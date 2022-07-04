Fairfield junior Alec Hershberger was named a Class 2A All-State pitcher by the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association (IHSBCA) Sunday night.
Hershberger had a strong junior campaign, going 5-3 with a 1.29 ERA, striking out 121 batters as well in 59.2 innings pitched. His biggest performances came in the sectional, recording wins in the opening-round and championship games to help the Falcons win its first sectional title since 2010.
Only three pitchers from each Class are selected for the All-State team. Joining Hershberger in Class 2A were Cascade's Wyatt Blinn and Eastside's Owen Willard.
Hershberger was the only Goshen News area player named to the first team All-State. In Class 3A, Wawasee senior Grant Brooks was named an Honorable Mention. In Class 4A, Northridge junior Gavin Collins was also an Honorable Mention selection. Brooks will be continuing his playing career at Butler University, while Collins announced Saturday his commitment to the University of Penn once he finishes up his high school career.