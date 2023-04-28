MISHAWAKA — Pitchers took center stage Friday in Northern Lakes Conference baseball on Freddie Fitzsimmons Field at Baker Park, with Mishawaka topping Northridge, 1-0, in a game between the top two teams in the conference standings.
Junior starter Tommy Harringer (4-0) got the first 20 outs and junior Brady Gallo retired the lone batter he faced for the save as the Cavemen (12-1, 6-0 NLC) nipped the Raiders (8-5, 4-2 NLC).
Senior right-hander Kaden Plank (3-2) yielded six hits and a third-inning run while fanning three and walking three for Northridge.
Plank got out of jams in the first and second innings by inducing a pop-up and a groundout, leaving Cavemen runners at second base in each frame.
“He was fantastic,” said Raiders coach Chad Gerard of Indiana Tech commit Plank. “We can’t ask any more out of our starting pitcher to come out here and give us six solid innings and give up only one run. He did everything he needed to do for us. He was around the strike zone.”
Mishawaka senior lead-off hitter Maddox Yohe opened the bottom of the third with a single to right field and scored when senior No. 2 batter Kaden Rose also stroked a single to right.
The Cavemen had a runner at third base with one out when sophomore Shawn Nowacki reached on an error and moved up on a pair of wild pitches. Plank responded by coaxing a fly-out and pop-up to end the threat.
“Plank pitched so great,” said Mishawaka coach John Huemmer, whose team received votes in the latest Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 4A rankings and has only lost to Penn so far in 2023. “He pitched great against us last year. He has great command of all his pitches. He kept his team in the game and our hitters off-balance.”
Right-hander Harringer faced 17 batters in the first five innings and never allowed a Northridge runner past first base.
“He was pounding the strike zone hard with his fastball,” said Huemmer. “He had his velocity tonight. We had him around 86 or 87 mph. He’s getting himself into peak shape with his arm.”
Junior Jack Urbanski — batting in the No. 9 hole — led off the Raider sixth with a single to left.
“We do not treat the 9-hole hitter as a bad hitter,” Gerard said. “We put a good hitter there on-purpose. Jack was our No. 9 hitter last year, too, and I made sure to explain to him that batting 9 is a privilege, not a demotion. We like having a fast hitter (batting ninth), similar to a lead-off. Jack does a nice job for us down there.”
After two outs, junior Max Horner walked and senior Kade Sainz produced an infield single to load the bases before Harringer got a groundout to squelch the uprising.
In the Northridge seventh, Harringer got two quick outs with his 10th strikeout and a groundout.
Senior Jethro Hochstetler lashed a double to right and Harringer, who was approaching the 120-pitch limit, was lifted for Gallo.
A wild pitch pushed Hochstetler to third base before Gallo delivered a game-ending strikeout. It was the seventh caught-looking 'K' of the game for the Raiders.
The NLC plays a double round robin, meaning Northridge and Mishawaka will play again. The rematch is slated for May 15 in Middlebury.
Both teams play Saturday. Northridge goes to Chesterton to play the Trojans and Elkhart, while Niles (Mich.) visits Mishawaka.