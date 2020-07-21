SOUTH BEND — After not being able to wear their respective school’s colors this spring, NorthWood senior Sergio Lira-Ayala and Wawasee junior Grant Brooks had a chance to do so Tuesday.
Both players competed in the second game of the 2020 Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association (IHSBCA) Futures Games at Four Winds Field in South Bend. Lira-Ayala was on the Red team, while Brooks was on the Royal team.
Before the two games were various drills and workouts designed to show off the talent of the 80-plus players playing Tuesday, all from either the class or 2021 or 2022. Drills included a 60-yard dash, outfield throws into the infield and batting practice.
As for the game featuring the two Northern Lakes Conference players, Red emerged victorious, 6-0. The game itself was played under different rules. Everyone on each team that wasn’t a pitcher-only was allowed to bat, creating 12-13 person lineups.
Pitchers were limited to a maximum of 25 pitches in an inning, meaning the inning was over once a pitcher reached that limit. When Lira-Ayala walked with two outs in the second inning, the inning was ended because of the pitch count rule.
Lira-Ayala made three plate appearances, reaching base all three times. Along with the walk, he was hit by a pitch in the fifth and hit into a fielder’s choice in the seventh. He scored a run following his hit-by-pitch. Defensively, Lira-Ayala played center and left field at various points during the game.
“It was amazing, just playing with the amount of talent from today and seeing where I stand,” Lira-Ayala said. “Just competing; not being scared of the college coaches or the nice field. Just coming here and being a kid; being a kid, playing the game hard and right.”
Lira-Ayala’s final at-bat was actually against Brooks, creating a matchup that could’ve happened had the spring baseball season not been canceled due to the coronavirus.
“I knew I had to get him out,” Brooks said.
“He didn’t throw any strikes,” Lira-Ayala, standing nearby, interjected.
Brooks had a busy game. He went 2-for-3 at the plate with two singles. In his one inning of pitching, he allowed three hits and one run while also striking out two batters. When he wasn’t pitching, Brooks was alternating between playing shortstop and second base.
“It was so much fun,” Brooks said. “I made some new friends and saw some old ones. It was just another day to play baseball. And there were scouts here, too, which was nice. You get to showcase your skills.”
NorthWood baseball coach AJ Risedorph was one of the volunteer coaches at the games. While he didn’t coach Lira-Ayala specifically, just being at the ballpark with one of his players helped close the gap a little on the lost spring season.
“I’ve been able to get out and watch some of our kids this summer with their travel stuff, and that’s been good,” Risedorph said. “I think, for me, the worst part is I don’t know if I’ll ever get good closure because of the seniors that we lost. That’s always tough … but to see (Lira-Ayala) be able to compete, you can see the joy that he has for the game. He’s flying around the outfield, making catches. That stuff is fun.”
Risedorph also had a family connection, as his youngest brother, East Noble junior Brayden Risedorph, was an emergency add to one of the teams in the first game. When that team had a shortage of pitchers, AJ called his younger brother, and he was able to make it from Kendallville in time for the 12 p.m. game.
“Surprisingly enough, he ended up throwing the hardest out of anyone that showed up today,” Risedorph said. “So, I was pretty proud of him.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.