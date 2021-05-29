MIDDLEBURY — Northridge baseball lost to Warsaw, 3-2 in the semifinals of the Class 4A, Sectional 4 tournament Saturday at Northridge High School, ending their season with a 21-8 record.
Down 2-1 in the bottom of the seventh, Warsaw grounded out on consecutive at-bats, leaving the Raiders just one out away from a sectional championship game appearance.
Up to the plate stepped Lukas Maier, who broke a three-inning streak without a hit for the Tigers with a bunt that put him at first. Maier then advanced to second after a ball from Gerber got away from the Raiders catcher. Three more thrown balls followed, as Gerber walked freshman Khareus Miller.
In perhaps the most cinematic situation possible, senior Alex Light stepped up to the plate. With runners on first and second with two out in the bottom of the seventh, Light delivered on the very first pitch for the Tigers. The senior hit a double to deep left-field, sending the ball careening just over the head of Horner. The hit sent Maier and Miller home and gave the Tigers a 3-2 win, dashing Northridge’s hopes of a sectional title appearance.
“It was a series of things, it wasn’t just one thing that did us in,” Northridge coach Andrew Brabender said. “We’ll learn from it, and you can play the 'what-if' game all day long. We lost six games by one run, but we’re starting a couple sophomores and a freshman, so you’re going to have growing pains. With the COVID year last year, you’ve got a lot of young players without a lot of starting experience.”
Pitching started off slow for Tigers starter Joey Springer, who allowed a Gavin Collins double and then a triple from Carter Gilbert in the first inning, scoring Collins for the first run of the game.
Northridge’s offensive attack continued from there, and the Raiders expanded their lead to 2-0 off of a Trevor Brown sacrifice bunt in the second.
Springer’s arm would settle down from there however, as he picked up five strikeouts and allowed no more runs through the remaining five innings.
Undefeated senior pitcher Andrew Gerber (6-0) was on the mound for the Raiders, and he started strong. The Tigers offense was stagnant through the first two innings with six outs in six at bats before Light notched a single in the third.
Warsaw eventually broke through, closing the scoring gap to one in the bottom of the fourth with a brief offensive explosion. A single, a walk, an error at second-base and another single combined for a difficult situation for Gerber, but Northridge still escaped the inning with a 2-1 lead as the only Tiger run came off of a Jette Woodward RBI sacrifice grounder.
The Northridge offense managed just two hits over the final three innings: a Collins single down the right side at the top of the fifth, and a lead-off double in the seventh from freshman Max Horner.
“We had too many offensive opportunities that didn’t work out,” Brabender said. “We had a lead-off double in the seventh, and we couldn't get him to third. We needed that run and we didn’t get it.”
Warsaw will now move onto the 4A, Sectional 4 championship game in a Memorial Day contest with the Elkhart Lions, who upset the Penn Kingsmen 8-5 in game one of the Saturday doubleheader.
“We kept it at an even level,” Warsaw coach Any Manes said. “We keep telling them, we just need to go out and play our game. It shouldn’t matter if it's the Yankees playing against us or whoever, just go out and play our game, and see what happens.”
When asked what the message was to his team following the loss, Brabender was short and to the point.
“Sometimes, that’s just baseball.”
