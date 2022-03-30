GOSHEN – An impressive performance during the first inning is all Goshen needed to secure a season-opening victory at home Wednesday evening.
After a solid frame from starting pitcher Mitchel Daniels to open the game, the RedHawks saw five batters cross the plate during the bottom of the first to build what would be an insurmountable lead for visiting West Noble.
The Chargers rallied in the top of the seventh – loading the bases down five – but Goshen managed to escape the jam to pickup a 7-2 victory in a rainy environment at Phend Field.
“Our guys have kind of been chomping at the bit to just get out and play,” Goshen head coach JJ DuBois said. “They competed well, they were eager to play, and it was nice to finally get out here (Wednesday) night.
“They’ve been practicing and training for this. We know our strength isn’t hitting the ball over the fence, so we made sure to get out and execute our small ball, running the bases and stuff like that. They really bought in (in the first inning) and did a great job. I was really pleased that all the work we put in in the offseason translated right away.”
After making quick work of West Noble (0-2) in the top of the first behind the right arm of Daniels, Goshen (1-0) got going in the batter’s box right away during the bottom half of the frame.
Patience from Thomas Castillo and Nathan Pinarski induced two walks and put runners on first and second with nobody out to begin the half inning.
Damian Castillo would then knock in Goshen’s first run of the game, sending a line drive into center field to score Thomas Castillo.
During the next at-bat, Noah Alford added an RBI single of his own to bring in Pinarski before a wild throw over West Noble catcher Zaybe Patrick’s head allowed Damian Castillo to score and put the RedHawks ahead, 3-0, early.
The remaining two runs scored in the half inning came off of a bunt single by Roman Schrock that plated Alford before a passed ball during the next at-bat scored Schrock from third.
From then on, West Noble settled down and held Goshen’s batters at bay over the next three innings.
With the way Daniels was pitching for the RedHawks though, the Chargers didn’t have many opportunities to cut into the lead.
Daniels would go on to give up just two hits up until the fourth inning. He’d pitch six innings, allowing four hits and one earned run while striking out seven during his outing.
“As a senior, he earned that right,” said DuBois of Daniels. “He actually had offseason shoulder surgery on his non-throwing shoulder, and he didn’t get to wrestle. He wasn’t sure he was going to have a baseball season, but to watch him come out and be able to compete again was just exciting. He’s a bulldog. He’s not always going to show the prettiest stuff on the mound, but he’ll do what he can to find a way to win.”
On the other side, the tandem of Adam Nelson and Winston Deel managed to keep the Goshen bats in check, combining to strikeout 10 total batters to keep the Chargers within striking distance.
West Noble had its opportunities to trim Goshen’s lead throughout the game at the plate, putting runners on the corners in the fourth inning and loading the bases in the fifth, but the Chargers only plated one run during both scoring chances.
“After we got through that first inning, it ended up being a 2-2 ballgame,” West Noble head coach Aaron Coy said. “Wheels fell off quickly in that first inning, and we couldn’t seem to stop them there in the first. But after that, we got a great pitching performance from Winston Deel. He looked really, really good up there on the hill. We have some good things going on the mound. On (Tuesday) night, we got good pitching performances from Zayne Patrick and Peter Bradley. So we definitely have a lot of good things in the mix here.”
Up 5-1 in the bottom of the fifth, Goshen added to its lead.
After a throwing error from the Chargers allowed Isaiah Park to score, an RBI double from Pinarski brought in Quinn Bechtel from second to extend Goshen’s lead to 7-1 after five innings.
The lead would stay at 7-1 until the top of the seventh when the Chargers threatened to cut things close late.
Goshen pitcher Yabi Kurtz came in a little wild in relief of Daniels, walking three and allowing an RBI single to West Noble’s Elijah Bacon that scored Kolby Knox from third.
With two outs and the bases loaded, Patrick stepped up to the plate looking to give the Chargers a chance, but he’d ground out to Pinarski to end the contest.
West Noble has now dropped its first two games of the season, but after going 2-23 in 2021, Coy is happy with the progress he’s seen from his group to this point.
“That’s the fight that we need,” Coy said. “We haven’t had that for several years here in the program. So to find a way to battle in these conditions was very exciting to see.”
In Goshen’s dugout, Dubois is happy with the win, but he knows his group stranded a number of runners in scoring position that need to be brought in as the season continues.
“Timely hitting is actually one of the things I wrote down to talk about after the game,” DuBois said. “Some of our approaches at the plate, we were taking really big swings and trying to hit the ball over the fence, which like I said, isn’t who we are. So we are going to try to change some stuff up, but I think the guys were just really anxious to get out there and play. I think with time, we’ll settle in and eliminate some of those mistakes.”
