The Northridge baseball team has forfeited its win against Plymouth from Monday due to an issue with using an ineligible pitcher.
A statement from the Northridge athletic department Friday read, "During a regular season Varsity Baseball contest between Northridge and Plymouth on Monday 5-2-2022, Northridge violated rule 51-4c within the IHSAA Pitch Count regulations regarding mandated rest between appearances.
"NHS Athletic Director Ryan Bales has reported the violation to the IHSAA. Plymouth has been informed of the reported violation, which results in Northridge forfeiting the contest on Monday 5-2-2022. The rest of the Northern Lakes Conference schools have been informed of the forfeit which causes a change in the NLC win-loss records for Northridge and Plymouth."
Northridge coach Chad Gerard and the school's athletic department both declined to comment further on the matter.
What this means is that there's a change at the top of the NLC baseball standings. The Raiders go from being 7-1 in conference games to 6-2, moving them out of first place and sliding up Goshen into the top spot. The RedHawks are 5-1 in NLC games after beating Northridge Wednesday in Middlebury.
Goshen had its scheduled game with Warsaw Friday postponed to next Saturday, May 14 at 10 a.m. due to weather. The RedHawks and Tigers will actually complete a game that started on April 20 in Goshen, but had to be suspended due to darkness. That game was tied at 3 entering the top of the eighth inning when it was called. The two teams will finish that game first, then play their regularly scheduled full game afterwards.
Northridge was set to host NorthWood Friday, but that game was also postponed due to the weather. That game will now be played this Tuesday, May 10.
