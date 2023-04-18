GOSHEN — There was plenty of offense Tuesday as Northridge rallied from an early deficit to beat Goshen, 11-9, in the Northern Lakes Conference baseball season opener for both teams at Phend Field.
The Raiders (5-1, 1-0 NLC) collected 15 hits — two each by seniors Gavin Collins, Harrison Kauffman and Murphy Zimmerman and juniors Max Horner, Conner Roth and Jack Urbanski — with six doubles (two by Kauffman and one each by Horner, Roth, Urbanski and sophomore J.T. Tabor).
Horner (4) and Collins (2) led Northridge in runs batted in.
The RedHawks (2-6, 0-1 NLC) bunched five of their nine hits in the last two frames and produced the campaign’s first two home runs.
Senior Nathan Pinarski, junior Damian Castillo and sophomore Quinn Shreiner Landes collected two hits each, and Damian Castillo drove in a team-best four runs for the RedHawks.
The hosts tallied the game’s first three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Lead-off hitter Pinarski doubled to right field and scored on senior Thomas Castillo’s double to left.
Castillo later stole third base and scored on an error.
Shreiner Landes cracked a one-out double to right and scored on Damian Castillo’s double to right.
Northridge plated four runs in the top of the third inning.
No. 9 hitter Urbanski led off with an infield single. A one-out double to center by Kauffman was followed by a two-run double to center by Horner that sent Urbanski and Kauffman across the plate.
Junior Collin Yoder’s two-out single to right drove in Horner. Roth then rapped a double to right to score Yoder.
Goshen answered with one run in its half of the third. Freshman Braxton Cline reached on an error, moved to second on Shreiner Landes’ groundout and third on a wild pitch, then scored on the inning’s second out — a sacrifice fly by Damian Castillo.
The Raiders put up four more runs in the fourth.
Tabor (double to right), Urbanski (on by error), Collins (RBI single), Kauffman (on by error) crossed the plate. Collins produced an RBI single and Horner a two-run single.
Goshen pulled within 8-5 with a run in the sixth. Adam Ellison led off with an infield single. Junior courtesy runner Caelen Miller scored on freshman Evan Wagner’s sacrifice fly to center.
Northridge put up three more runs in the top of the seventh.
Three of the first four hitters got on-base — Roth (single to center), Zimmerman (single to left) and Urbanski (double to left). Senior courtesy runner J.P. Hill scored on Zimmerman’s hit. Zimmerman scored on an error. Urbanski came home on Collins’ single to center.
The RedHawks got four runs in the bottom of the seventh before left-hander Collins came on in relief and struck out the game’s last two batters.
Pinarski pulled a pitch over the 300-foot sign in right field to lead off the seventh. One out later, Cline singled to center and scored on Shreiner Landes’ double to right.
Damian Castillo then popped a two-run homer to left, plating in front of him.
“A lesser team would have just thrown in the towel and gone home with their tails between their legs,” said Goshen coach J.J. DuBois of the late surge. “Our guys fought and they competed.”
Senior right-hander Kaden Plank (3-0) pitched the first five innings for Northridge with six strikeouts and four runs allowed (two earned) in 90 pitches (30 in the first inning), while righty Collin Yoder worked 1 1/3 innings and 35 pitches and Collins 2/3 innings and 10 pitches for the save for Northridge.
“After the first, Plank was cruising along,” said Raiders assistant Mark Bell. “He located very well.”
Raiders head coach Chad Gerard was ejected during the top of the fourth after protesting the blocking of third base. Bell finished the game and was the coach of record.
Bell spoke about the Northridge offense.
“We preach going after what the pitcher has as his best,” Bell said. “(Goshen right-hander Thomas Castillo) gave us a chance on the first-pitch fastball, so we started to sit on it.”
Castillo (1-2) tossed four innings and 74 pitches with six strikeouts and eight runs allowed (four earned). Freshman righty Ryen Diaz pitched three innings and 50 pitches with three strikeouts and three runs allowed (two earned) for the RedHawks.
Goshen committed four errors, leading to all the unearned runs.
“We play a clean baseball game and we win,” DuBois said.
NLC play is set to continue for both teams Wednesday, with Northridge hosting NorthWood and Goshen visiting Warsaw. Both games will start at 5:30 p.m.