GOSHEN — Alec Hershberger showed why he’s one of the best pitchers in the state Tuesday.
The Fairfield junior struck out the first 10 Garrett batters he faced, including four of them while facing a full count. By the time the first Railroader runner reached base, the Falcons had built a 5-0 lead against their counterparts.
That’s all the run support Hershberger would need, as Fairfield would win by that margin in an NECC Tournament quarterfinal matchup in Benton. The Falcons (8-1) advance to face Fremont in the tournament semifinals Friday on the road.
“It was a pretty good start for me, so that was fun,” Hershberger said. “I think I was just being mentally tough. That’s a huge part of the game all-around; just knowing that I’m better than them and I have my stuff and I can throw whatever I want, whenever I want.”
Fairfield coach Darin Kauffman said he couldn’t recall seeing a start to a game like that from a pitcher.
“I’ve never seen 10 strikeouts to start a game,” Kauffman said. “He had 10 in a row against Churubusco, but the first guy in that game got out from a groundout, I think. … It’s huge when your defense knows that half or more of your outs are going to be (strikeouts).”
The first Garrett runner to reach came via a one-out walk by Peyton Simmons in the top of the fourth. Hershberger then struck out the next hitter before ending the inning by inducing a groundout to second base.
Hershberger faced his first real sense of trouble in the fifth when the first two Railroader batters reached base, one on an error and the other on a bunt single. Hershberger settled down, though, striking out the next three hitters to end the scoring threat.
Of the first 15 outs recorded by Hershberger, 14 of them came in the form of a strikeout.
The southpaw then worked out of some trouble in the sixth inning. This would be the last frame he threw, giving him six innings pitched, allowing just three hits and no runs to go along with the 14 punchouts. He was able to out-duel Garrett senior Garrett Kelham in the process — a pitcher committed to play at Division-I Ball State next year.
“Everybody was hyped up,” said Hershberger of going against a player like Kelham. “Everybody played a great game (Tuesday). Just knowing that I have to be at my best and he has to be at his best, it kind of motivates you to go above and beyond what you can normally do.”
Meanwhile, at the plate, the Fairfield offense did its most damage down two strikes in the count. The Falcons’ first run came in the bottom of the first inning when sophomore Owen Garrison drove a 1-2 offering into right field for an RBI single, scoring sophomore Michael Slabaugh.
Fairfield then added its final four runs of the game in the second inning. With two outs and nobody on base, senior Casey Murray singled to left field on a two-strike count. He would steal second base, then eventually make it to third on a passed ball. Teammate Landon Miller then drew a walk, putting him on first base.
This set up senior Weaver, who laced a single to center to score Murray. This would be the only Falcon run of the game driven in when the hitter didn’t have a two-strike count.
A wild pitch advanced Miller to third base and Weaver to second. This set up Slabaugh to do damage with his bat, taking a 2-2 offering from Kelham into right field for an RBI single, scoring Miller.
The next batter, Owen Miller, quickly fell down 0-2 in the count. The senior then hit a groundball to third base, and it seemed like the end of the inning was imminent. It was not, though, as the throw to first went wide, which allowed both Weaver and Slabaugh to score.
“Last week when (Garrett) played us, they beat us 5-0 on the two-strike hits,” Kauffman said. “We’ve been preaching that over the week, and (Monday), in batting practice, we did a whole round of two-strike hitting. We kept track of bad swings, good swings; and I told the guys, ‘If we hit our two-strikes like we did in practice, that’s going to be the difference in the game.’ And, what do you know, it was.”
With Hershberger at 99 pitches through six innings, Kauffman decided to take him out of the game and bring in senior Cohen Yoder to finish things off. The first Garrett batter of the seventh, sophomore Aiden Orth, singled to start a potential rally for the visitors. That was snuffed out immediately, though, as Yoder picked off Orth at first base before throwing another pitch.
Yoder then retired the next two hitters he faced to complete the shutout for Fairfield.
Fairfield will now make the long trek to Fremont for the semifinal game Friday. The Eagles beat Churubusco 6-1 Tuesday in their tournament quarterfinal game and enter the contest with a 9-2 overall record, proving another formidable test for the Falcons. Garrett is now 8-2 following Tuesday’s loss to Fairfield.
“Last year, we went out in the first game (of the NECC Tournament), but this year, we changed it up,” Hershberger said. “I think it’s a great thing for our team and we’ll be able to build off of this for sure.”
