitched well in the top of the sixth, but his inability to find the strike zone consistently — teamed with some defensive miscues from NorthWood — helped lead to a six-run half inning for the Raiders.
Northridge’s Carter Gilbert would sit the Panthers down in order during the bottom of the seventh to win 7-2 on Friday night at NorthWood High School.
“Jacob Raasch was put in a tough spot,” Risedorph said. “He was actually contact traced, and this is his first day back at school, so he’s been doing a lot on his own. But truth be told, I wanted him in that situation. … If you’re playing late in the year, you’re going to have situations where your No. 1 starts and your No. 2 closes. So the last two games, I’ve tried to put us in situations coming out of the pen where we have guys that are going to be in those spots and see how we respond.”
The collapse was unfortunate for the Panthers due to what they’d accomplished to put themselves in a position to win the game at the end.
Gongwer pitched well by only surrendering one run on six hits during his outing, and the defense behind him picked him up when Northridge had multiple runners in scoring position during both the third and fourth innings.
“Everybody has to understand that we saw two really good pitchers out there (on Friday),” Northridge coach Andrew Brabender said. “And yeah, we have a senior-laden team, but there were only three seniors in (Friday)’s starting lineup. So unless you were really young two years ago, everybody’s really young right now. So, offensively, sometimes it is a struggle.”
Despite the youth, Brabender’s team showed plenty of maturity during the top of the seventh. The Raiders drew three walks during the half inning and managed to score six runs despite only manufacturing one hit.
“Absolutely,” said Brabender when asked if he was impressed with his team’s fight at the end. “I knew we wouldn’t quit, and we didn’t.”
Northridge’s 1-0 advantage — that they earned during the top of the first on an RBI groundout by Gavin Collins — stood for nearly five innings.
The strong pitching from Gongwer and Northridge’s Carter Gilbert handcuffed both team’s batters at the plate. Similarly to the first time these two teams met on April 24 in what was a 3-1 Raiders win, runs were hard to come by.
Gilbert pitched all seven innings, giving up just two runs on three hits while striking out 13. He’s now 6-0 on the year.
“He’s the best pitcher in Northern Indiana,” said Brabender of Gilbert. “He’s fantastic. He’s the real deal. … His curveball’s filthy, he’s got a really good changeup and he’s in the upper 80’s with his fastball. So all three pitches were working.”
The Panthers only produced three hits on the night, but two of them came during the bottom of the fifth. After Nate Newcomer drew a four-pitch walk, Isaiah Yoder smacked a line drive single into right field that put runners on the corners with one out. Kyle Sellers walked with one out to load the bases, and two at-bats later, Gongwer laced one into left field that scored both Yoder and Newcomer to put the Panthers up 2-1 after five before losing the lead in the seventh.
“We’re going to practice (on Saturday), and we’re going to replay the seventh,” Risedorph said. “We’re going to show up in the morning and redo it. We’ll throw the score up on the board. The situations, we’re going to have guys on. … We’re going to teach the situation and what happens in that scenario.”
Northridge improved to 15-4 and 7-2 in the NLC, while NorthWood fell to 10-5 and 5-3 in conference play.
