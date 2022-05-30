MISHAWAKA — Hustle and an insurance run helped Penn best Northridge 7-5 Monday in the championship game of the Class 4A, Sectional 4 baseball tournament at Penn.
The Raiders — the designated home team — came back from a 4-0 deficit with one run in the second and four in the third to take a 5-4 lead on the turf at Jordan Automotive Group Field.
“That’s what we do,” Northridge coach Chad Gerard said. “We go up there (to the plate) with the mentality that no pitcher is better than we are. We’re going to go out there and put the ball in-play and put pressure on a defense and get runs out of it. We just couldn’t do it in enough innings.”
Senior Korey Beehler reached base on an error to lead off the Raiders second inning, and junior courtesy runner J.P. Hill later scored on sophomore McClain Miller’s one-out groundout.
In the Northridge third frame, junior Gavin Collins was struck by a pitch from Penn sophomore starter Joe Trennery. With one out, Trennery then plunked sophomore Max Horner. Senior Carter Gilbert followed with a walk to load the bases.
A single by junior Kade Sainz plated Collins and Horner. Carter crossed the plate as Beehler reached on a fielder’s choice against junior reliever Brayden Schoetzow.
Junior Jethro Hochstetler’s single and Miller being hit by a pitch advanced Hill (running for Beehler) around to third. A balk by right-hander Schoetzow let Hill score the go-ahead run.
Gerard talked about his team being “patiently aggressive” on offense.
“We go up there and try not to waste pitches,” Gerard said. “We’re aggressive hitters, but we’re not trying to hit pitches out of the (strike) zone.”
The Kingsmen took a 6-5 advantage with two runs in the top of the fourth.
With one out, junior Cooper Hums drew a walk off junior right-hander Kaden Plank and moved to second base when senior Zac Hoskins was hit by a pitch.
A bunt single by junior Cam Dombrowski pushed Hums to third base and Hoskins to second.
When senior Zac David lofted a fly ball to right field, Hums scored on the sacrifice fly and Hoskins also sprinted home against the Northridge defense.
“It was close play at the plate and (Hoskins) beat the throw,” Gerard said. “You tip your hat to them for being aggressive just like we’d be aggressive.”
Said Penn coach Greg Dikos of Hoskins, “He’s our spark plug. He sniffed it. He had an opportunity and he goes for it.
"We want our guys to be aggressive. We don’t coach that out of them. We don’t want you to be stupid and foolish, but if he thinks he can get it, he’s free to go.”
The Kingsmen scored once in the sixth as Hums got on via a one-out infield single and scored on a Dombrowski single.
Penn’s four-run second inning opened with back-to-back singles by junior Adam Lehmann and senior Ben Gregory. Sophomore Zac Pelletier walked to load the bases.
A double play — shortstop Sainz to first baseman Gilbert — retired Pelletier and junior batter Evan Tuesley while senior Hunter Mrozinski (courtesy-running for Lehmann) scored.
Junior Colton Hudnall reached on an error as Gregory scored. Hums was hit by a pitch.
With two outs, Dombrowski drove in Hudnall and Hums for the 4-0 Penn lead.
Junior left-hander Qade Carrington delivered the first 66 pitches for Northridge — 46 in the second inning — before righty Plank (2-3) relieved one batter into the third and went on to toss five innings and 59 pitches.
Plank struck out three of the first eighth batters he faced.
Gerard’s 18th season of coaching at the high school level — his sixth as a head coach and first at Northridge — ended with the Raiders sharing the Northern Lakes Conference title, going 19-10 overall.
Northridge was after its eighth sectional championship (first since 2019).
“I love this group of kids,” said Gerard. “I’m excited for hopefully what turns out to be a long career at Northridge. It’s a terrific group of kids. They work hard. Baseball is important in all of their lives. I’m just proud to be part of that.”
With the win, Penn (22-6) advances to 4A LaPorte Regional this Saturday to play the Plymouth Sectional 3 winner (LaPorte or South Bend Adams) in the second semifinal around 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The first semifinal features Valparaiso Sectional 2 winner (Hobart or Crown Point) vs. the Highland Sectional 1 champion (Highland or Lake Central). The championship is slated for 8 p.m.