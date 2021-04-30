GOSHEN — RedHawk baseball is on a roll.
Coach JJ DuBois and his group have won four out of their last five games and sit at first place in the NLC standings after Friday’s 7-1 win over a hot Wawasee team at Phend Field.
Goshen starter Reece Fisher has been consistently good on the mound all season, and Friday’s appearance was no different for the senior. He pitched all seven innings, giving up just one earned run on five hits to go along with 10 strikeouts.
“We were going back-and-forth on Reece being on the mound because we have a pretty strong three-man rotation,” DuBois said. “But we figured that Reece was our best arm, and you have to throw your best arm out there every chance you get. … Everything starts with his fastball. When he can locate that, then he can kind of start mixing in other pitches. He was able to throw 2-0 breaking balls and 0-2 fastballs for strikes and really keep them off balance. (Wawasee)’s a streaky team, so if you let them get hot, they’ll kill you. Thankfully, Reece was able to limit that.”
Wawasee starting pitcher Ty Brooks had a good outing of his own that overshadowed by Fisher’s. The freshman pitched five innings, giving up three runs (two earned) on four hits while striking out six.
“Our pitching and defense was solid and was really good enough for us to win,” Wawasee coach Brent Doty said. “But unfortunately, it doesn’t work out that way in baseball sometimes. You have to have offense that clicks in all three aspects, and we just fell short. But credit to (Fisher), he did a great job of keeping us off balance by mixing speeds throughout the night.”
The RedHawks broke the 0-0 tie during the bottom of the first, taking advantage of a rare mistake from Brooks. With runners on second and third and one out, senior Ezequiel Moreno Reyes sent a 2-0 offering out to center that brought in Thomas Castillo and Colin Turner to make it 2-0 Goshen.
Both Fisher and Brooks would only allow a combined three hits until the top of the fifth, when Wawasee’s Kameron Salazar stepped up to the plate to open the inning. On what was an incredibly windy day in Goshen on Friday night, Salazar took advantage by putting a charge into a 2-1 pitch from Fisher and sending it into the trees in left field to cut Goshen’s lead to one late in the contest.
Unfortunately for the Warriors, that’d be the closest they’d get after giving up five runs during the final two innings to the RedHawks.
A two-out double by Turner in the bottom of the fifth scored Fisher to put Goshen up two again after five. Then, after Brooks was relieved on the mound in favor of Salazar, the RedHawks effectively put the game out of reach in the bottom of the sixth, scoring four runs on three hits during the frame.
Sophomore Noah Alford made it 4-1 after stealing home, then Roman Schrock came home from third during the next at-bat behind a Wawasee throwing error. Later, an RBI single from Fisher plated Nathan Pinarski to make it 6-1. Fisher upped the advantage to 7-1 after beating out a throw from second base and stealing home later in the inning.
The loss was a surprising one for the Warriors (7-6, 2-4 NLC) considering how they’ve been playing recently. During their three-game winning streak coming into Friday’s contest, they outscored their opponents 44-16.
The RedHawks (9-5, 5-1 NLC) have now won four in a row and five of their last six after struggling a bit early in the season.
“That was big for us,” said DuBois when asked about Friday’s victory. “(Wawasee)’s been on fire, and we knew that coming in. It was big to beat a hot team and to see what we’re capable of. We’re still trying to learn what we’ve got. … I’ve tried to preach to them, we’ve got to play our best baseball in May, and that calendar’s turning. You want to peak at the right time, and I hope we just keep going up and trending in the right direction. That’s the goal, but time will tell.”
