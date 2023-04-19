JIMTOWN — The wind was blowing out at Booster Field Wednesday, which meant every baseball hit in the air had a chance to go over the outfield fence.
A total of five home runs ended up being hit between visiting Mishawaka Marian and host Jimtown — three by the Knights, and two by the Jimmies. Unfortunately for the home team, Marian had six more non-homer hits compared to three for Jimtown, which helped the Knights win, 9-4, in Northern Indiana Conference baseball action Wednesday in Baugo Township.
“That’s a good hitting team,” said Jimtown head coach Cory Stoner of Marian. “We didn’t give them any freebies; we had maybe two walks the entire night. They earned what they got, and when you play at Booster with the wind blowing out, some of those balls get out. I’m not going to take anything away from them, though: they earned it.”
Jimtown (4-4, 1-1 NIC) took its only lead of the game in the bottom of the first inning. With two outs and nobody on, senior Sam Garner blasted a ball to center field, clearing the fence with ease to give the home team an early 1-0 advantage.
Marian (6-2, 4-0 NIC) immediately responded with three runs in the top of the second, all coming off the bat of senior Dylan Hanley. After Cam Bortone and Cole Hundt were able to reach base on a walk and single, respectively, Hanley crushed a three-run homer to center field, putting the visitors ahead, 3-1.
The Jimmies would then tie the game in the bottom of the third. After the first two batters recorded outs, senior Dylan Cook was able to culminate a solid at-bat with a single. Then, on the first pitch he saw, senior Beau Kaler launched a two-run home run to left-center field. Just like that, the home team was right back in the game.
“The biggest thing about that home run was the seven-pitch at-bat before it with two outs to get (Kaler) to the plate,” Stoner said. “Dylan Cook had a tremendous at-bat; two-out hit to extend the inning, and then Beau gets into one there. I know that had to feel good for him at the plate.”
The tie didn’t last long, as Marian would regain the lead in the top of the fourth on an RBI groundout from Hundt.
The Knights then really created some separation in the fifth inning. With sophomore Mason Armstrong now pitching instead of Kaler, Marian was able to put three runs on the board to create a four-run advantage. Seven of the eight Knight hitters in the frame reached first base safely, with Jimtown taking advantage of some force-out situations to prevent any more damage from happening.
Two Marian runs came in on a Bryce LaSane single, scoring David Szajko and Chase Bays. Bortone then scored later in the inning on a wild pitch.
The Knights would add one more run in each the sixth and seventh innings, both on solo home runs that started the frame. JJ Oliver hit a leadoff homer in the sixth, while Evann Schmidtendorff began the seventh with a long ball.
Jimtown would score one more run in the bottom of the seventh on a fielder’s choice from Cook, which scored senior Kaden Rogers.
The top three hitters in the Jimmie lineup — Cook, Kaler and Garner — combined for half of the team’s hits and all of the RBIs Wednesday.
“We’ve been struggling with the top of our lineup, let’s just call it how it is,” Stoner said. “Those guys know it, and they’ve been pressing a little bit and putting too much pressure on themselves. I’m very pleased with the way the top of our order hit (Wednesday) and believe these are things we can build on.”
Jimtown is right back at it Thursday with another NIC contest, going on the road to face John Glenn in Walkerton.
The Jimmies and Knights could see each other again come sectional time, as they are both part of the Class 3A, Sectional 19 field that will be played on the Knights’ home park.
“Now we know where we’ve got to get to,” Stoner said. “I talked to the seniors: the next time you play them could be the last time you put a uniform on. … We’ve got a lot of young kids, and the message is: we want to play our best baseball in the end of May. If we come back at the end of May, play these guys again and end up with more runs — I know they’d rather have that win than this one. So, that’s where we need to get to. We’ve got a lot of young guys getting experience.”