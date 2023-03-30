MIDDLEBURY — Northridge baseball coach Chad Gerard had a lengthy chat with his team after Thursday’s game.
Unfortunately for everyone involved, it wasn’t a good talk.
The Raiders had a hard time keeping up with No. 1-ranked Penn, losing 14-0 to the Kingsmen in a game that was called after five innings due to the mercy rule. It was the second-straight shutout victory for Penn, who defeated LaPorte, 1-0, Tuesday night.
Northridge was coming off a 19-0 (5 innings) victory over West Noble Tuesday.
“We have a simple formula for the way we play baseball, and we did not execute it (Thursday),” Gerard said. “So, we were just going over that message, and we were reassuring these guys that we’re a good baseball team. We’re a talented baseball team, and we’re a lot better baseball team than what the scoreboard showed (Thursday).”
The third inning proved to be the decisive one, as Penn scored nine runs on five hits, capitalizing on three Raider errors and two walks in the frame as well.
The first big hit of the inning for the Kingsmen came off the bat of junior RJ Cromartie, who roped a two-RBI single into leftfield to make it a 4-0 game at the time. He was able to advance to second base on the throw to home plate, with his teammate, Casey Finn, going to third base because of the same thing.
A wild pitch from Northridge senior hurler Qade Carrington on the very next pitch made it 5-0 Kingsmen. The lead increased again later in the at-bat when senior Maxwell Sanders drove in Cromartie with an RBI single.
Carrington would then face his last batter of the game in Penn’s Hunter Morrett. The junior hit a slow roller to the shortstop, who then tried to make a tough throw that got away from Raider first baseman Murphy Zimmerman. This allowed Sanders to score and Morrett to go all the way to third base.
Northridge senior Zak Martin came in to relieve Carrington after that, but that didn’t do much to cool down the Penn bats. They would score three more runs in the inning: one off an RBI double from senior Colton Hudnall, and two more when Cameron Dombroski’s double brought in Hudnall and senior Cooper Hums.
Penn would add four more runs in the fourth inning to expand its lead even more.
“We talked about it in practice (Wednesday): when you play a good team, you have to play good baseball,” Gerard said. “You can’t make mistakes against a great team, let alone the number one team in the state of Indiana, and expect to win. Our whole foundation starts with pitchers throwing strikes … we had 10 or 11 walks or hit-by-pitches (Thursday); that doesn’t help. We had a couple of errors in the field. And when you do that against a great baseball team, they’re going to take advantage of it, and that’s exactly what they did.”
While Northridge would get runners on base in four of the five innings, only one reached scoring position. Sophomore JT Tabor had a single to leadoff the bottom of the third inning, then reached second on a balk from Penn senior pitcher Ian Herandez. The next three Raider batters got out, though, ending the chances of the Raiders breaking through, offensively.
Hernandez pitched the whole game for Northridge, allowing just one hit while striking out six batters. It was a second-straight game of dominant pitching for the Kingsmen, who had senior Adam Lehmann and sophomore Dawson French combine for a perfect game in the win over LaPorte.
Northridge, like most teams in the area, now gets a week-plus off from games due to spring break. They return to action April 12 against Lakeland.
“You don’t want to call a big punch to the gut a good thing, but can we spin some positivity out of this? Absolutely,” Gerard said. “Is this something we would plan on or want in the beginning of our season? No, not really. But we do our best to spin this type of stuff. If you can’t learn something from a game like this, then we’re failing as coaches. We want to make sure that we’re learning and we can take something away that can make us better.”