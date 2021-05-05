MIDDLEBURY — Northridge opened the second half of the Northern Lakes Conference baseball double round robin by plating three first-inning runs and one more in the second on the way to a 10-0, five-inning win against Goshen.
The Raiders (12-4, 6-2) topped the RedHawks (10-8, 5-3) Wednesday at D-Bat Elkhart Field with lead-off man Cam Waters collecting three of his team’s seven hits, driving in two runs and scoring one. Gavin Collins produced two hits, two RBI and two runs scored in support of right-hander Andrew Gerber (4-0; one-hitter, seven strikeouts, one walk, two hit batsmen).
Northridge coach Andrew Brabender talked about how his team has done at the plate so far in 2021 — the first year back after losing the 2020 season to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Most teams probably are going through similar stuff offensively that we are,” Brabender said. “Unless you were really young two years ago you’ve got guys playing varsity baseball for the first time.
“We’re struggling to find some consistency offensively. Monday against Plymouth we had a five-run lead and kind of blew it. We just challenged the guys (Tuesday at practice) to have a little more fight, a little more urgency.
“We wanted to score early and put pressure on (Goshen) as the game went on.”
RedHawks coach J.J. DuBois sent right-hander Reece Fisher to the mound for the visitors. His record fell to 5-1 after notching seven strikeouts; six walks and two hit batsmen.
“He’s been our best arm this year by far,” said DuBois. “He’s been almost un-hittable.
“We challenged (Northridge) early and they answered the call. They pushed three across and we started to press.”
In the bottom of the first, Waters led off with a single up the middle and went to second base on Trevor Brown’s sacrifice bunt. Carter Gilbert followed with a walk.
Waters and Gilbert scored on a triple by Gavin Collins that rolled to the fence in right-center field. A balk allowed Collins to score the third run.
Kade Sainz drew a one-out walk in the bottom of the second, went to second base on a wild pitch and scored on Waters’ two-out single to right.
With two outs in the fourth, Sainz walked, moved to second on Max Horner’s single to left then third when Waters was hit by a pitch.
Sainz tallied the Raiders’ fifth run on Brown’s bases-loaded walk.
A five-run bottom of the fifth ended the contest in 1 hour and 26 minutes.
The first four Raiders of the game reached base and scored.
Collins got on by an infield hit and later scored on a Goshen error.
Clint Walker was hit by a pitch and later crossed the plate on a suicide squeeze bunt by Horner.
Jamon Christner was safe at first when the RedHawks misplayed his sacrifice bunt and score on a one-out single to left by Waters.
Korey Beehler walked and later scored when Carter Gilbert drew a bases-loaded walk.
A wild pitch allowed Horner to score the game-ending run from third base.
Gerber yielded a one-out single to Fisher in the third inning, left three RedHawk runners in scoring position (one at third base in the first, one at second and third in the third) and retired the last seven batters he faced.
“He was around the strike zone with a lot of first-pitch strikes,” Brabender said. “He was very, very effective.”
DuBois came away impressed with Gerber.
“He was tough,” DuBous said. “He’s a good pitcher. He moved the ball around the strike zone with mostly fastballs then he’d mix in a breaking ball to keep us on our toes. He executed tonight.”
While Northridge catcher Walker was able to throw out two would-be base stealers, Goshen did swipe six bags in five innings with Thomas Castillo nabbing four and Fisher and Colin Turner pilfering one apiece.
“That’s what we’re trying to get in our program — we’re not going to be afraid to fail,” DuBois said. “They were not. I don’t call all those steals. I give them the freedom because I trust them. For the most part we did well. We might’ve run out of a few innings. We’ll always preach be aggressive or be conservative.”
NLC play resumes as Warsaw visits Goshen and Northridge goes to NorthWood on Friday.
