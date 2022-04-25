MIDDLEBURY — Northridge put the baseball in-play often in the first five innings of a Northern Lakes Conference game against visiting Wawasee — but the Raiders did not have a hit during that time and trailed 4-3.
That would change in the final two innings in dramatic fashion.
A no-hitter by Warrior senior right-hander Grant Brooks (1-2) was broken up with a lead-off single to right field by Kade Sainz in the bottom of the sixth.
With one out in the bottom of the seventh following Butler University commit Brooks’ sixth strikeout, Northridge junior Gavin Collins smacked a double to left field, then moved to third when Wawasee misplayed a ball struck by junior Harrison Kauffman.
That set the stage for sophomore Max Horner’s heroics.
Northridge’s No. 3 hitter cracked a two-run ground-rule double on Brooks’ 102nd pitch to drive in Collins and Kauffman with the tying and winning runs and end the 100-minute game.
The Raiders improved to 6-3 overall and 4-0 in the NLC with the 5-4 victory, while the Warriors fell to 1-7 and 0-4 respectively.
Northridge scored two times in the first inning and once in the second — both frames featuring Warrior fielding errors — to forge a 3-3 tie.
Junior left-hander Qade Carrington (2-0) went the distance on the mound for the Raiders with four strikeouts and 80 pitches. He gave up seven hits and did not walk a batter.
“Everything started with Qade on the mound,” Northridge coach Chad Gerrard said. “He went out and dealt strikes the entire game and forced them to put the ball in-play. We’re just glad to get out of here with the win.”
Wawasee coach Joe Salazar saw some bright spots.
“(Monday) was a tough one,” Salazar said. “Grant pitched well. He did a great job of hitting his spots. We battled a couple of errors.
"Our team is improving. We’re getting better with each game.”
The Warriors tallied two runs in the top of the first inning. Grant Brooks led off with a single to right field, then moved to second on sophomore Kaleb Salazar’s groundout.
On a 1-2 pitch from Carrington, junior Dylan Stump cracked a two-run home run to knock in Brooks and himself.
Northridge responded with two runs in the bottom of the first. Collins was hit by a pitch and later scored on a passed ball. Horner reached base on an error and went on to score on a groundout by junior Kade Sainz.
The Warriors went up 3-2 in the third inning thanks to freshman Maddox Everingham’s lead-off double into the right-field corner followed by junior courtesy runner Landen Alexander stealing third base and scoring on Kaleb Salazar’s groundout.
The Raiders pulled even with a run in their half of the second. Sainz was hit by a pitch and later scored on one of Wawasee’s four errors.
The Warriors took a 4-3 advantage in the sixth. Kaleb Salazar ripped a first-pitch triple to left and scored on senior Lucas Ringler’s two-out single to right.
“Our guys did a good job of hitting the ball where it was pitched,” Joe Salazar said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.