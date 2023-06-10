KOKOMO — The first four-and-a-half innings went the way Westview wanted it to.
The Warriors’ ace pitcher, sophomore Max Engle, was locked in a pitcher’s duel with Illiana Christian senior Kevin Corcoran. It was a scoreless game through four innings, with both pitchers working around runners in scoring position at various points to keep both offenses at bay.
Westview then finally broke through in the top of the fifth when sophomore Jaxon Engle hit a bloop single to right field, scoring classmate Jack Massey.
At that point, momentum was squarely on the side of the Warriors.
The defending Class 2A state champions then snatched it away just as quickly as Westview seized it.
The Vikings scored five runs in the fifth, then four more in the bottom of the sixth, blowing open a once-close game to win, 9-2, over Westview Saturday in a 2A North semi-state semifinal contest at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
“All week, we thought it was going to be a very low-scoring game,” Westview coach Jason Rahn said. “Kudos to (Illiana): they made a lot of stuff happen in the fifth inning to kind of rewrite that idea.”
The bottom of the lineup got things started for Illiana in the fifth. No. 7 hitter Tyler Balkema singled on the first pitch of the frame. After Max Engle induced a pop-out from Gavin Meyer to record the inning’s first out, Vikings No. 9 hitter Aaron Gouwens hit a single to right field, allowing Balkema to advance to third base.
More importantly, this brought up the top of the order for Illiana for their third at-bats against Max Engle.
The Vikings then started scoring with its best hitters up. Josh Vis smacked an RBI single, scoring Balkema and moving Gouwens to third. After Vis took second base on a defensive indifference, Isaac VanderWoude was intentionally walked to load the bases.
Hoping to get a groundball for a chance at a double play, Westview got that when Corcoran hit one on the ground. Unfortunately for the Warriors, it was sharply hit into right field, scoring Meyer and Vis to give Illiana a lead it would never relinquish.
In the next at-bat, the Vikings took advantage of Max Engle being a left-handed pitcher, as VanderWoude sprinted from third base and stole home plate, sliding in below the throw. Corcoran moved up to second base because of the aggressiveness of VanderWoude.
On the next pitch, Cody DeJong hit an RBI single, scoring Corcoran and running the advantage up to 5-1.
“The 9-hole guy getting a one-out base hit kind of changed things for them, honestly,” Rahn said. “Getting that guy on, I think for them, was a little spark. They got to the top of their lineup, and they had been frustrated all day. So, I think that ignited the fire that they needed, from an offensive standpoint. They were sitting more off-speed, and they hit a lot of off-speed pitches that inning.”
After a quiet top of the sixth from Westview, Illiana added four more runs in the bottom of the sixth. The Vikings finished with nine hits in the game, all of which were singles.
The Warriors pushed across a run in the top of the seventh on an RBI double from Braden Kauffman, scoring Massey. Westview had seven base knocks in the contest.
Westview had three strong chances to score early. Two happened with Micah Miller reaching third base: once when he singled in the second inning, moved to second on a stolen base and then third on a balk. The other came in the fourth when the junior roped a triple down the left field line.
The Warriors also put runners on first and second base in the third, bringing up the middle of its order with one out. Every time though, Corcoran was able to work around the damage, leaving the Westview runners stranded on base.
“I thought we might have hit the ball harder at times, but their hits meant more,” Rahn said. “We made pitches; Max was battling. It’s one of those things where you just have to tip your hat. On the offensive side, they made the plays.”
While it’s a disappointing finish to the season for Westview (19-9), it was still an historic one. They won its first sectional title since 2014 and won its first ever regional championship, reaching the semi-state round of the tournament for the first time in program history.
The Warriors only graduate two seniors as well in Matty Mortrud and Kylen Bender. Rahn shared what those two have meant to the program over the last four years.
“They both did stuff for us throughout the year that were huge for us,” said Rahn of the seniors. “Kylen, he ran a lot of bases and he was a bullpen inning-eater, if needed. He was a hard worker; he leads in the weight room, leads in the offseason stuff. And Matty, the same way. He’s a baseball junkie. He’s going to go on to play in college (at Calumet College of Saint Joseph in Whiting), so I’m happy for him that he’s not done. He’s been the catalyst all postseason; he had a great second half to the season.”
With the bulk of the lineup returning next spring, Rahn hopes the loss Saturday can help motivate them in the offseason.
“We’ve got guys that I think are ready and capable,” Rahn said. “It’s one of those things where hopefully this gives enough of a sour taste to come back and work even harder. … I thought we learned a lot of things (this season). We didn’t back down. Even here, that last inning, we showed life still, and that’s the motto: we do it all together.”