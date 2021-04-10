MIDDLEBURY — It took longer than expected, but the Northridge baseball team was finally able to play its first home game on its brand-new turf field Saturday against Angola. The Raiders made sure to make the most of it, sweeping a doubleheader over the Hornets with a 16-0 (5 innings) win in game one and 8-1 victory in game two.
Northridge was scheduled to play its home opener on March 31 against Penn, but the game was postponed to May 11 due to cold weather.
GAME 1: NORTHRIDGE 16, ANGOLA 0 (5 innings)
A combination of five Raider hits, four Hornet errors and multiple wild pitches and stolen bases led to a 13-run first inning for Northridge.
Angola ended up needing three pitchers just to get out of the first inning alone. The starter, junior Landon Gorrell, faced 10 batters before being pulled from the game. Despite allowing eight runs, Gorrell only surrendered one official hit: an RBI bunt single from Northridge senior Trevor Brown that made it a 6-0 game at the time.
The Hornets’ second pitcher, junior Dylan Grubb, faced six hitters without recording an out. This is where the Raiders’ bats would heat up, as four of the six batters to face Grubb recorded hits. Senior Jamon Christner and junior Clint Walker had RBI singles, then junior Korey Beehler and senior Jesse Ryman had back-to-back RBI doubles to extend the lead to 13-0, chasing Grubb from the game.
Northridge coach Andrew Brabender said playing on turf is an adjustment from natural grass and dirt, which could give his team an advantage throughout the season over visiting teams.
“It’s just a difficult place to play for the first time, you know, if you’ve not played here,” Brabender said. “It takes a minute; the field plays faster. It’s a difficult place to hit because there’s lots of foul territory. So, yeah, it’s definitely an advantage that we’ve played and practiced on it.”
Sophomore Alec Bixler came in to get the final out of the first inning for the Hornets. He would then pitch the remainder of the first game, allowing three more runs.
On the bump in the first game for the Raiders was junior Carter Gilbert. The southpaw was sharp all game, pitching five shutout innings, striking out 11 Hornet hitters in the process. It was the University of Kentucky commit’s second win of the early season.
“I thought he was really solid,” said Brabender on Gilbert’s performance. “I thought he struggled a couple of times with two-strike counts, but — it’s Carter. He looked good. I think we stretched him out a little bit; I think he threw 79 pitches. The last inning was 10 pitches, which was beautiful.”
GAME 2: NORTHRIDGE 8, ANGOLA 1
While game two was closer on the scoreboard, Northridge maintained control throughout. They scored four in the second inning, one in the fourth and three more in the sixth.
After two runs had already crossed home plate, Brown ripped an RBI triple down the third base line, making it a 3-0 Raider advantage. Brown would then score on a balk from Angola pitcher Micah Steury to extend the lead to four.
Sophomore Gavin Collins had an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth to make it 5-0. The Hornets recorded their lone run of the game on an RBI groundout from Bixler in the top of the fifth.
Northridge’s three runs in the bottom of the sixth came despite only recording one hit in the frame, which was an RBI single from Walker that capped the scoring for the day.
Collins pitched five strong innings for the Raiders, allowing just the one run and striking out five batters. Senior Andrew Gerber pitched the final two innings to seal the win.
Northridge is now 3-0 on the season. They are back in action Wednesday at Lakeland. The Lakers beat Lakewood Park Christian, 13-7, on Saturday.
