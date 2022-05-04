MIDDLEBURY – On April 19, Goshen sat at 1-5, having been blown out by Northridge at home by 14 runs.
The RedHawks were in disarray. Since then, though, they’ve been playing a much better brand of baseball.
And after Wednesday night’s 5-4 road upset of the Raiders, Goshen has won five of six and are in contention for at least a share of the Northern Lakes Conference regular season title.
“I’ve seen leadership from this group,” said Goshen head coach J.J. DuBois of his team’s recent turnaround. “That’s the only way to define it. We lost 16-2 to these guys the last time, and at that point, the whole season looked bad. It seemed like it may unravel, but we have three seniors and a bunch of juniors that just decided that’s not going to happen.”
With Wednesday night’s game tied at four in the top of the eighth inning, Goshen managed back-to-back hits from senior Roman Schrock and junior Adam Ellison to put runners on the corners with nobody out.
During the next at-bat, senior Isaiah Park put down a perfectly executed bunt that allowed Schrock to score from third. The run would be the difference in what was arguably Goshen’s biggest win so far this season.
“Once we got guys on, we just had another senior in Isaiah Park doing his job there,” DuBois said. “That’s his specialty with his speed and running ability and small-ball stuff, so it was kind of a no-brainer to lay (a bunt) down. Then our base runners did a good job of knowing the situation and doing what they were asked to do.”
The RedHawks (6-6, 5-1 NLC) got off to a quick start early in the game, scoring the first four runs of the contest behind some solid base running while also taking advantage of some mistakes in the field by the Raiders (11-4, 7-1 NLC).
The first run came in the top of the first when junior Thomas Castillo stole third and was able to come home after an errant throw by Northridge senior Korey Beehler flew over the third baseman’s head.
In the top of the second with two outs, Goshen junior Nathan Pinarski’s routine grounder to Northridge sophomore Jack Urbanski turned into another run for the RedHawks after Urbanski’s throw to first sailed. The error brought in Goshen’s Payton Bontrager from third to put the RedHawks ahead 2-0.
During the next at-bat, Castillo would hit a liner to left, scoring Pinarski.
In the top of the third, the RedHawks extended their lead with a sacrifice fly from Bontrager. The fly ball to left field would bring in Schrock again to make it a 4-0 game after three innings.
Midway through the third, Northridge head coach Chad Gerard called out his team in front of the dugout, trying to ignite a fire under his team after the sluggish start.
“It surprised me a little bit,” said Gerard of his team’s slow beginning to the game. “We’re used to jumping out on teams the way we got jumped on (Wednesday). At the end of the day, they’re still teenagers. They’re still growing young men and sometimes they need a swift kick in the butt to get them going.”
That swift kick worked wonders in the bottom of the third as the Raiders would go on to score four runs to tie the contest in the half inning.
With the bases loaded and two outs, Beehler was hit by a pitch from Goshen senior Mitchel Daniels to get the Raiders on the board before junior Kade Sainz brought in three more on a double that traveled to deep right-center.
“I was really impressed with the way we bounced back there,” Gerard said. “Kade had a huge hit there with the bases loaded and two outs that pushed the tying run in. He had a great at-bat. It was a great approach from him there.”
During the next few frames, the pitchers settled in and didn’t allow any runs from the fourth to the seventh inning.
Daniels (seven innings pitched, four earned runs on two hits) kept the Northridge batters at bay, while the Raiders saw junior Kaden Plank (five innings pitched, four runs on six hits) pitch scoreless innings in the fourth and fifth before sophomore McClain Miller (three innings pitched, one earned run on two hits) came in and pitched well, too.
The RedHawks were struggling against Miller, with four of the seven batters at the plate during the sixth and seventh innings going down via strikeouts before their fortunes changed in the top of the eighth.
In the bottom of the eighth, Goshen junior Yabi Kurtz came in and shutdown a potential rally from the Raiders, forcing two pop ups and a strikeout to secure the extra-inning victory for his team.
“That’s hard to do after being on the bench for seven to eight innings,” said DuBois of Kurtz. “He’d been warming up since the fourth inning, so it was one of those ‘he may be going in soon, but now you aren’t’ type of things. And just for him to stay locked in like that shows his mental toughness.”
The RedHawks are now 5-1 in the NLC with unfinished games against Warsaw and Mishawaka looming ahead. They’ll play Warsaw Friday with an opportunity to pick up a pair of wins in the conference.
Northridge suffered its first conference loss Wednesday, falling to 7-1 in the NLC. The Raiders will look to get back to their winning ways against NLC-foe NorthWood Friday.
“We’re going to take this as a lesson,” Gerard said. “On any given day we come out here, we’re not invincible. We’re not unbeatable, and we have to come out and play hard every single pitch otherwise we’re vulnerable. We’re going to bounce back from this, and we’re going to learn from this.”
