MIDDLEBURY – They say defense wins championships, but what about mid-week regular season games?
On Tuesday night at Northridge High School, a key defensive play is what helped clinch a Raiders win against the Penn Kingsmen.
With one on and one out in the top of the seventh, Penn pinch runner Hunter Mrozinski took off for second. Northridge catcher Korey Beehler skipped his throw off the artificial turf into the glove of second baseman Kade Sainz. The tag at second from Sainz ended the potential threat, and after Nathaniel Kelly flew out to center the following at-bat, the game was over 5-4 in favor of the Raiders.
“That’s a different ballgame, for sure (if he gets on second),” said Northridge coach Andrew Brabender when asked about the importance of the defensive play. “That was definitely the turf there that helped with the bounce. It was a great tag by our second baseman (Kade Sainz). He just caught it and went immediately right to the legs. Typically when you see a leg tag, you think safe. But (Mrozinski) was definitely out.”
While the Raiders eventually woke up against the Kingsmen, the first couple of innings were less than ideal, according to Brabender.
After the second inning finished up, the Raiders found themselves down 3-0. Penn grabbed the initial lead in the top of the first after Zackary Messer’s RBI single to center scored Zachary Hoskins.
During the top of the second, Northridge starter Trevor Brown gave up a single and a walk to open the frame. During the next at-bat, Jason Migas put down a well-executed sacrifice bunt to move both runners into scoring position. Two batters later, Hoskins came through with two outs after a single up the middle scored both Zachary David and Ben Gregory.
“I really thought we sleepwalked through the first few innings of this game,” Brabender said. “I thought it was unmotivated and not good. I like the way we responded, but I hate the way we started. And we have to learn from that. We’re two weeks away from playing in a sectional where if you sleepwalk you’re done. It’s over. So we have to get better when it comes to that. We can’t do that.”
Brabender said his team needed to do a little soul-searching after the slow start, and it seemed like that approach helped jump start the Raiders performance as the game went on.
After Brown pitched a hit-less top of the third, the bats started heating up during the bottom of the inning.
A single, a hit-by-pitch and a fielder’s choice loaded the bases with no outs for Brabender’s team with Sainz at the plate. On the first pitch of the at-bat from Penn starter Joshua Slabaugh, Sainz shot a ground ball through the left side of the infield to score Jesse Ryman from third.
During the next at-bat, Carter Gilbert sent a sacrifice fly deep into left field to score Max Horner and cut the Penn advantage to one. The next batter – Gavin Collins – popped out on the right side of the infield to allow a speedy Cam Waters to score from third and tie the game on some heads-up base running from the senior.
Each team traded runs in the fourth and fifth innings to make it a 4-4 game heading into the final few innings.
Brown got into some trouble in the top of the fifth; a two-out RBI single from David that scored Sean Doi is what allowed the Kingsmen to tie it up at four. After the hit, Brabender pulled Brown (4.2 innings pitched, six hits, four runs (three earned), four walks and a strikeout) in favor of reliever Trevor Yoder. The junior got out of the inning after forcing Penn into a ground out with the bases loaded.
He pitched 2.1 innings, giving up just one hit and no runs to keep his team in position to win.
“They just battled through it,” said Brabender of his pitchers. “Trevor Brown hasn’t played baseball since the eighth grade. This is literally his fourth outing (of the season). He wasn’t fantastic early, but he just kind of battled through it. He settled down, and we were able to catch back up. … Then Trevor Yoder came in there, and he’s just a strike thrower. He’s a difficult kid to hit because he keeps the ball down. I have a lot of trust in both of those guys.”
Northridge’s go-ahead run in the bottom of the fifth was setup by the guy who’d eventually tag out Penn’s runner in the top of the seventh.
Sainz got on base after opening the half inning with a bunt single. He later stole second base and was brought home on an RBI single by Collins to give his team a lead it wouldn’t surrender.
With the win, Northridge climbs to 19-4 on the season and Penn drops to 14-8.
