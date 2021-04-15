DUNLAP — Tony Moser pitched a complete-game seven-hitter, allowing no runs after the first inning in helping Bethany Christian to a 5-2 non-conference high school baseball victory Thursday at Concord.
In a game played in 45-degree blustery conditions, right-hander Moser struck out seven, walked two and a hit a batter in 112 pitches.
“He’s a senior. He works all winter with his travel team, so I wasn’t too worried about the extra pitches,” said Bethany Christian coach Jim Kraft of Moser. “He’s got a nice curveball and a nice slider and he keeps them off-balance. He was rushing his fastball just a little.
“He’s our catcher and that’s probably his best position. But he’s worked hard (at pitching).”
Moser retired seven-straight batters before Zach Pedzinski’s two-out triple to center field. Moser recorded a strikeout for the last out of the 1-hour, 55-minute contest.
The Bruins (2-0) scored three times in the top of the sixth inning for a 5-2 lead.
Jacob Shank and James Lind led off the frame with walks, followed by a one-out walk to Tyson Chupp to load the bases against losing pitcher Kayden Cain.
A wild pitch plated Shank. Then, a two-out double by Beck Willems to right field drove in Lind and Chupp.
“He’s a junior that had an incredible freshmen year,” said Kraft of Willems, who saw Willems (2), Chupp (1), James Lind (1), Ethan Boyer (1) and Jacob Shank (1) account for his team’s six hits. “We had some phenomenal at-bats and that’s what we’ve been preaching.”
Bethany tied the game at two when they scored one run in the third inning. With one out, Willems was hit by a Dom Starrett pitch and later scored on two throwing errors on the same play.
Concord (2-1-1) went up 2-1 after scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Pedzinski lashed a lead-off single to center, stole second base, moved to third on a single to center by Dalton Swineheart and scored when Cain hit into a double play — second baseman Chupp to shortstop Willems to first baseman Boyer.
Nathan Schoenherr walked, moved up on Schoenherr’s hit and the double play and scored on a wild pitch.
The Bruins struck first with a run in the top of the first inning. Chupp drew a walk against starter Pedzinski, went to second on a wild pitch, third on a single to center by Willems and scored on a passed ball.
In the Concord fifth, Schoenherr was plunked by a Moser pitch, stole second and moved to third on Cain’s groundout.
That’s when Minutemen coach Greg Hughes called for a squeeze bunt with Griffin Swartout at the plate. The batter did not contact a high pitch, Schoenherr was tagged out at the plate and was ejected following a collision with Bethany catcher Tyson Miller.
“I did not see (Schoenherr) lower his shoulder,” said Kraft. “I do not think it was a dirty play. I think he got tangled up a little bit. There was no malicious intent there. Concord’s doing a great job with those kids and I respect what they do and how the hustle.”
Hughes said he talked to his players about the squeeze play just the night before and might try it Thursday if given the chance.
“It’s hard to win a game when you don’t execute,” said Hughes of that play and others. “We’ll see if we can bounce back.”
The Minutemen used four pitchers — Pedzinski (three strikeouts) for one inning, Starrett (one strikeout) for three, Schoenherr (two strikeouts) for one and Cain (three strikeouts) for two.
Mishawaka Marian visits Concord Friday, while Bethany’s next game is against Fremont at home on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.