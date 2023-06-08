EMMA — Braden Kauffman doesn’t play like a leadoff hitter.
The coach who put him in that spot even admits that.
Yet, Kauffman has excelled in the role all season, leading a Westview team that is playing in its first semi-state game as a program Saturday against Illiana Christian.
“He’s not your traditional leadoff guy, but we’ve talked him through that,” said Westview coach Jason Rahn of Kauffman. “We’re not asking him to go up there and take pitches necessarily like most leadoff guys might do — if he sees one, we need him to hit it. Set a tone for everybody else.”
Kauffman’s aggressive mentality has shown in the fact that he’s drawn only eight walks this season. However, he’s also smart in his plate approach, as he has only struck out seven times across 109 plate appearances.
“Really, I’m just trying to get on,” said Kauffman of his mentality in the leadoff role. “My approach is I’m always sitting first pitch; like, if it’s a cookie, I’m going to go. If it isn’t, I’m going to try and work the count and help the people behind me see what the pitcher has and stuff like that. The main job, though, is to get on base.”
This philosophy has helped Kauffman lead the Warriors in several offensive categories, including batting average (.419), slugging (.699), OPS (1.185), hits (39), doubles (9), home runs (5) and RBIs (25). He’s also tied for first in singles with Jayce Brandenberger (24), while his .486 on base percentage and 28 runs scored are only second to Brandenberger.
He’s been a threat on the basepaths when he does get on as well, as his 15 stolen bases is tops amongst Westview players.
Rahn credits Kauffman’s dedication to the weight room as to why he’s been able to build off the success of his freshman and sophomore seasons.
“We told him, ‘With the guys that we feel you can compete with in your grade level, the edge they’ve got is just the physicality.’ So, he hit it hard,” Rahn said. “I know he probably commented about other guys leading in the weight room — it was just as much him. It was because he had that personal goal, but also, he knew that if he achieved some things personally, it would do good things for our team.”
Kauffman cited the team’s two seniors, Matty Mortrud and Kylen Bender, as being leaders within the weight room. He said that leadership began the day after they lost to Fairfield in the sectional championship a season ago.
“Matty and Kylen, they’re our seniors,” Kauffman said. “They said something about it, and our strength coach, Adam (Christner) — he’s our hitting coach, too — but we got in there the following day (after the Fairfield loss). There was about seven or eight of us in there, I’d say, and then it continued through this past summer.”
Kauffman’s added time in the weight room paid off right away this season, as he hit a home run in each of the first three games, tying his season total from last year. As teams have started to learn to pitch around him, though, the chances to hit one over the fence have decreased. Still, he was able to hit a homer April 15 against Fremont and in the sectional championship game May 29 against Central Noble to bring his season total to five.
“It really comes hand-in-hand with the weight room, and Adam (Christner) has done a good job with that,” said Kauffman of his increased power. “The weight room with Adam has been great.”
Rahn noted the extra strength allows Kauffman to swing more freely.
“It makes overswinging on a ball not necessary sometimes, where he can be really smooth and it’ll go,” Rahn said. “He’s found that out this year.”
Kauffman’s production has stayed consistent in the postseason. He has hits in eight of his 15 official at-bats, leading the way with seven RBIs and a .800 slugging percentage. His homer against Central Noble, as well as his two-RBI single against Bishop Luers in this past week’s regional, were crucial in providing breathing room for his team in both games.
While this is the baseball program’s first trip to semi-state, it’s not for Kauffman individually. He has been on the boys soccer team the past two seasons that won a Class 1A state title in 2021 and reached the semi-state championship game this past fall. Having that prior postseason experience is helping bring a sense of calmness to Kauffman during this week.
“It definitely helps a lot because I have experience with it; I’m used to this, kind of,” Kauffman said. “This Saturday, we’re playing at Kokomo, which is all turf. We’re going to end up going to (Northridge) to go practice on turf fields like that, and that’s the same thing we did with soccer. It kind of helps with it, and it also helps with nerves.”
Adding to the familiarity for Kauffman is that Saturday’s final eight game will be against the same school the soccer team faced in the final eight in 2021: Illiana Christian. In the soccer showdown, the Warriors erased a 3-1 deficit in the final 15 minutes of regulation to win in penalty kicks.
“That was a crazy game,” Kauffman noted.
As for going into this weekend?
“We’re confident,” Kauffman said. “We’re walking in there Saturday thinking we’re going to get it done and we’re going to go to state. … Our coaching staff does a good job of ingraining that into us. We’ve got leaders on this team where we preach about confidence and that attitude. It’s something we’re used to at this point.”